Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NIC Inc.    EGOV

NIC INC.

(EGOV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NIC : Nebraska Department of Veterans' Affairs Launches Redesigned Website

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 05:34pm EDT

The site includes an intuitive map for Nebraska VA resources and a gateway for employment opportunities

The Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs (NDVA) is pleased to announce the launch of the redesigned Nebraska Veterans’ Affairs website veterans.nebraska.gov.

One of the new website’s main features is the Nebraska Veterans’ Gateway (NVG), a landing page with employment and personal development resources to assist veterans in transitioning to civilian life and finding gainful employment. As “NVG” also stands for night vision goggles, the option to view the page in night vision was added for creativity.

“The new NDVA website delivers on our mission of providing customer-focused service,” said Gov. Ricketts. “It will aid veterans in accessing benefits and information more effectively and efficiently than ever before.”

The redesigned website also features an interactive map which localizes regional and behavioral health services and County Veteran Service Offices. Selecting a county or region brings up information for that area and provides a quick, efficient way for users to obtain important information. Behavioral and mental health resources are also filterable to help hone in on the information users need.

“We are very proud of the website redesign,” said John Hilgert, Director of the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs. “NIC Nebraska knows how to come through with intuitive and innovative ideas that make a difference to our veterans.”

“Working with the NDVA office is always a pleasure,” said Brent Hoffman, General Manager of NIC Nebraska. “Providing excellent service to our veterans is a privilege, and we are thrilled to be part of that effort.”

About NIC Nebraska

NIC Nebraska, a subsidiary of NIC, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV) is the Network Manager for the State of Nebraska. NIC Nebraska partners with Nebraska state agencies and local government to develop simplified services, payments from any device as well as over-the-counter payment solutions. NIC Nebraska has developed and manages over 1,000 services for the State of Nebraska and Nebraska local government.

Twitter: http://twitter.com/nebraskagov

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nebraska.gov

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) launched the digital government industry in 1992, and continues to lead it, providing a secure payment engine and thousands of digital government solutions across a network of more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. In addition, NIC is a leading provider of outdoor recreation solutions, with 1 out of 6 hunting and fishing licenses in the United States sold using an NIC service. The company created the nation's first personal assistant for government and comprehensive mobile platform, Gov2Go®, as well as the innovative, data-driven prescription drug monitoring platform, RxGov®. More information is available at egov.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NIC INC.
05:34pNIC : Nebraska Department of Veterans' Affairs Launches Redesigned Website
BU
07/24NIC HAWAII : Deploys Online Ballot Request System for Voters in Honolulu County
BU
07/24NIC : Mississippi Community College Board Awarded for Website Redesign
BU
07/20NIC HAWAII : Announces Launch of Redesigned Hawaii.gov
BU
07/10NIC : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results on July 29
BU
07/07NIC : Utah Department of Transportation Launches Redesigned Website
BU
06/25NIC : Easier Access Announced for Utah's Vital Records
BU
06/24NIC : State of Maine Selects NIC Inc.'s RxGov® as Prescription Drug Monitoring P..
BU
06/23NIC : Arkansas Launches Peer Recovery Support Website
BU
06/22NIC : Arkansas Department of Agriculture Launches New Website
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 380 M - -
Net income 2020 51,2 M - -
Net cash 2020 247 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,6x
Yield 2020 1,66%
Capitalization 1 453 M 1 453 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart NIC INC.
Duration : Period :
NIC Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 26,50 $
Last Close Price 21,70 $
Spread / Highest target 29,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harry H. Herington Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen M. Kovzan CFO & Chief Accounting Officer
Brian Anderson Chief Technology Officer
Peter B. Wilson Independent Director
Art Neal Burtscher Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIC INC.-2.91%1 453
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED38.45%645 501
NETFLIX, INC.48.48%211 886
PROSUS N.V.23.55%155 658
NASPERS LIMITED34.45%79 177
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.84%54 066
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group