NIC : Nebraska Department of Veterans' Affairs Launches Redesigned Website

The site includes an intuitive map for Nebraska VA resources and a gateway for employment opportunities

The Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs (NDVA) is pleased to announce the launch of the redesigned Nebraska Veterans’ Affairs website veterans.nebraska.gov.

One of the new website’s main features is the Nebraska Veterans’ Gateway (NVG), a landing page with employment and personal development resources to assist veterans in transitioning to civilian life and finding gainful employment. As “NVG” also stands for night vision goggles, the option to view the page in night vision was added for creativity.

“The new NDVA website delivers on our mission of providing customer-focused service,” said Gov. Ricketts. “It will aid veterans in accessing benefits and information more effectively and efficiently than ever before.”

The redesigned website also features an interactive map which localizes regional and behavioral health services and County Veteran Service Offices. Selecting a county or region brings up information for that area and provides a quick, efficient way for users to obtain important information. Behavioral and mental health resources are also filterable to help hone in on the information users need.

“We are very proud of the website redesign,” said John Hilgert, Director of the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs. “NIC Nebraska knows how to come through with intuitive and innovative ideas that make a difference to our veterans.”

“Working with the NDVA office is always a pleasure,” said Brent Hoffman, General Manager of NIC Nebraska. “Providing excellent service to our veterans is a privilege, and we are thrilled to be part of that effort.”

About NIC Nebraska

NIC Nebraska, a subsidiary of NIC, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV) is the Network Manager for the State of Nebraska. NIC Nebraska partners with Nebraska state agencies and local government to develop simplified services, payments from any device as well as over-the-counter payment solutions. NIC Nebraska has developed and manages over 1,000 services for the State of Nebraska and Nebraska local government.

Twitter: http://twitter.com/nebraskagov

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nebraska.gov

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) launched the digital government industry in 1992, and continues to lead it, providing a secure payment engine and thousands of digital government solutions across a network of more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. In addition, NIC is a leading provider of outdoor recreation solutions, with 1 out of 6 hunting and fishing licenses in the United States sold using an NIC service. The company created the nation's first personal assistant for government and comprehensive mobile platform, Gov2Go®, as well as the innovative, data-driven prescription drug monitoring platform, RxGov®. More information is available at egov.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200727005808/en/