Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/14 11:24:59 am
13.525 USD   +1.54%
2018NIC INC. : quaterly earnings release
2018NIC INC. : half-yearly earnings release
2018NIC INC. : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NIC : New Real-Time Nebraska Legislative Bill Tracking Available

01/14/2019 | 11:00am EST

Nebraska’s newly updated BillTracker application is now mobile responsive, and provides more real-time notifications on bills as they move through the legislative process.

Nebraskans who want to follow one or more bills can receive information about the legislative activity and have it sent directly to their email inbox. Two levels of service are available in BillTracker, free and subscription-based. The free service restricts email notifications for activity limited to 15 bills. The subscription service provides unlimited bill tracking for a fee and is referred to as the Premium Service. This advanced service allows the user to create profiles which track sponsors, committees, keywords or phrases, statute section, or bill number. The Premium Service also includes daily email notifications of activity on bills or subjects of interest. To register for Premium BillTracker services, users must complete an application.

“Having the BillTracker enhanced and mobile responsive is one more way we serve the citizens of Nebraska. We’re excited to be involved,” said Brent Hoffman, General Manager of Nebraska Interactive.

About Nebraska.gov

Nebraska.gov (http://www.Nebraska.gov) is managed by Nebraska Interactive, LLC., part of eGovernment firm NIC’s (NASDAQ: EGOV) family of companies. Nebraska Interactive works with state agencies to enable them to conduct state business online and improve public access to government information and is contracted by the Nebraska State Records Board to provide online services for Nebraska government agencies.

Users can find out more about online Government services in Nebraska through:

Twitter: http://twitter.com/nebraskagov
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nebraska.gov

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation’s premier provider of innovative digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help make government interactions more accessible for everyone through technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 341 M
EBIT 2018 72,8 M
Net income 2018 56,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 15,82
P/E ratio 2019 19,65
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,60x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,70x
Capitalization 887 M
Chart NIC INC.
Duration : Period :
NIC Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 14,7 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harry H. Herington Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert W. Knapp Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Kovzan Chief Financial Officer
Peter B. Wilson Independent Director
Art Neal Burtscher Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIC INC.6.73%866
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD5.21%401 404
NETFLIX26.13%139 530
NASPERS LIMITED6.60%94 206
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA6.19%21 878
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP0.07%15 476
