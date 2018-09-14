NIC : Phillips County, Colorado, Launches Online Building Permits & Applications

Citizens save time by completing forms and submitting payments online

Citizens of Phillips County, Colorado, can now submit building permits and applications as well as payments through the county’s website, https://nws.colorado.egov.com/forms/phillips/phillipscobuildingpermit. This online convenience eliminates the need to make a trip to the county’s office, reduces printing costs for citizens and the county, and shortens the time needed during the critical review process.

“Phillips County is trying to make it easier for residents to apply for building permits by placing the application on our website,” said County Administrator, Randy Schafer. “We believe making the process easily accessible from a resident’s home computer will speed up the review process and get their projects rolling faster.” In addition, the online process gives residents and contractors time to review the permit forms and determine if they have all the information they need to proceed.

Phillips County reminds citizens any projects that increase a structure’s size and cost $1,000 or more to complete, require an approved building permit. After reviewing the permit forms, appointments can be made for further discussion with the county planner.

“Phillips County joins the growing number of municipal governments answering citizens’ demands for more online services that they can do at their convenience,” said Colorado Interactive’s Director of Portal Operations, Martin Hartley. “The ability to complete and submit building applications online streamlines the process not only for citizens, but also for counties. Both sides win.”

Phillips County utilized Colorado Interactive (CI) and the Statewide Internet Portal Authority’s (SIPA) proprietary platform to rapidly develop its online building application. CI provides digital government services to state agencies, local governments and educational entities through a contract with SIPA — the official internet portal connecting the public with Colorado government. The partnership’s mission allows government leaders to focus on delivering on-demand, digital government solutions without requests for proposals or the use of tax appropriations. The CI/SIPA partnership has benefited more than 30 counties across Colorado.

"Our no-cost built-to-order online forms are exactly what so many state and local governments need; a customized online service meant to provide residents with an easier and more efficient transaction with government," said SIPA Executive Director Jack Arrowsmith. "The SIPA/CI partnership provides platforms for counties, like Phillips County, to tailor information and services specifically to meet their residents' needs."

Eligible government entities in need of application development, payment processing or free website development and hosting through the Colorado.gov Web portal should contact SIPA.

About Colorado Interactive

Colorado Interactive (CI) is the team behind the official website of the state of Colorado (http://www.colorado.gov) and is overseen by the Statewide Internet Portal Authority. The portal operates through a public-private partnership between the state and CI to help Colorado government entities web-enable their services. CI builds, operates, maintains, and markets Colorado.gov and is part of the digital government firm, NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV).

About SIPA

Established in 2004 by the Colorado General Assembly, the Statewide Internet Portal Authority (SIPA) is a self-funded government organization created to be Colorado's single most comprehensive delivery channel for electronic government (eGovernment) services. SIPA strives to accelerate the adoption of efficient and effective eGovernment services by placing more online to benefit Colorado residents. In addition to no-cost websites, payment processing and event registration setup, SIPA provides SaaS technology solutions, consulting and cyber security assessments. Please visit www.colorado.gov/sipa.

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation’s premier provider of innovative digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help make government interactions more accessible for everyone through technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005349/en/