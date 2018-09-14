NIC : Phillips County, Colorado, Launches Online Building Permits & Applications

Citizens of Phillips County, Colorado, can now submit building permits
and applications as well as payments through the county’s website, https://nws.colorado.egov.com/forms/phillips/phillipscobuildingpermit.
This online convenience eliminates the need to make a trip to the
county’s office, reduces printing costs for citizens and the county, and
shortens the time needed during the critical review process.
“Phillips County is trying to make it easier for residents to apply for
building permits by placing the application on our website,” said County
Administrator, Randy Schafer. “We believe making the process easily
accessible from a resident’s home computer will speed up the review
process and get their projects rolling faster.” In addition, the online
process gives residents and contractors time to review the permit forms
and determine if they have all the information they need to proceed.
Phillips County reminds citizens any projects that increase a
structure’s size and cost $1,000 or more to complete, require an
approved building permit. After reviewing the permit forms, appointments
can be made for further discussion with the county planner.
“Phillips County joins the growing number of municipal governments
answering citizens’ demands for more online services that they can do at
their convenience,” said Colorado Interactive’s Director of Portal
Operations, Martin Hartley. “The ability to complete and submit building
applications online streamlines the process not only for citizens, but
also for counties. Both sides win.”
Phillips County utilized Colorado Interactive (CI) and the Statewide
Internet Portal Authority’s (SIPA) proprietary platform to rapidly
develop its online building application. CI provides digital government
services to state agencies, local governments and educational entities
through a contract with SIPA — the official internet portal connecting
the public with Colorado government. The partnership’s mission allows
government leaders to focus on delivering on-demand, digital government
solutions without requests for proposals or the use of tax
appropriations. The CI/SIPA partnership has benefited more than 30
counties across Colorado.
"Our no-cost built-to-order online forms are exactly what so many state
and local governments need; a customized online service meant to provide
residents with an easier and more efficient transaction with
government," said SIPA Executive Director Jack Arrowsmith. "The SIPA/CI
partnership provides platforms for counties, like Phillips County, to
tailor information and services specifically to meet their residents'
needs."
Eligible government entities in need of application development, payment
processing or free website development and hosting through the
Colorado.gov Web portal should contact SIPA.
About Colorado Interactive
Colorado Interactive (CI) is the team behind the official website of the
state of Colorado (http://www.colorado.gov)
and is overseen by the Statewide
Internet Portal Authority. The portal operates through a
public-private partnership between the state and CI to help Colorado
government entities web-enable their services. CI builds, operates,
maintains, and markets Colorado.gov and is part of the digital
government firm, NIC
(Nasdaq: EGOV).
About SIPA
Established in 2004 by the Colorado General Assembly, the Statewide
Internet Portal Authority (SIPA) is a self-funded government
organization created to be Colorado's single most comprehensive delivery
channel for electronic government (eGovernment) services. SIPA strives
to accelerate the adoption of efficient and effective eGovernment
services by placing more online to benefit Colorado residents. In
addition to no-cost websites, payment processing and event registration
setup, SIPA provides SaaS technology solutions, consulting and cyber
security assessments. Please visit www.colorado.gov/sipa.
About NIC
NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation’s premier provider of innovative
digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help
make government interactions more accessible for everyone through
technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more
than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal,
state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the
ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering
citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government
interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.
