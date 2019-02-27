Log in
NIC : State of Colorado Makes Web Application Enhancements to Improve Accessing Underage Drinking Enforcement Information

02/27/2019 | 10:11am EST

Searches Now Utilize User Knowledge Instead of Exact Knowledge

The Colorado Department of Revenue’s (DOR) Liquor and Tobacco Enforcement Division is making it easier for the public to obtain precise search results from the State of Colorado’s Underage Drinking Enforcement web application by entering less information.

Prior to the enhancements, if users didn’t enter exact words into the search field, they had difficulties obtaining results. “Now, if users don’t remember a business name or address that they want to check, they can just enter a street name,” said Director of the Colorado Liquor Enforcement Division (LED), Patrick Maroney. “The web application will generate a list of businesses on that street, making it easier for users to search more broadly without exact knowledge. LED is committed to data transparency that enhances compliance with the law, which in turn, protects public safety.” Additional improvements include widening the search functionality for the business name field so more business names come up during searches.

The app contains information and data on underage drinking enforcement actions. Its core functions allow users to:

Whether it’s a MIP Record Search or Compliance Check Record Search, the results stem from data voluntarily submitted by law enforcement agencies in the state of Colorado. Therefore, another project goal was to make sure all agencies consistently enter information.

For users searching Compliance Check Records, information was updated to reflect legislative changes. The drop-down menu containing license types now includes two new ones—distillery pub, and lodging and enhancements.

“I’m proud that our partnership with the Division of Liquor Enforcement is being utilized to keep the public informed of critical statistics related to minors in possession and liquor license compliance checks,” said Colorado Interactive’s President and General Manager, Mike Ansley. “It’s a responsibility to Colorado communities that we don’t take lightly.”

The DOR utilized Colorado Interactive (CI) and the Statewide Internet Portal Authority (SIPA) to develop and enhance the state’s Underage Drinking Enforcement web app. CI provides digital government services to state agencies, local governments and educational entities through a contract with SIPA — the official internet portal connecting the public with Colorado government. The partnership’s mission allows government leaders to focus on delivering on-demand, digital government solutions without requests for proposals or the use of tax appropriations.

“Colorado residents benefit from applications like the Division of Liquor Enforcement, especially when they are enhanced to be more efficient and easy to use," said Jack Arrowsmith, SIPA Executive Director. "The SIPA/CI relationship exists to help governments keep their residents informed and give them access to the information they need.”

About Colorado Interactive

Colorado Interactive (CI) is the team behind the official website of the state of Colorado (http://www.colorado.gov) and is overseen by the Statewide Internet Portal Authority. The portal operates through a public-private partnership between the state and CI to help Colorado government entities web-enable their services. CI builds, operates, maintains, and markets Colorado.gov and is part of the digital government firm, NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV).

About SIPA

Established in 2004 by the Colorado General Assembly, the Statewide Internet Portal Authority (SIPA) is a self-funded government organization created to be Colorado's single most comprehensive delivery channel for electronic government (eGovernment) services. SIPA strives to accelerate the adoption of efficient and effective eGovernment services by placing more online to benefit Colorado residents. In addition to no-cost websites, payment processing and event registration setup, SIPA provides SaaS technology solutions, consulting and cyber security assessments. (www.colorado.gov/sipa)

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation’s premier provider of innovative digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help make government interactions more accessible for everyone through technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.


© Business Wire 2019
