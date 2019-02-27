NIC : State of Colorado Makes Web Application Enhancements to Improve Accessing Underage Drinking Enforcement Information

The Colorado Department of Revenue’s (DOR) Liquor and Tobacco
Enforcement Division is making it easier for the public to obtain
precise search results from the State
of Colorado’s Underage Drinking Enforcement web application by
entering less information.
Prior to the enhancements, if users didn’t enter exact words into the
search field, they had difficulties obtaining results. “Now, if users
don’t remember a business name or address that they want to check, they
can just enter a street name,” said Director of the Colorado Liquor
Enforcement Division (LED), Patrick Maroney. “The web application will
generate a list of businesses on that street, making it easier for users
to search more broadly without exact knowledge. LED is committed to data
transparency that enhances compliance with the law, which in turn,
protects public safety.” Additional improvements include widening the
search functionality for the business name field so more business names
come up during searches.
The app contains information and data on underage drinking enforcement
actions. Its core functions allow users to:
Whether it’s a MIP Record Search or Compliance Check Record Search, the
results stem from data voluntarily submitted by law enforcement agencies
in the state of Colorado. Therefore, another project goal was to make
sure all agencies consistently enter information.
For users searching Compliance Check Records, information was updated to
reflect legislative changes. The drop-down menu containing license types
now includes two new ones—distillery pub, and lodging and enhancements.
“I’m proud that our partnership with the Division of Liquor Enforcement
is being utilized to keep the public informed of critical statistics
related to minors in possession and liquor license compliance checks,”
said Colorado Interactive’s President and General Manager, Mike Ansley.
“It’s a responsibility to Colorado communities that we don’t take
lightly.”
The DOR utilized Colorado Interactive (CI) and the Statewide Internet
Portal Authority (SIPA) to develop and enhance the state’s Underage
Drinking Enforcement web app. CI provides digital government services to
state agencies, local governments and educational entities through a
contract with SIPA — the official internet portal connecting the public
with Colorado government. The partnership’s mission allows government
leaders to focus on delivering on-demand, digital government solutions
without requests for proposals or the use of tax appropriations.
“Colorado residents benefit from applications like the Division of
Liquor Enforcement, especially when they are enhanced to be more
efficient and easy to use," said Jack Arrowsmith, SIPA Executive
Director. "The SIPA/CI relationship exists to help governments keep
their residents informed and give them access to the information they
need.”
