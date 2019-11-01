Log in
NIC : State of Vermont Wins Two National Website Awards

11/01/2019 | 07:30am EDT

The state of Vermont has won two national awards for the newly redesigned state government portal. The Davey Awards named the state of Vermont a gold winner in the Government for Websites category and a silver winner in the Best User Experience for Websites category for the new Vermont.gov that launched in May this year.

The Davey Awards annually recognize outstanding creative works in digital and print media. The awards are presented by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA).

In 2019, the state of Vermont has been awarded a total of seven national-level awards for digital government services. The new Vermont.gov website was also recognized as a gold winner in the Government category of the 2019 dotCOMM Awards and selected as a finalist in the 2019 Government Experience Awards. In addition, the newly redesigned agency websites for the Agency of Natural Resources; Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation; and Department of Fish and Wildlife were each recognized as winners in The Hermes Creative Awards.

Vermont redesigned the new websites in partnership with Vermont Information Consortium, LLC, a digital government services partner that provides a portfolio of online services for the citizens and businesses of Vermont.

About Vermont Information Consortium

Vermont Information Consortium, LLC (www.vermont.gov) is the official eGovernment partner for the State of Vermont. Managed through a unique public-private partnership, the Montpelier company builds and manages interactive government services on behalf of the state and is a wholly owned subsidiary of eGovernment firm NIC (NASDAQ: EGOV).

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) launched the digital government industry in 1992, and continues to lead it, providing a secure payment engine and thousands of digital government solutions across a network of more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. In addition, NIC is a leading provider of outdoor recreation solutions, with 1 out of 6 hunting and fishing licenses in the United States sold using an NIC service. The Company created the nation’s first personal assistant for government and comprehensive mobile platform, Gov2Go®, as well as the innovative, data-driven prescription drug monitoring platform, RxGov®. More information is available at www.egov.com.

 


© Business Wire 2019
