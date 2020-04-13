NIC : Temporary Permits Extended to 30 Days Across Utah

Stay Safe, Stay Home, Renew Vehicle Registrations Online

The Division of Motor Vehicles has announced that temporary permits have been extended from 15 to 30 days until further notice. Vehicle owners that need additional time to complete required inspections or repairs can obtain a temporary permit and have 30 days from the day the permit is issued to complete their inspections. Temporary permits can be obtained online.

All State DMV lobbies are currently closed to the public during the Stay Safe, Stay Home directive. However, the DMV continues to provide limited on-site service via the drive-through at specific locations, with drive-through windows at certain offices now open Monday through Saturday with extended hours. That said, the most efficient way to register a vehicle is online or at an On the SPOT station.

“Vehicle owners can quickly and easily renew online and at On the SPOT Stations,” said Monte Roberts, DMV Director. “We want to help residents of Utah to safely and conveniently get their registration done.”

There are certain vehicles that may not be eligible for online renewal; however, the majority of vehicles can be renewed without a visit to a DMV office. Vehicles can be renewed at an On the SPOT renewal station or online via Renewal Express.

To learn more visit https://rex.Utah.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200413005367/en/