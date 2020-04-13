Log in
NIC Inc.

NIC INC.

(EGOV)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/13 02:07:47 pm
23.825 USD   +1.17%
01:20pNIC : Temporary Permits Extended to 30 Days Across Utah
BU
04/08NIC : To Announce First Quarter 2020 Results On April 27
BU
04/06NIC : to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting April 27, 2020
BU
NIC : Temporary Permits Extended to 30 Days Across Utah

04/13/2020 | 01:20pm EDT

Stay Safe, Stay Home, Renew Vehicle Registrations Online

The Division of Motor Vehicles has announced that temporary permits have been extended from 15 to 30 days until further notice. Vehicle owners that need additional time to complete required inspections or repairs can obtain a temporary permit and have 30 days from the day the permit is issued to complete their inspections. Temporary permits can be obtained online.

All State DMV lobbies are currently closed to the public during the Stay Safe, Stay Home directive. However, the DMV continues to provide limited on-site service via the drive-through at specific locations, with drive-through windows at certain offices now open Monday through Saturday with extended hours. That said, the most efficient way to register a vehicle is online or at an On the SPOT station.

“Vehicle owners can quickly and easily renew online and at On the SPOT Stations,” said Monte Roberts, DMV Director. “We want to help residents of Utah to safely and conveniently get their registration done.”

There are certain vehicles that may not be eligible for online renewal; however, the majority of vehicles can be renewed without a visit to a DMV office. Vehicles can be renewed at an On the SPOT renewal station or online via Renewal Express.

To learn more visit https://rex.Utah.gov.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 386 M
EBIT 2020 70,1 M
Net income 2020 52,9 M
Finance 2020 251 M
Yield 2020 1,53%
P/E ratio 2020 30,0x
P/E ratio 2021 25,6x
EV / Sales2020 3,49x
EV / Sales2021 3,13x
Capitalization 1 597 M
Chart NIC INC.
Duration : Period :
NIC Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 25,25  $
Last Close Price 23,55  $
Spread / Highest target 10,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harry H. Herington Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen M. Kovzan CFO & Chief Accounting Officer
Brian Anderson Chief Technology Officer
Peter B. Wilson Independent Director
Art Neal Burtscher Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIC INC.5.37%1 597
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED0.36%478 370
NETFLIX, INC.14.57%162 674
NASPERS LIMITED-1.10%61 630
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-8.84%46 827
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-11.83%24 496
