NIC : Town of Sullivan's Island Launches Fresh New Website

The Town of Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina is proud to announce the launch of its new website at www.sullivansisland.sc.gov. The new website design enables users to access the Town of Sullivan’s Island's many resources, including information on applying for licenses and permits. Citizens and visitors are encouraged to connect with the Town of Sullivan’s Island online and take advantage of this re-designed, user-friendly website.

“A lot of time and thought went into the new design and content of our new website. Our goal was to make the website as easy-to-use for the residents and visitors of Sullivan’s Island,” said Jason Blanton, Deputy Administrator, Town of Sullivan’s Island. “The result is a mobile friendly, modern website allowing our users to quickly navigate to the appropriate content on the website.”

The website offers a cleaner, more intuitive user experience and features an improved navigation bar where all the site’s content can be found. An additional drop-down menu on the home page called “How do I…” gives users the ability to get answers to commonly asked questions in just one click. Recent news and a Calendar are also prominently displayed on the homepage.

The Town of Sullivan’s Island website was built through a partnership between the Town of Sullivan’s Island and South Carolina Interactive, doing business as SC.gov.

