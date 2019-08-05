Log in
NIC : Town of Sullivan's Island Launches Fresh New Website

08/05/2019 | 10:50am EDT

The Town of Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina is proud to announce the launch of its new website at www.sullivansisland.sc.gov. The new website design enables users to access the Town of Sullivan’s Island's many resources, including information on applying for licenses and permits. Citizens and visitors are encouraged to connect with the Town of Sullivan’s Island online and take advantage of this re-designed, user-friendly website.

“A lot of time and thought went into the new design and content of our new website. Our goal was to make the website as easy-to-use for the residents and visitors of Sullivan’s Island,” said Jason Blanton, Deputy Administrator, Town of Sullivan’s Island. “The result is a mobile friendly, modern website allowing our users to quickly navigate to the appropriate content on the website.”

The website offers a cleaner, more intuitive user experience and features an improved navigation bar where all the site’s content can be found. An additional drop-down menu on the home page called “How do I…” gives users the ability to get answers to commonly asked questions in just one click. Recent news and a Calendar are also prominently displayed on the homepage.

The Town of Sullivan’s Island website was built through a partnership between the Town of Sullivan’s Island and South Carolina Interactive, doing business as SC.gov.

ABOUT SC.GOV

SC.gov is the official website of South Carolina government (www.SC.gov ) and a collaborative effort between the State and South Carolina Interactive, LLC to enable citizens to conduct state business online and improve public access to government information. The South Carolina Department of Administration's Division of Technology Operations provides guidance to South Carolina Interactive, LLC which is responsible for operating, maintaining, and marketing SC.gov. South Carolina Interactive, LLC is part of eGovernment firm NIC's (NASDAQ: EGOV) family of companies.

ABOUT NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation's premier provider of innovative digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help make government interactions more accessible for everyone through technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.


© Business Wire 2019
