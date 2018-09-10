NIC : Ventana Metropolitan District, Colorado, Launches Website and Online Payments

Fountain, Colorado residents now have access to community services,
information related to a new park and recreation district, and online
payments through the Ventana Metropolitan District’s (VMD), (www.colorado.gov/ventanametro).
Located 14 miles south of Colorado Springs and eight miles north of Fort
Carson Army Base, VMD’s website also makes it convenient for military
personnel and their families to get and do what they need online.
“Prior to our website, residents had to pay by check for services,” said
Ventana Assistant District Manager Rebecca Hardekopf. “Now, they’re
excited they can do this online. Plus, being on the Colorado.gov
platform makes them feel more comfortable with providing sensitive
credit card information. The platform makes them feel secure.”
VMD’s ability to accept payments in a secure environment—with the
highest level of Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance—is the result of
Colorado Interactive’s (CI) partnership with the Statewide Internet
Portal Authority (SIPA). The partnership also provided the content
management system for the new website. Content features include: contact
information, agendas and meeting dates for the Board of Directors;
access to the District’s financial information; hail damage FAQs; as
well as the District’s map, development plan and an events calendar
which includes the trash/recycle schedule.
“Providing a secure environment for our military or any citizen to
perform online transactions is the ultimate goal,” said Colorado
Interactive Director of Portal Operations Martin Hartley. “Ventana
Metropolitan District created a comprehensive website that reflects all
the key areas residents need to access online.”
CI provides digital government services to state agencies, local
governments and educational entities through a contract with SIPA — the
official internet portal connecting the public with Colorado government.
"Ventana Metro District's new website delivers on SIPA's mission to
assist governments in putting information and services online for
residents. Our websites are built to serve all Coloradoans with an easy
to navigate platform and maintained 508 compliance standards," said SIPA
Executive Director, Jack Arrowsmith. "The SIPA/CI partnership has
benefited more than 60 special districts and educational organizations
in Colorado."
Eligible government entities in need of free website development and
hosting as well as payment processing through the Colorado.gov Web
portal should contact SIPA.
About Colorado Interactive
Colorado Interactive (CI) is the team behind the official website of the
state of Colorado (http://www.colorado.gov)
and is overseen by the Statewide
Internet Portal Authority. The portal operates through a
public-private partnership between the state and CI to help Colorado
government entities web-enable their services. CI builds, operates,
maintains, and markets Colorado.gov and is part of the digital
government firm, NIC
(Nasdaq: EGOV).
About SIPA
Established in 2004 by the Colorado General Assembly, the Statewide
Internet Portal Authority (SIPA) is a self-funded government
organization created to be Colorado's single most comprehensive delivery
channel for electronic government (eGovernment) services. SIPA strives
to accelerate the adoption of efficient and effective eGovernment
services by placing more online to benefit Colorado residents. In
addition to no-cost websites, payment processing and event registration
setup, SIPA provides SaaS technology solutions, consulting and cyber
security assessments. (www.colorado.gov/sipa)
About NIC
Founded in 1992, NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is celebrating 25 years as the
nation’s premier provider of innovative digital government solutions and
secure payment processing, which help make government interactions more
accessible for everyone through technology. The family of NIC companies
has developed a library of more than 13,000 digital government services
for more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. Among
these solutions is the ground-breaking digital government personal
assistant, Gov2Go, delivering citizens personalized reminders and a
single access point for government interactions. More information is
available at www.egov.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005528/en/