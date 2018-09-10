Log in
NIC : Ventana Metropolitan District, Colorado, Launches Website and Online Payments

09/10/2018

Residents can now securely pay recreation center and trash service fees online

Fountain, Colorado residents now have access to community services, information related to a new park and recreation district, and online payments through the Ventana Metropolitan District’s (VMD), (www.colorado.gov/ventanametro). Located 14 miles south of Colorado Springs and eight miles north of Fort Carson Army Base, VMD’s website also makes it convenient for military personnel and their families to get and do what they need online.

“Prior to our website, residents had to pay by check for services,” said Ventana Assistant District Manager Rebecca Hardekopf. “Now, they’re excited they can do this online. Plus, being on the Colorado.gov platform makes them feel more comfortable with providing sensitive credit card information. The platform makes them feel secure.”

VMD’s ability to accept payments in a secure environment—with the highest level of Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance—is the result of Colorado Interactive’s (CI) partnership with the Statewide Internet Portal Authority (SIPA). The partnership also provided the content management system for the new website. Content features include: contact information, agendas and meeting dates for the Board of Directors; access to the District’s financial information; hail damage FAQs; as well as the District’s map, development plan and an events calendar which includes the trash/recycle schedule.

“Providing a secure environment for our military or any citizen to perform online transactions is the ultimate goal,” said Colorado Interactive Director of Portal Operations Martin Hartley. “Ventana Metropolitan District created a comprehensive website that reflects all the key areas residents need to access online.”

CI provides digital government services to state agencies, local governments and educational entities through a contract with SIPA — the official internet portal connecting the public with Colorado government. "Ventana Metro District's new website delivers on SIPA's mission to assist governments in putting information and services online for residents. Our websites are built to serve all Coloradoans with an easy to navigate platform and maintained 508 compliance standards," said SIPA Executive Director, Jack Arrowsmith. "The SIPA/CI partnership has benefited more than 60 special districts and educational organizations in Colorado."

Eligible government entities in need of free website development and hosting as well as payment processing through the Colorado.gov Web portal should contact SIPA.

About Colorado Interactive

Colorado Interactive (CI) is the team behind the official website of the state of Colorado (http://www.colorado.gov) and is overseen by the Statewide Internet Portal Authority. The portal operates through a public-private partnership between the state and CI to help Colorado government entities web-enable their services. CI builds, operates, maintains, and markets Colorado.gov and is part of the digital government firm, NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV).

About SIPA

Established in 2004 by the Colorado General Assembly, the Statewide Internet Portal Authority (SIPA) is a self-funded government organization created to be Colorado's single most comprehensive delivery channel for electronic government (eGovernment) services. SIPA strives to accelerate the adoption of efficient and effective eGovernment services by placing more online to benefit Colorado residents. In addition to no-cost websites, payment processing and event registration setup, SIPA provides SaaS technology solutions, consulting and cyber security assessments. (www.colorado.gov/sipa)

About NIC

Founded in 1992, NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is celebrating 25 years as the nation’s premier provider of innovative digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help make government interactions more accessible for everyone through technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the ground-breaking digital government personal assistant, Gov2Go, delivering citizens personalized reminders and a single access point for government interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.


© Business Wire 2018
