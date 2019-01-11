NIC : Vermont's Green Mountain Care Board Now Accepts Online Submissions for Annual ASSR Filings

The Green Mountain Care Board—an independent State of Vermont Board that works to improve health care quality and affordability for Vermonters—will begin accepting 2018 filings from insurance companies for their annual reporting in a new online format.

Each year, commercial insurers selling Vermont residents health or medical insurance file an Annual Supplemental Statement Report (ASSR) with the Green Mountain Care Board to provide key market share and performance data for insured populations in Vermont. Approximately 170 submissions were collected by the Green Mountain Care Board for 2017. The new online format collects this crucial data in a web-based wizard that provides a simple, but comprehensive, user experience for submitters.

“ASSR filings are integral to understanding the heath care landscape in Vermont. In facilitating the collection of this data in an online, user-friendly format, we are better able to serve both the business partners who provide the data and the citizens of Vermont who ultimately benefit from it,” said Kate O’Neill, Director of Data Management Analysis & Data Integrity at the Green Mountain Care Board.

The 2018 ASSR Filing is currently available for health care payers on the Green Mountain Care Board website at https://gmcboard.vermont.gov/assr/submit. The new online solution was developed by the Green Mountain Care Board in collaboration with Vermont Information Consortium, LLC, a digital government services partner with the State of Vermont.

Information about the Green Mountain Care Board and its mission to improve health care quality and affordability for Vermont citizens can be found at www.gmcboard.vermont.gov.

