NIC : Yellowstone County, Montana, Debuts Online Marriage Application

03/13/2020 | 02:32pm EDT

Couples can apply, pay for license through new website

Applying for a Yellowstone County marriage license is now more efficient. The Clerk of Court’s office launched a service in March that allows couples to apply and pay for a marriage license online.

Yellowstone County previously required applicants to apply in person using a paper form only available in the Clerk of Court’s office. Couples had to spend a minimum of 30 minutes in the office to complete the required paperwork, and the County recommended making an appointment.

Now, citizens can complete the application electronically and pay the fee online with a credit or debit card from a computer or any mobile device. The final step is to stop at the Clerk of Court’s office to pick up the finalized license. The new electronic process reduces the amount of time citizens must spend applying for a license, increases the accuracy of the data and creates efficiencies for the clerks.

“My hope is that the service will be of great benefit to couples who both work during standard business hours and find it difficult to make time to both come to the office,” said Terry Halpin, Yellowstone County Clerk of District Court. “Additionally, with parking downtown always an issue, this service will help alleviate that concern as well.”

Couples must provide the same information when applying online as when filling out a paper application. Citizens must enter their:

  • Birth city, county, state or foreign country.
  • Social security number.
  • Father’s full name, state or country of birth, current city and state of residence.
  • Mother’s full name, state or country of birth, current city and state of residence.
  • Dates of previous marriage dissolutions or spousal death and the county/state of occurrence (if applicable).

To apply for a marriage license online, visit https://app.mt.gov/marriage/ and choose Yellowstone from the drop-down menu. Couples can also apply online if they are planning to get married in Big Horn, Missoula, Phillips, Powder River or Sheridan County. Simply choose the desired county from the drop-down menu. Once the license is issued, it is valid for 180 days.

About Montana.Gov (Montana Interactive)

Helena-based Montana Interactive builds, operates and maintains the State of Montana’s digital government services that are available through the official website, www.mt.gov. MI also supports numerous county, city and university digital government services. MI is a wholly owned subsidiary of firm NIC.

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) launched the digital government industry in 1992, and continues to lead it, providing a secure payment engine and thousands of digital government solutions across a network of more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. In addition, NIC is a leading provider of outdoor recreation solutions, with 1 out of 6 hunting and fishing licenses in the United States sold using an NIC service. The company created the nation's first personal assistant for government and comprehensive mobile platform, Gov2Go®, as well as the innovative, data-driven prescription drug monitoring platform, RxGov®. More information is available at www.egov.com.


© Business Wire 2020
