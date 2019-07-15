NIC : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on July 31

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV), the nation’s premier provider of digital government solutions, will discuss its second quarter financial results via a conference call on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. (EDT), with the news release issued at 4 p.m. (EDT) the same day. The release will be available on NIC’s website at https://www.egov.com/investor-relations. During the call, NIC will review its financial performance, fiscal outlook, and answer questions from the investment community. The call may also include discussion of company developments, and forward-looking and other material information about business and financial matters.

Dial-In Information

Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. (EDT) Call bridge: 1-888-204-4368 (U.S. callers) or 1-323-994-2082 (international callers) Conference ID: 9229232 Call leaders: Harry Herington, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board Steve Kovzan, Chief Financial Officer

Webcast Information

To sign in and listen: The Webcast system is available at https://www.egov.com/news/events.

Replay Information

The replay of NIC’s second quarter earnings call will be available by visiting https://www.egov.com/investor-relations.

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) launched the digital government industry in 1992, and continues to lead it, providing a secure payment engine and thousands of digital government solutions across a network of more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. In addition, NIC is a leading provider of outdoor recreation solutions, with 1 out of 6 hunting and fishing licenses in the United States sold using an NIC service. The Company launched the nation’s first personal assistant for government and comprehensive mobile platform, Gov2Go®, as well as the innovative, data-driven prescription drug monitoring platform, RxGov®. More information is available at www.egov.com.

