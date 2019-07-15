Log in
NIC INC.

(EGOV)
  Report  
NIC : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on July 31

07/15/2019 | 05:54pm EDT

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV), the nation’s premier provider of digital government solutions, will discuss its second quarter financial results via a conference call on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. (EDT), with the news release issued at 4 p.m. (EDT) the same day. The release will be available on NIC’s website at https://www.egov.com/investor-relations. During the call, NIC will review its financial performance, fiscal outlook, and answer questions from the investment community. The call may also include discussion of company developments, and forward-looking and other material information about business and financial matters.

Dial-In Information

Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. (EDT)

 

Call bridge:

 

1-888-204-4368 (U.S. callers) or 1-323-994-2082 (international callers)

Conference ID:

 

9229232

Call leaders:

 

Harry Herington, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

 

 

Steve Kovzan, Chief Financial Officer

Webcast Information

To sign in and listen: The Webcast system is available at https://www.egov.com/news/events.

Replay Information

The replay of NIC’s second quarter earnings call will be available by visiting https://www.egov.com/investor-relations.

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) launched the digital government industry in 1992, and continues to lead it, providing a secure payment engine and thousands of digital government solutions across a network of more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. In addition, NIC is a leading provider of outdoor recreation solutions, with 1 out of 6 hunting and fishing licenses in the United States sold using an NIC service. The Company launched the nation’s first personal assistant for government and comprehensive mobile platform, Gov2Go®, as well as the innovative, data-driven prescription drug monitoring platform, RxGov®. More information is available at www.egov.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 341 M
EBIT 2019 61,4 M
Net income 2019 46,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 24,2x
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,30x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,07x
Capitalization 1 127 M
Chart NIC INC.
Duration : Period :
NIC Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 21,0  $
Last Close Price 16,8  $
Spread / Highest target 54,4%
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harry H. Herington Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen M. Kovzan Chief Financial Officer
Peter B. Wilson Independent Director
Art Neal Burtscher Lead Independent Director
William M. Lyons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIC INC.33.73%1 111
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD12.77%431 942
NETFLIX39.45%165 925
NASPERS LIMITED21.63%107 513
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA34.19%27 364
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR18.84%25 966
