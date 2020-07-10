Log in
NIC Inc.    EGOV

NIC INC.

(EGOV)
07/10
22.32 USD   +0.09%
NIC : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results on July 29
BU
07/07NIC : Utah Department of Transportation Launches Redesigned Website
BU
06/25NIC : Easier Access Announced for Utah's Vital Records
BU
NIC : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results on July 29

07/10/2020 | 01:24pm EDT

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV), the nation's premier provider of digital government services, will discuss its second quarter financial results via a conference call on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. (EDT), with the news release issued at 4:00 p.m. (EDT) the same day. The release will be available on NIC's website at https://www.egov.com/investor-relations. During the call, NIC will review its financial performance and fiscal outlook, and answer questions from the investment community. The call may also include discussion of company developments and other forward-looking or material information about business and financial matters.

DIAL-IN INFORMATION

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. (EDT)

Call bridge:

1-929-477-0577 (local) or 1-800-437-2398 (tollfree)

Conference ID:

9383063

Call leaders:

Harry Herington, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

 

Steve Kovzan, Chief Financial Officer

WEBCAST INFORMATION

To sign in and listen: The webcast system is available at https://www.egov.com/investor-relations.

REPLAY INFORMATION

The replay of NIC's second quarter earnings call will be available 24 hours following the call by visiting https://www.egov.com/investor-relations.

ABOUT NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) launched the digital government industry in 1992 and continues to lead it, providing a secure payment platform and thousands of digital government solutions across a network of more than 6,000 federal, state and local government agencies. In addition, NIC is a leading provider of outdoor recreation solutions, with 1 out of 6 hunting and fishing licenses in the United States sold using an NIC service. The Company launched the nation's first personal assistant for government and comprehensive mobile platform, Gov2Go®, as well as the innovative, data-driven prescription drug monitoring platform, RxGov®. More information is available at www.egov.com.


