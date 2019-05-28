NICE : Actimize Wins FTF News “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Award

The 2019 Technology Innovation Awards honor software, services and
systems that help firms withstand an onslaught of state-of-the-art
financial crime
For the second consecutive year, NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business
and the industry leader in Autonomous Financial Crime Management, was
named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” category winner in
Financial Technologies Forum / FTF News 2019 Technology Innovation
Awards. The final award winners for this year’s competition were
determined by votes cast online by FTF News’ readers and industry
participants.
In describing the category, FTF News stated, “The financial crime
prevention technology award shines the light upon software, services and
systems that help firms withstand an onslaught of state-of-the-art
crime.” During the past year, NICE Actimize debuted numerous innovative
platforms and solutions categories in financial crime and compliance,
across anti-money laundering, enterprise fraud and financial markets
compliance, in support of Autonomous Financial Crime Management.
NICE Actimize’s innovations in financial crime solutions also led to
shortlisting across four additional categories, highlighting product
leadership and advanced applications of artificial intelligence and
machine learning, managed analytics and cloud-based offerings, in such
categories as compliance, trade reconstruction, cutting-edge solutions,
and artificial intelligence initiatives.
Craig Costigan, CEO NICE Actimize said, "We thank the
readers of FTF News, along with our customers and partners, for
demonstrating their continuing confidence in our commitment to our
financial crime solutions and platforms in anti-money laundering,
enterprise fraud and financial markets compliance. As we transform the
marketplaces we serve with advancements in artificial intelligence,
machine learning and the cloud, we will continue to apply modern
technologies to optimize operations, lower costs and reduce reputational
risk.”
Maureen Lowe, Founder and President, FTF News said, “This year’s
competition was our largest awards event ever, featuring more than 75
nominated organizations. Congratulations to those firms, such as NICE
Actimize, that demonstrated leadership and innovation in a highly
competitive ops field. Our winners should be proud of these
accomplishments.”
