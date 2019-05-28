NICE : Actimize Wins FTF News “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Award

The 2019 Technology Innovation Awards honor software, services and systems that help firms withstand an onslaught of state-of-the-art financial crime

For the second consecutive year, NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business and the industry leader in Autonomous Financial Crime Management, was named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” category winner in Financial Technologies Forum / FTF News 2019 Technology Innovation Awards. The final award winners for this year’s competition were determined by votes cast online by FTF News’ readers and industry participants.

In describing the category, FTF News stated, “The financial crime prevention technology award shines the light upon software, services and systems that help firms withstand an onslaught of state-of-the-art crime.” During the past year, NICE Actimize debuted numerous innovative platforms and solutions categories in financial crime and compliance, across anti-money laundering, enterprise fraud and financial markets compliance, in support of Autonomous Financial Crime Management.

NICE Actimize’s innovations in financial crime solutions also led to shortlisting across four additional categories, highlighting product leadership and advanced applications of artificial intelligence and machine learning, managed analytics and cloud-based offerings, in such categories as compliance, trade reconstruction, cutting-edge solutions, and artificial intelligence initiatives.

Craig Costigan, CEO NICE Actimize said, "We thank the readers of FTF News, along with our customers and partners, for demonstrating their continuing confidence in our commitment to our financial crime solutions and platforms in anti-money laundering, enterprise fraud and financial markets compliance. As we transform the marketplaces we serve with advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning and the cloud, we will continue to apply modern technologies to optimize operations, lower costs and reduce reputational risk.”

Maureen Lowe, Founder and President, FTF News said, “This year’s competition was our largest awards event ever, featuring more than 75 nominated organizations. Congratulations to those firms, such as NICE Actimize, that demonstrated leadership and innovation in a highly competitive ops field. Our winners should be proud of these accomplishments.”

