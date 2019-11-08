NICE : Integrations With Microsoft Teams to Be Showcased at Microsoft Ignite

Financial institutions and contact centers that rely on Microsoft Teams will be able to improve compliance through advanced interactions capture

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced it will be showcasing how NICE’s solutions work with Microsoft Teams to improve compliance during the Microsoft Ignite Conference which is taking place November 4-8, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.

“We are especially thrilled to highlight our integration with Microsoft at the Microsoft Ignite Conference,” said Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President of NICE Vertical Markets. “This is a huge milestone in our relationship and we’re looking forward to sharing the value of our joint solutions with thousands of Microsoft customers.”

NICE is slated to complete integration and testing of Microsoft Teams and NICE’s innovative recording solutions, including NICE Trading Recording (NTR), NICE Engage Recording and NICE inContact CXone, in the first half of next year allowing NICE to be able to reliably record and reproduce all communication modes and media sources exchanged through Teams.

Microsoft Teams is a unified communication and collaboration platform that is transforming the way millions of people work every day, including those in financial services firms and contact centers. It combines chat, video meetings, voice calling, document sharing and online collaboration in a single application.

The NICE Trading Recording System (NTR) is an all-in-one compliance-focused trade conversation recording platform used by most of the world’s leading banks and investment firms to ensure regulatory compliance.

NICE Engage for contact center recording is a robust, scalable and secure platform that leverages real-time capabilities for advanced use cases and simplifies the management of interactions from multiple channels and data sources in a single place. NICE Engage powers unique and innovative solutions for compliance and fraud prevention that reduce the risks of violations while decreasing losses.

Contact centers that use Microsoft Teams will be able to leverage the power of NICE inContact CXone integrated with Teams to improve rapid collaboration across the contact center and the rest of the organization, leading to faster answers for customers and a better experience for contact center agents and customers.

About NICE

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

