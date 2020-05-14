NICE : Reports 27% Growth in Cloud Revenue For the First Quarter of 2020 0 05/14/2020 | 05:31am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Double Digit Growth in Operating Income and Earnings Per Share NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights GAAP Non-GAAP Revenue of $410 million, growth of 9% year-over-year Revenue of $411 million, growth of 9% year-over-year Cloud revenue of $173 million, growth of 27% year-over-year Cloud revenue of $173 million, growth of 27% year-over-year Gross margin of 65.9% compared to 65.2% last year Gross margin of 70.9% compared to 70.5% last year Operating income of $59 million compared to $52 million last year, growth of 13% Operating income of $111 million compared to $97 million last year, growth of 14% Operating margin of 14.3% compared to 13.8% last year Operating margin of 26.9% compared to 25.7% last year Diluted EPS of $0.71 versus $0.58 last year, growth of 22% Diluted EPS of $1.34 versus $1.18 last year, growth of 14% “We are pleased to report strong first quarter results driven by an accelerated 27% growth in cloud revenue. We also delivered double-digit growth in operating income and earnings per share with further expansion of our operating margin,” said Barak Eilam, CEO NICE. “In light of the current environment, these strong results demonstrate the mission critical nature of our solutions and the strength of our cloud business driven by our three market leading cloud platforms, CXone for Customer Experience, X-Sight for Financial Crime and Compliance, and NICE Investigate for Public Safety.” Mr. Eilam continued, “At the onset of COVID-19, we took immediate action, responding with solutions to provide customers the help they needed to quickly overcome the challenges they faced in this new environment, specifically their ability to move rapidly to the cloud and transform to digital. In fact, we signed up dozens of customers with thousands of agents for our CXone@home offering aimed at helping these customers shift their agents to work from home. I am pleased to see that we have witnessed great response to our offerings across all our business segments that provided the agility these organizations needed. “At the same time, these organizations are preparing for the next phase - the transformation to cloud and digital. Furthermore, their ability to respond very rapidly in the last few months and manage changes that they thought would take years instead of days is giving them confidence that they have the ability to transform quickly. While we are faced with some unpredictability in the short term due to the economic environment, we continue to experience strong growth in our cloud business. As the clear leader in both cloud and digital in our markets, along with a strong balance sheet, strong cash generation and a keen focus on execution and profitability, we are clearly in the best competitive position to provide the platforms that these organizations need to transform their operations.” GAAP Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31: Revenues: First quarter 2020 total revenues increased 8.9% to $410.4 million compared to $377.0 million for the first quarter of 2019. Gross Profit: First quarter 2020 gross profit and gross margin increased to $270.3 million and 65.9%, respectively, compared to $246.0 million and 65.2%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2019. Operating Income: First quarter 2020 operating income and operating margin increased to $58.8 million and 14.3%, respectively, compared to $51.9 million and 13.8%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2019. Net Income: First quarter 2020 net income and net income margin increased to $46.1 million and 11.2%, respectively, compared to $37.1 million and 9.8%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2019. Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Fully diluted earnings per share for the First quarter of 2020 increased 22.4% to $0.71, compared to $0.58 in the first quarter of 2019. Operating Cash Flow and Cash Balance: First quarter 2020 operating cash flow was $154.8 million. In the first quarter, $24.1 million was used for share repurchases. As of March 31, 2020, total cash and cash equivalents, short and long term investments were $1,035.4 million, and total debt was $467.2 million. Non-GAAP Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31: Revenues: First quarter 2020 Non-GAAP total revenues increased 8.8% to $411.2 million compared to $377.9 million for the first quarter of 2019. Gross Profit: First quarter 2020 Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin increased to $291.6 million and 70.9%, respectively, compared to $266.5 million and 70.5%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2019. Operating Income: First quarter 2020 Non-GAAP operating income and Non-GAAP operating margin increased to $110.5 million and 26.9%, respectively, compared to $97.0 million and 25.7%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2019. Net Income: First quarter 2020 Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP net income margin increased to $87.9 million and 21.4%, respectively, from $75.5 million and 20.0%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2019. Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: First quarter 2020 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share increased 13.6% to $1.34, compared to $1.18 for the first quarter of 2019. Second Quarter and Full Year 2020 Guidance: NICE’s guidance is based on current market conditions and expectations. The guidance is subject to various cautionary factors referenced in the section entitled "Forward-Looking Statements" below, including risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Second Quarter 2020: Second quarter 2020 Non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $387 million to $397 million. Second quarter 2020 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $1.28 to $1.38. Given uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the rapidly changing global economic environment, the company is withdrawing its previously issued full-year 2020 guidance provided February 13, 2020. Quarterly Results Conference Call NICE management will host its earnings conference call today May 14th, 2020 at 8:30 AM ET, 13:30 GMT, 15:30 Israel, to discuss the results and the company's outlook. To participate in the call, please dial into the following numbers: United States 1-866-804-8688 or +1-718-354-1175, International +44(0)1296-480-100, United Kingdom 0-800-783-0906, Israel 1-809-344-364. The Passcode is 975 313 67. Additional access numbers can be found at http://www.btconferencing.com/globalaccess/?bid=54_attended. The call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at https://www.nice.com/investor-relations/upcoming-event. An online replay will also be available approximately two hours following the call. A telephone replay of the call will be available for 7 days after the live broadcast and may be accessed by dialing: United States 1-877-482-6144, International +44(0)20-7136-9233, United Kingdom 0-800-032-9687. The Passcode for the replay is 706 733 80. Non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, amortization of discount on long term debt and the tax effect of the Non-GAAP adjustments. Business combination accounting rules require the recognition of a legal performance obligation related to a revenue arrangement of an acquired entity as a liability. The amount assigned to such liability should be based on its fair value at the date of acquisition. The Non-GAAP adjustment for a revenue arrangement is intended to reflect the full amount of such revenue. The Company believes that these Non-GAAP financial measures, used in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business. We believe Non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business. Our management regularly uses our supplemental Non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make financial, strategic and operating decisions. These Non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Our Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis is provided in a table immediately following the Consolidated Statements of Income. The Company provides guidance only on a Non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of guidance from a GAAP to Non-GAAP basis is not available due to the unpredictability and uncertainty associated with future events that would be reported in GAAP results and would require adjustments between GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures, including the impact of future possible business acquisitions. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the guidance based on Non-GAAP financial measures to corresponding GAAP financial measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort. About NICE

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the worldwide leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com. Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE' marks, please see: http://www.nice.com/nice-trademarks . Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “project,” “anticipate,” “plan,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management regarding the future of the Company’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Examples of forward-looking statements include guidance regarding the Company’s revenue and earnings and the growth of our cloud, analytics and artificial intelligence business. Forward looking statements are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management. The Company cautions that these statements are not guarantees of future performance, and investors should not place undue reliance on them. There are or will be important known and unknown factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors, include, but are not limited to, risks associated with changes in economic and business conditions, competition, successful execution of the Company’s growth strategy, success and growth of the Company’s cloud Software-as-a-Service business, difficulties in making additional acquisitions or effectively integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel, the Company’s dependency on third-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities and service partners, rapidly changing technology, cyber security attacks or other security breaches against the Company, privacy concerns and legislation impacting the Company’s business, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the effects of additional tax liabilities resulting from our global operations and various other factors and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). In addition, COVID-19 is contributing to a general slowdown in the global economy and may affect the Company’s business, results of operations, financial condition and our future strategic plans. At this time, the extent to which the COVID-19 may impact the Company’s financial condition or results of operations is uncertain. Furthermore, due to our subscription based business model, the effect of the COVID-19 may not be fully reflected in our results of operations until future periods, if at all. You are encouraged to carefully review the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our latest Annual Report on Form 20-F and our other filings with the SEC for additional information regarding these and other factors and uncertainties that could affect our future performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. ### NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended March 31, 2020 2019 Unaudited Unaudited Revenue: Product $ 64,608 $ 70,031 Services 173,192 170,918 Cloud 172,628 136,078 Total revenue 410,428 377,027 Cost of revenue: Product 6,104 5,881 Services 53,513 55,123 Cloud 80,468 70,046 Total cost of revenue 140,085 131,050 Gross profit 270,343 245,977 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 52,781 46,566 Selling and marketing 99,816 102,067 General and administrative 49,113 34,714 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 9,805 10,701 Total operating expenses 211,515 194,048 Operating income 58,828 51,929 Finance and other expense, net 1,650 3,418 Income before tax 57,178 48,511 Taxes on income 11,064 11,447 Net income 46,114 37,064 Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 84 - Net income attributable to Nice Ltd.'s shareholders 46,198 37,064 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.74 $ 0.60 Diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.58 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 62,477 61,842 Diluted 65,335 63,759 NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended March 31, 2020 2019 GAAP revenues $ 410,428 $ 377,027 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred product revenue - 15 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred services revenue - 2 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cloud revenue 779 872 Non-GAAP revenues $ 411,207 $ 377,916 GAAP cost of revenue $ 140,085 $ 131,050 Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of product (1,134) (870) Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of services (1,522) (1,535) Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of cloud (15,558) (14,805) Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud 293 686 Cost of product revenue adjustment (1) (68) (105) Cost of services revenue adjustment (1) (1,600) (2,144) Cost of cloud revenue adjustment (1,2) (844) (907) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 119,652 $ 111,370 GAAP gross profit $ 270,343 $ 245,977 Gross profit adjustments 21,212 20,569 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 291,555 $ 266,546 GAAP operating expenses $ 211,515 $ 194,048 Research and development (1) (2,615) (1,562) Sales and marketing (1,2) (5,265) (5,676) General and administrative (1,2) (12,834) (6,610) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (9,805) (10,702) Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission 35 93 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 181,031 $ 169,591 GAAP finance & other expense (income), net $ 1,650 $ 3,418 Amortization of discount on debt (2,342) (2,308) Non-GAAP finance & other expense (income), net $ (692) $ 1,110 GAAP taxes on income $ 11,064 $ 11,447 Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments 12,291 8,882 Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 23,355 $ 20,329 GAAP net income $ 46,114 $ 37,064 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue 779 889 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud revenue (293) (686) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 28,019 27,912 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission (35) (93) Share-based compensation (1) 21,645 17,004 Acquisition related expenses (2) 1,581 - Amortization of discount on long term debt 2,342 2,308 Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments (12,291) (8,882) Non-GAAP net income $ 87,861 $ 75,516 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.71 $ 0.58 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.34 $ 1.18 Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings per share 65,335 63,759 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 65,335 63,759 NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (continued) U.S. dollars in thousands (1) Share-based Compensation Quarter ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cost of product revenue $ 68 $ 105 Cost of services revenue 1,600 2,144 Cost of cloud revenue 844 907 Research and development 2,615 1,562 Sales and marketing 5,177 5,676 General and administrative 11,341 6,610 $ 21,645 $ 17,004 (2) Acquisition related expenses Quarter ended March 31, 2020 2019 Sales and marketing $ 88 $ - General and administrative 1,493 - $ 1,581 $ - NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS U.S. dollars in thousands Quarter ended March 31, 2020 2019 Unaudited Unaudited Operating Activities Net income $ 46,114 37,064 Depreciation and amortization 44,050 41,808 Stock based compensation 21,568 17,004 Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities 748 (341) Deferred taxes, net (9,192) (7,858) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade Receivables 659 30,723 Prepaid expenses and other assets (14,091) (20,582) Trade payables 12,478 (825) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 11,897 32,438 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 4,149 4,117 Deferred revenue 38,513 53,407 Long term liabilities - 123 Operating lease liabilities (5,557) (5,505) Amortization of discount on long term debt 2,343 2,307 Other 1,143 (1,468) Net cash provided by operating activities 154,822 182,412 Investing Activities Purchase of property and equipment (9,633) (8,416) Purchase of Investments (85,427) (191,308) Proceeds from Investments 85,885 76,950 Capitalization of software development costs (9,287) (8,494) Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (50,836) - Net cash used in investing activities (69,298) (131,268) Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of share options 1,484 1,617 Purchase of treasury shares (24,070) (10,100) Capital Lease payments (162) (253) Net cash used in financing activities (22,748) (8,736) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (1,987) 189 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 60,789 42,597 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 228,323 $ 242,099 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 289,112 $ 284,696 NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 289,112 $ 228,323 Short-term investments 192,525 210,772 Trade receivables 315,786 319,622 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 130,163 116,972 Total current assets 927,586 875,689 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Long-term investments 553,732 542,389 Property and equipment, net 141,775 141,647 Deferred tax assets 30,626 30,513 Other intangible assets, net 405,710 411,019 Operating lease right-of-use assets 103,649 106,196 Goodwill 1,428,056 1,378,418 Other long-term assets 124,762 124,034 Total long-term assets 2,788,310 2,734,216 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,715,896 $ 3,609,905 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 40,979 $ 30,376 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 274,793 245,792 Current maturities of operating leases 21,200 21,519 Exchangeable senior notes 253,616 251,583 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 407,391 391,685 Total current liabilities 997,979 940,955 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred revenues and advances from customers 31,199 26,045 Operating leases 99,780 103,490 Deferred tax liabilities 46,494 52,509 Loan 213,542 213,313 Other long-term liabilities 16,197 16,327 Total long-term liabilities 407,212 411,684 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Nice Ltd's equity 2,285,804 2,257,266 Non-controlling interests 24,901 - Total shareholders' equity 2,310,705 2,257,266 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 3,715,896 $ 3,609,905 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200514005369/en/

