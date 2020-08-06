NICE : Reports 30% Cloud Growth for Second Quarter 2020 0 08/06/2020 | 05:31am EDT Send by mail :

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights GAAP Non-GAAP Cloud revenue of $184 million, growth of 30% year-over-year Cloud revenue of $186 million, growth of 30% year-over-year Total revenue of $393 million, growth of 3% year-over-year Total revenue of $395 million, growth of 4% year-over-year Gross margin of 65.5% compared to 65.6% last year Gross margin of 71.0% compared to 70.9% last year Cloud gross margin of 56.2% compared to 50.3% last year Cloud gross margin of 65.7% compared to 61.4% last year Operating income of $56 million compared to $53 million last year, an increase of 5% Operating income of $111 million compared to $101 million last year, an increase of 10% Operating margin of 14.3% compared to 14.1% last year Operating margin of 28.2% compared to 26.6% last year Diluted EPS of $0.68 versus $0.65 last year, 5% growth year-over-year Diluted EPS of $1.37 versus $1.25 last year, 10% growth year-over-year Operating cash flow of $60 million compared to $18 million last year “We are pleased to report another quarter of strong and accelerated cloud growth as cloud revenues grew 30% year-over-year, combined with a continued substantial increase in profitability,” said Barak Eilam, CEO of NICE. “The strong cloud performance demonstrates how well we are positioned, as enterprises of all sizes become intensely focused on extreme agility in a constantly changing environment.” Mr. Eilam continued, “Our recent business performance highlights that: 1) our solutions are mission critical now more than ever, 2) our cloud platforms are essential to enable a flexible work-from-home mode of operation, and 3) cloud and digital transformation, which are at the core of our business, are now dramatically accelerating in the enterprise market.” GAAP Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended June 30: Revenues: Second quarter 2020 total revenues increased 3.4% to $393.2 million compared to $380.4 million for the second quarter of 2019. Gross Profit: Second quarter 2020 gross profit increased to $257.4 million from $249.6 million. Second quarter 2020 gross margin was 65.5% compared to 65.6% for the second quarter of 2019. Operating Income: Second quarter 2020 operating income and operating margin increased to $56.1 million and 14.3%, respectively, compared to $53.5 million and 14.1%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2019. Net Income: Second quarter 2020 net income and net income margin increased to $44.6 million and 11.3%, respectively, compared to $42.1 million and 11.1%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2019. Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Fully diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2020 increased 4.6% to $0.68, compared to $0.65 in the second quarter of 2019. Operating Cash Flow and Cash Balance: Second quarter 2020 operating cash flow was $59.6 million. In the second quarter $3.5 million was used for share repurchases. As of June 30, 2020, total cash and cash equivalents, short term investments were $1,103.0 million, and total debt was $469.6 million. Non-GAAP Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended June 30: Revenues: Second quarter 2020 non-GAAP total revenues increased to $395.1 million, up 3.6% from $381.4 million for the second quarter of 2019. Gross Profit: Second quarter 2020 non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin increased to $280.5 million and 71.0%, respectively, from $270.5 million and 70.9%, respectively for the second quarter of 2019. Operating Income: Second quarter 2020 non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin increased to $111.4 million and 28.2%, respectively, from $101.3 million and 26.6%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2019. Net Income: Second quarter 2020 non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income margin increased to $89.9 million and 22.7%, respectively, from $80.9 million and 21.2%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2019. Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Second quarter 2020 non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share increased 9.6% to $1.37, compared to $1.25 for the second quarter of 2019. Third Quarter 2020 Guidance: Third quarter 2020 Non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $403 million to $413 million. Third quarter 2020 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $1.33 to $1.43. Quarterly Results Conference Call NICE management will host its earnings conference call today August 6th, 2020 at 8:30 AM ET, 13:30 GMT, 15:30 Israel, to discuss the results and the company's outlook. To participate in the call, please dial into the following numbers: United States 1-866-804-8688 or +1-718-354-1175, International +44(0)1296-480-100, United Kingdom 0-800-783-0906, Israel 1-809-344-364. The Passcode is 608 059 84. Additional access numbers can be found at http://www.btconferencing.com/globalaccess/?bid=54_attended. The call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at https://www.nice.com/investor-relations/upcoming-event. An online replay will also be available approximately two hours following the call. A telephone replay of the call will be available for 7 days after the live broadcast and may be accessed by dialing: United States 1-877-482-6144, International +44(0)20-7136-9233, United Kingdom 0-800-032-9687. The Passcode for the replay is 973 031 96. Non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, amortization of discount on long term debt and the tax effect of the Non-GAAP adjustments. Business combination accounting rules require the recognition of a legal performance obligation related to a revenue arrangement of an acquired entity as a liability. The amount assigned to such liability should be based on its fair value at the date of acquisition. The Non-GAAP adjustment for a revenue arrangement is intended to reflect the full amount of such revenue. The Company believes that these Non-GAAP financial measures, used in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business. We believe Non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business. Our management regularly uses our supplemental Non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make financial, strategic and operating decisions. These Non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Our Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis is provided in a table immediately following the Consolidated Statements of Income. The Company provides guidance only on a Non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of guidance from a GAAP to Non-GAAP basis is not available due to the unpredictability and uncertainty associated with future events that would be reported in GAAP results and would require adjustments between GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures, including the impact of future possible business acquisitions. About NICE

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the worldwide leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com. Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE' marks, please see: http://www.nice.com/nice-trademarks. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “project,” “anticipate,” “plan,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management regarding the future of the Company’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Examples of forward-looking statements include guidance regarding the Company’s revenue and earnings and the growth of our cloud business. Forward looking statements are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management. The Company cautions that these statements are not guarantees of future performance, and investors should not place undue reliance on them. There are or will be important known and unknown factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors, include, but are not limited to, risks associated with changes in economic and business conditions, competition, successful execution of the Company’s growth strategy, success and growth of the Company’s cloud Software-as-a-Service business, difficulties in making additional acquisitions or effectively integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel, the Company’s dependency on third-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities and service partners, rapidly changing technology, cyber security attacks or other security breaches against the Company, privacy concerns and legislation impacting the Company’s business, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the effects of additional tax liabilities resulting from our global operations and various other factors and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). In addition, COVID-19 is contributing to a general slowdown in the global economy and may affect the Company’s business, results of operations, financial condition and our future strategic plans. At this time, the extent to which the COVID-19 may impact the Company’s financial condition or results of operations is uncertain. Furthermore, due to our subscription based business model, the effect of the COVID-19 may not be fully reflected in our results of operations until future periods, if at all. You are encouraged to carefully review the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our latest Annual Report on Form 20-F and our other filings with the SEC for additional information regarding these and other factors and uncertainties that could affect our future performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. ### NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 344,098 $ 228,323 Short-term investments 758,918 210,772 Trade receivables 301,951 319,622 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 132,929 116,972 Total current assets 1,537,896 875,689 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Long-term investments - 542,389 Property and equipment, net 142,999 141,647 Deferred tax assets 32,451 30,513 Other intangible assets, net 377,355 411,019 Operating lease right-of-use assets 100,891 106,196 Goodwill 1,428,097 1,378,418 Other long-term assets 142,219 124,034 Total long-term assets 2,224,012 2,734,216 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,761,908 $ 3,609,905 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 27,731 $ 30,376 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 276,772 245,792 Current maturities of operating leases 21,128 21,519 Exchangeable senior notes 255,610 251,583 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 372,132 391,685 Total current liabilities 953,373 940,955 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred revenues and advances from customers 29,336 26,045 Operating leases 97,333 103,490 Deferred tax liabilities 48,037 52,509 Loan 213,998 213,313 Other long-term liabilities 16,587 16,327 Total long-term liabilities 405,291 411,684 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Nice Ltd's equity 2,378,525 2,257,266 Non-controlling interests 24,719 - Total shareholders' equity 2,403,244 2,257,266 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 3,761,908 $ 3,609,905 NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended Year to date June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited Revenue: Product $ 38,257 $ 62,018 $ 102,865 $ 132,049 Services 170,979 176,420 344,171 347,338 Cloud 183,944 141,976 356,572 278,054 Total revenue 393,180 380,414 803,608 757,441 Cost of revenue: Product 5,173 5,651 11,277 11,532 Services 50,037 54,619 103,550 109,742 Cloud 80,523 70,495 160,991 140,541 Total cost of revenue 135,733 130,765 275,818 261,815 Gross profit 257,447 249,649 527,790 495,626 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 53,756 46,456 106,537 93,022 Selling and marketing 97,505 94,878 197,321 196,945 General and administrative 40,398 44,029 89,511 78,743 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 9,650 10,795 19,455 21,496 Total operating expenses 201,309 196,158 412,824 390,206 Operating income 56,138 53,491 114,966 105,420 Financial and other expense/(income), net (423) 724 1,227 4,142 Income before tax 56,561 52,767 113,739 101,278 Taxes on income 11,956 10,709 23,020 22,156 Net income 44,605 42,058 $ 90,719 79,122 Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 182 - 266 - Net income attributable to Nice Ltd.'s shareholders 44,787 42,058 90,985 79,122 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.71 $ 0.68 $ 1.45 $ 1.28 Diluted $ 0.68 $ 0.65 $ 1.39 $ 1.23 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 62,638 62,116 62,557 61,980 Diluted 65,633 64,650 65,484 64,205 NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended Year to date June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP revenues $ 393,180 $ 380,414 $ 803,608 $ 757,441 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred product revenue - - - 15 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred services revenue - - - 2 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cloud revenue 1,950 953 2,729 1,825 Non-GAAP revenues $ 395,130 $ 381,367 $ 806,337 $ 759,283 GAAP cost of revenue $ 135,733 $ 130,765 $ 275,818 $ 261,815 Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of product (1,125) (979) (2,259) (1,849) Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of services (1,497) (1,534) (3,019) (3,069) Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of cloud (16,064) (15,043) (31,622) (29,848) Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud 244 632 537 1,318 Cost of product revenue adjustment (1) (68) (102) (136) (207) Cost of services revenue adjustment (1) (1,680) (2,001) (3,280) (4,145) Cost of cloud revenue adjustment (1,2) (948) (877) (1,792) (1,784) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 114,595 $ 110,861 $ 234,247 $ 222,231 GAAP gross profit $ 257,447 $ 249,649 $ 527,790 $ 495,626 Gross profit adjustments 23,088 20,857 44,300 41,426 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 280,535 $ 270,506 $ 572,090 $ 537,052 GAAP operating expenses $ 201,309 $ 196,158 $ 412,824 $ 390,206 Research and development (1,2) (2,373) (1,587) (4,988) (3,149) Sales and marketing (1,2) (8,797) (5,798) (14,062) (11,474) General and administrative (1,2) (11,340) (8,806) (24,174) (15,416) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (9,650) (10,794) (19,455) (21,496) Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission 36 76 71 169 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 169,185 $ 169,249 $ 350,216 $ 338,840 GAAP financial and other expense/(income), net $ (423) $ 724 $ 1,227 $ 4,142 Amortization of discount on debt (2,532) (2,162) (4,874) (4,470) Non-GAAP financial and other expense, net $ (2,955) $ (1,438) $ (3,647) $ (328) GAAP taxes on income $ 11,956 $ 10,709 $ 23,020 $ 22,156 Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments 12,499 11,052 24,790 19,934 Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 24,455 $ 21,761 $ 47,810 $ 42,090 GAAP net income $ 44,605 $ 42,058 $ 90,719 $ 79,122 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue 1,950 953 2,729 1,842 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud revenue (244) (632) (537) (1,318) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 28,336 28,350 56,355 56,262 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission (36) (76) (71) (169) Share-based compensation (1) 25,206 18,328 46,851 35,332 Acquisition related expenses (2) - 843 1,581 843 Amortization of discount on long term debt 2,532 2,162 4,874 4,470 Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments (12,499) (11,052) (24,790) (19,934) Non-GAAP net income $ 89,850 $ 80,934 $ 177,711 $ 156,450 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.68 $ 0.65 $ 1.39 $ 1.23 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.37 $ 1.25 $ 2.71 $ 2.44 Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings per share 65,633 64,650 65,484 64,205 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 65,633 64,650 65,484 64,205 NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (continued) U.S. dollars in thousands (1) Share-based Compensation Quarter ended Year to date June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of product revenue $ 68 $ 102 $ 136 $ 207 Cost of services revenue 1,680 2,001 3,280 4,145 Cost of cloud revenue 948 877 1,792 1,784 Research and development 2,373 1,582 4,988 3,144 Sales and marketing 8,797 5,768 13,974 11,444 General and administrative 11,340 7,998 22,681 14,608 $ 25,206 $ 18,328 $ 46,851 $ 35,332 (2) Acquisition related expenses Quarter ended Year to date June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Research and development $ - $ 5 $ - $ 5 Sales and marketing - 30 88 30 General and administrative - 808 1,493 808 $ - $ 843 $ 1,581 $ 843 NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS U.S. dollars in thousands Quarter ended Year to date June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited Operating Activities Net income $ 44,605 $ 42,058 $ 90,719 $ 79,122 Depreciation and amortization 45,601 43,012 89,651 84,820 Stock based compensation 25,064 18,312 46,632 35,316 Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities (3,618) (233) (2,870) (574) Deferred taxes, net (678) (10,764) (9,870) (18,622) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade Receivables 14,134 (10,611) 14,793 20,112 Prepaid expenses and other assets (20,677) (51,949) (34,768) (72,531) Trade payables (13,283) 4,543 (805) 3,718 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (33,357) (22,822) (21,460) 9,616 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 4,363 3,379 8,512 7,496 Deferred revenue (415) 5,462 38,098 58,869 Long term liabilities - (403) - (280) Operating lease liabilities (4,132) (3,654) (9,689) (9,159) Amortization of discount on long term debt 2,532 2,162 4,875 4,469 Other (558) (516) 585 (1,984) Net cash provided by operating activities 59,581 17,976 214,403 200,388 Investing Activities Purchase of property and equipment (7,823) (6,566) (17,456) (14,982) Purchase of Investments (69,061) (114,834) (154,488) (306,142) Proceeds from Investments 78,980 93,558 164,865 170,508 Capitalization of software development costs (9,912) (8,897) (19,199) (17,391) Payments for business and asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (25,788) (50,836) (25,788) Net cash used in investing activities (7,816) (62,527) (77,114) (193,795) Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of share options 5,865 1,401 7,349 3,018 Purchase of treasury shares (3,531) (4,615) (27,601) (14,715) Capital Lease payments (15) (187) (177) (440) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 2,319 (3,401) (20,429) (12,137) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 902 (433) (1,085) (244) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 54,986 (48,385) # 115,775 (5,788) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 289,112 $ 284,696 $ 228,323 $ 242,099 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 344,098 $ 236,311 $ 344,098 $ 236,311 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200806005412/en/

