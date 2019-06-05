NICE : Unveils Quality Central Insight, Using the Power of Speech Analytics and Automation to Create the New Standard in Quality Management

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today introduced NICE
Quality Central Insight, its latest innovation to contact center
quality management. NICE Quality Central Insight leverages interaction
analytics and replaces manual evaluations with automation to allow
evaluation of 100% of interactions. By holistically evaluating quality
across all channels, using the new solution, contact centers can
discover issues impacting their KPIs and benefit from targeted
evaluations and suggestions to address them. NICE Quality Central
Insight is available in the cloud and on-premise.
Based on innovative speech analytics technology, NICE Quality Central
Insight leverages both spoken and written words and phrases from the
actual interaction as well as information about the customer to drive a
complete cross channel evaluation of interaction quality. The new
offering also quickly identifies issues affecting key performance
metrics and delivers targeted evaluations and coaching to enable contact
centers to act rapidly.
Traditional quality programs typically evaluate a small random sampling
of inbound interactions and therefore miss key insights. Unique to the
market is NICE Quality Central Insight's ability to monitor 100% of
customer interactions for quality from any data and recording source,
unifying all quality assurance processes in a single application. This
provides complete visibility into customer interactions, which are
monitored with advanced speech technology from NICE Nexidia. The
solution uses pre-configured speech categories or easy to use
customizable queries to automatically identify interactions that affect
a contact center’s performance metric, helping to rapidly deliver
coaching to agents when needed most. Agents can then be rewarded or
provided feedback accordingly, driving desired agent behaviors.
NICE Nexidia’s innovative speech analytics technology also enables
end-to-end automation and achieves consistency in the evaluation process
with AutoEvaluate. This time-saving feature leverages spoken words and
phrases to automatically answer questions and insert scores on
evaluation forms. Auto-scoring of specific behaviors such as account
verification, across all customer interactions, can also appear directly
on the Quality Central Insight dashboard as a KPI metric, providing
agents and supervisors valuable and actionable feedback in a clear,
coherent format. For more information, please
click here.
Barry Cooper, President, NICE Enterprise Product Group said, "Contact
centers are challenged to monitor and deliver consistent, superior
quality of service over the myriad of channels that customers demand.
Furthermore, manual quality management processes hinder program
effectiveness. NICE Quality Central Insight allows contact centers to
take a holistic approach and reinvent their quality assurance programs
to drive greater efficiency and offer exceptional customer service,
giving them a clear competitive advantage.”
