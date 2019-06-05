Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Nice Ltd    NICE   IL0002730112

NICE LTD

(NICE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

NICE : Unveils Quality Central Insight, Using the Power of Speech Analytics and Automation to Create the New Standard in Quality Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 06:31am EDT

NICE Quality Central Insight provides a streamlined, automated quality monitoring process for 100% of contact center interactions across all channels

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today introduced NICE Quality Central Insight, its latest innovation to contact center quality management. NICE Quality Central Insight leverages interaction analytics and replaces manual evaluations with automation to allow evaluation of 100% of interactions. By holistically evaluating quality across all channels, using the new solution, contact centers can discover issues impacting their KPIs and benefit from targeted evaluations and suggestions to address them. NICE Quality Central Insight is available in the cloud and on-premise.

Based on innovative speech analytics technology, NICE Quality Central Insight leverages both spoken and written words and phrases from the actual interaction as well as information about the customer to drive a complete cross channel evaluation of interaction quality. The new offering also quickly identifies issues affecting key performance metrics and delivers targeted evaluations and coaching to enable contact centers to act rapidly.

Traditional quality programs typically evaluate a small random sampling of inbound interactions and therefore miss key insights. Unique to the market is NICE Quality Central Insight's ability to monitor 100% of customer interactions for quality from any data and recording source, unifying all quality assurance processes in a single application. This provides complete visibility into customer interactions, which are monitored with advanced speech technology from NICE Nexidia. The solution uses pre-configured speech categories or easy to use customizable queries to automatically identify interactions that affect a contact center’s performance metric, helping to rapidly deliver coaching to agents when needed most. Agents can then be rewarded or provided feedback accordingly, driving desired agent behaviors.

NICE Nexidia’s innovative speech analytics technology also enables end-to-end automation and achieves consistency in the evaluation process with AutoEvaluate. This time-saving feature leverages spoken words and phrases to automatically answer questions and insert scores on evaluation forms. Auto-scoring of specific behaviors such as account verification, across all customer interactions, can also appear directly on the Quality Central Insight dashboard as a KPI metric, providing agents and supervisors valuable and actionable feedback in a clear, coherent format. For more information, please click here.

Barry Cooper, President, NICE Enterprise Product Group said, "Contact centers are challenged to monitor and deliver consistent, superior quality of service over the myriad of channels that customers demand. Furthermore, manual quality management processes hinder program effectiveness. NICE Quality Central Insight allows contact centers to take a holistic approach and reinvent their quality assurance programs to drive greater efficiency and offer exceptional customer service, giving them a clear competitive advantage.”

About NICE
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements, including the statements by Mr. Cooper, are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of NICE Ltd. (the Company). In some cases, such forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as believe, expect, may, will, intend, project, plan, estimate or similar words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those described herein, including but not limited to the impact of the global economic environment on the Company’s customer base (particularly financial services firms) potentially impacting our business and financial condition; competition; changes in technology and market requirements; decline in demand for the Company's products; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; difficulties or delays in absorbing and integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel; loss of market share; an inability to maintain certain marketing and distribution arrangements; and the effect of newly enacted or modified laws, regulation or standards on the Company and our products. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, refer to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NICE LTD
06:31aNICE : Unveils Quality Central Insight, Using the Power of Speech Analytics and ..
BU
05/28NICE : Actimize Wins FTF News “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology&..
BU
05/23NICE ACTIMIZE : 's AI-Infused Transaction Monitoring Solution to Transform China..
BU
05/20NICE INCONTACT : CXone Wins Silver Stevie Award in Cloud Platform Category
BU
05/16NICE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/16NICE : Reports Accelerated Growth with Double-Digit Increases in Total Revenue a..
BU
05/16NICE : Announces a New Era of Complete Digital Experiences Expediting Enterprise..
BU
05/13NICE : Interactions EMEA 2019 to Showcase Best Practices for Elevating Personal ..
BU
05/09NICE : Actimize Presents Innovative Cloud Based PSD2 Readiness Fraud Management ..
BU
05/08NICE : Provides Dial-in Details for Its First Quarter 2019 Results Teleconferenc..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 574 M
EBIT 2019 425 M
Net income 2019 206 M
Finance 2019 759 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 42,43
P/E ratio 2020 34,59
EV / Sales 2019 4,93x
EV / Sales 2020 4,54x
Capitalization 8 517 M
Chart NICE LTD
Duration : Period :
Nice Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NICE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 152 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barak Eilam Chief Executive Officer
David Kostman Chairman
Barry Cooper Chief Operating Officer
Mary Beth Gaspich Chief Financial Officer
Rimon Ben-Shaoul Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NICE LTD22.15%8 634
MICROSOFT CORPORATION17.99%918 312
RED HAT4.86%32 737
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC31.83%28 277
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC0.00%20 442
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.45.40%17 340
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About