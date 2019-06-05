NICE : Unveils Quality Central Insight, Using the Power of Speech Analytics and Automation to Create the New Standard in Quality Management

NICE Quality Central Insight provides a streamlined, automated quality monitoring process for 100% of contact center interactions across all channels

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today introduced NICE Quality Central Insight, its latest innovation to contact center quality management. NICE Quality Central Insight leverages interaction analytics and replaces manual evaluations with automation to allow evaluation of 100% of interactions. By holistically evaluating quality across all channels, using the new solution, contact centers can discover issues impacting their KPIs and benefit from targeted evaluations and suggestions to address them. NICE Quality Central Insight is available in the cloud and on-premise.

Based on innovative speech analytics technology, NICE Quality Central Insight leverages both spoken and written words and phrases from the actual interaction as well as information about the customer to drive a complete cross channel evaluation of interaction quality. The new offering also quickly identifies issues affecting key performance metrics and delivers targeted evaluations and coaching to enable contact centers to act rapidly.

Traditional quality programs typically evaluate a small random sampling of inbound interactions and therefore miss key insights. Unique to the market is NICE Quality Central Insight's ability to monitor 100% of customer interactions for quality from any data and recording source, unifying all quality assurance processes in a single application. This provides complete visibility into customer interactions, which are monitored with advanced speech technology from NICE Nexidia. The solution uses pre-configured speech categories or easy to use customizable queries to automatically identify interactions that affect a contact center’s performance metric, helping to rapidly deliver coaching to agents when needed most. Agents can then be rewarded or provided feedback accordingly, driving desired agent behaviors.

NICE Nexidia’s innovative speech analytics technology also enables end-to-end automation and achieves consistency in the evaluation process with AutoEvaluate. This time-saving feature leverages spoken words and phrases to automatically answer questions and insert scores on evaluation forms. Auto-scoring of specific behaviors such as account verification, across all customer interactions, can also appear directly on the Quality Central Insight dashboard as a KPI metric, providing agents and supervisors valuable and actionable feedback in a clear, coherent format. For more information, please click here.

Barry Cooper, President, NICE Enterprise Product Group said, "Contact centers are challenged to monitor and deliver consistent, superior quality of service over the myriad of channels that customers demand. Furthermore, manual quality management processes hinder program effectiveness. NICE Quality Central Insight allows contact centers to take a holistic approach and reinvent their quality assurance programs to drive greater efficiency and offer exceptional customer service, giving them a clear competitive advantage.”

