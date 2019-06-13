NICE inContact : CXone Takes Gold in Contact Center World Awards for Best Technology Innovation

NICE inContact, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business, today
announced that NICE
inContact CXone, the world’s #1 cloud customer experience platform,
won gold in Contact Center World’s Top Ranking Performers Global Awards.
CXone placed first in the Best Technology Innovation Award Vendor – Live
Agent Support Solution category, which recognizes companies that
demonstrate a technology solution that supports and enhances contact
center agents’ performance by providing assistance before, during and/or
after customer contact.
According to the NICE
inContact CX Transformation Benchmark Study, agent-assisted digital
channel usage is up significantly – among U.S.-based consumers the use
of email doubled and online chat tripled while text grew ten-fold
between 2017 and 2018. With today’s consumers expecting the ability to
communicate with companies anytime, anywhere, with any device, contact
center agents need the right tools that can support these demands.
CXone, a digital-first
omnichannel solution, supports more
than 30 channels, empowering contact center agents to provide quick and
efficient resolutions for customers – no matter the channel.
“As the front-line team fielding consumer interactions, there's a lot of
pressure on contact center agents to deliver seamless, consistently
engaging interactions. One bad customer experience can lose a customer
for good,” said Paul Jarman, CEO of NICE inContact. “With its
omnichannel, digital-first approach, CXone enables agents to know each
customer’s journey and to personalize the experience across all
channels, win every interaction and earn lifelong loyalty. This
recognition by Contact Center World further validates CXone as a
forward-looking, innovative technology that’s disrupting the customer
experience journey.”
The Top Ranking Performers Best Technology Innovation Award follows
several prestigious recognitions for CXone, including a Silver
Stevie Award, 2018
Customer Experience Innovation Award, 2019
BIG Innovation Award and multiple
leading industry analyst firms recognizing CXone and NICE inContact.
“We are thrilled to recognize NICE inContact CXone for the 2019 Best
Technology Innovation Award – Live Agent Support Solution from
ContactCenterWorld.com,” said Raj Wadhwani, President of Contact Center
World. “As the world’s largest association for the contact center
industry, we are pleased to recognize CXone for this award as it
provides a seamless omnichannel customer experience and empowers contact
center agents with the right tools to make each and every interaction
great. NICE inContact is the first organization in the Americas to win
this prestigious annual award which is part of our Global Awards Program
now in its 14th year.”
NICE inContact CXone is the leading cloud customer experience platform.
CXone unifies Omnichannel Routing, Analytics, Workforce Optimization,
and Automation & Artificial Intelligence – providing a seamless customer
and agent experience – as part of one enterprise-grade, cloud native
platform.
The ContactCenterWorld.com Global Awards Program, now in its 14th
year, recognizes the industry’s best professionals, teams and companies.
The best of the best compete for world class performer medals,
benchmark, learn and share at Master Class conference sessions that
accompany the Top Ranking Performers Conference.
About NICE inContact
NICE inContact is the cloud contact center software leader with the
world’s #1 cloud customer experience platform. NICE inContact CXone™
combines best-in-class Omnichannel Routing, Analytics, Workforce
Optimization, Automation and Artificial Intelligence on an Open Cloud
Foundation. NICE inContact’s solution empowers organizations to provide
exceptional customer experiences by acting smarter and responding faster
to consumer expectations. NICE inContact’s DEVone developer program is
an extensive partner ecosystem, providing applications from partner
companies on the CXexchange marketplace that are designed to integrate
with CXone. NICE inContact is recognized as a market leader by the
leading industry analyst firms. www.niceincontact.com
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading provider of both cloud
and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations
to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and
unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better
customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard
citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries,
including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE
solutions. www.nice.com
Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or
registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of
their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.
