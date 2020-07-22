NICE inContact : CXone Wins UK National Innovation Award for Digital-First Innovation

CXone having 30+ digital channels recognized for innovation in cloud contact centers

NICE inContact, a NICE business (Nasdaq: NICE), and the leader in cloud contact center, today announced that it has been selected as the winner in the Innovations in Cloud Contact Centers category of the 2020 UK National Innovation Awards® for NICE inContact CXone, the world’s leading cloud customer experience platform. The UK National Innovation Awards®, presented by the Directors’ Club United Kingdom, recognize business technology innovations from around the world for their impact on customer experience, employee engagement or operational performance.

NICE inContact CXone transforms call center software so businesses can provide an extraordinary agent and customer experience every time and on every channel. CXone is the first and only platform unifying best-in-class customer analytics, omnichannel routing, workforce optimization, automation, and artificial intelligence on an open cloud foundation. By offering the most supported digital channels in the industry with dozens of pre-integrated messaging, social and traditional voice/chat channels – including Facebook Messenger, Apple Business Chat, WhatsApp, and more – native in the CXone cloud customer experience platform, organizations of all sizes across the globe can exceed customer expectations through the contact center.

“CXone customers consistently see positive improvements in customer experience and key contact center metrics, thanks to our continually evolving innovation in cloud contact centers,” said Paul Jarman, NICE inContact CEO. “We are honored to be recognized by the Directors’ Club for this award, which validates CXone as a forward-looking technology that makes comprehensive digital-first omnichannel experiences a reality.”

The UK National Innovation Award for Innovations in Contact Centers follows several prestigious recognitions for CXone, including the Top Ranking Performers Best Technology Innovations Award, a Silver Stevie Award, 2019 BIG Innovation Awards and multiple leading analyst firms recognizing CXone and NICE inContact.

“Congratulations to NICE inContact on their victory in the Innovations in Cloud Contact Centre category of the 2020 edition of the UK National Innovation Awards® competition,” said Jon Snow, organizer and founder of the UK National Innovation Awards® program. “This was a hotly contested category with a very high standard of entries from all four finalists. NICE inContact’s final ‘Our Innovation’ video demonstrated both vision and creativity. The judges recognized its solution as offering significant business value-add.”

The judges for the UK National Innovation Awards were recruited from the Directors’ Club membership. Each judge is a customer, operations or digital-centric leader from end-user organizations. A record 224 Directors’ Club United Kingdom members judged this year’s finals.

About NICE inContact

NICE inContact works with organizations of all sizes to create extraordinary and trustworthy customer experiences that create deeper brand loyalty and relationships that last. With NICE inContact CXoneTM, the industry’s most complete cloud customer experience platform, we combine best-in-class Customer Analytics, Omnichannel Routing, Workforce Optimization, Automation and Artificial Intelligence, all on an Open Cloud Foundation to help any company transform every single customer interaction. See how our customer-centric expert services, innovative software, extensive ecosystem of valuable partnerships, and over a decade of global experience can help you transform every experience and customer relationship for lasting results. NICE inContact is recognized as a market leader by the leading industry analyst firms. www.niceincontact.com

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements, including the statements by Mr. Jarman, are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of NICE Ltd. (the “Company”). In some cases, such forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “project,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “estimate,” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those described herein, including but not limited to the impact of changes in economic and business conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; competition; successful execution of the Company’s growth strategy; success and growth of the Company’s cloud Software-as-a-Service business; changes in technology and market requirements; decline in demand for the Company's products; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; difficulties or delays in absorbing and integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel; loss of market share; an inability to maintain certain marketing and distribution arrangements; the Company’s dependency on third-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities and service partners;, cyber security attacks or other security breaches against the Company; the effect of newly enacted or modified laws, regulation or standards on the Company and our products and various other factors and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, refer to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by law.

