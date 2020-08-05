NICE inContact : Ranked as the Market Leader in Omdia Multichannel Cloud Contact Center Solution Decision Matrix

Company secures top scores across all categories in industry report

NICE inContact, a NICE business (Nasdaq: NICE), today announced Omdia, a leading global technology research firm, has recognized the company as the market leader in the Omdia Decision Matrix, Selecting a Multichannel Cloud Contact Center Solution, 2020-21, ranking #1 overall in the technology assessment, execution assessment and market impact ratings.

The Omdia Decision Matrix reviews prominent cloud contact center providers with an emphasis on the ability of vendors to handle multichannel customer interactions and connect data through analytics. It compares solutions based on the strength of their technology platforms, the views of their customers, and the impact that each company has in the marketplace.

NICE inContact ranks as the market leader, receiving the highest total score among competitors across the technology, execution and market impact assessments. The company is recognized by Omdia for its large installed base of cloud contact center customers of all sizes, strong global partnerships, and high growth for its cloud solutions.

According to the report, NICE inContact “scores very highly in the area of technology and is well regarded by its customers” based on the customer survey Omdia used in the measurement of company execution.

“Among all companies evaluated, NICE inContact stood out for consistently high scores in all aspects of our overall assessment,” said Ken Landoline, Principal Analyst, Omdia Customer Engagement. “Notably, NICE inContact received high scores across the board from customers as well as broad awareness in our survey of end-user organizations. Customers gave the company a 9 or 10 rating in criteria including multichannel innovation, ease of integration, usability, deployment time, professional services and others.”

“We are pleased to receive this prestigious validation of our continuous innovation and growth in the contact center industry,” said Paul Jarman, NICE inContact CEO. “As the leader in cloud contact centers, we are continually expanding and innovating our CXone cloud customer experience platform to meet the needs of our customers as their business evolves, enabling organizations of all sizes to deliver exceptional customer experiences, improve operations and achieve their business goals.”

The Omdia Decision Matrix highlighted several of the company's strengths, noting, “NICE inContact achieved the maximum ratings in the areas of capabilities, interoperability, reliability and scalability, administration and monitoring, product maturity, security, and solution breadth and depth.”

To download a copy of the report, click here.

About NICE inContact

NICE inContact works with organizations of all sizes to create extraordinary and trustworthy customer experiences that create deeper brand loyalty and relationships that last. With NICE inContact CXone™, the industry’s most complete cloud customer experience platform, we combine best-in-class Customer Analytics, Omnichannel Routing, Workforce Engagement, Automation and Artificial Intelligence, all on an Open Cloud Foundation to help any company transform every single customer interaction. See how our customer-centric expert services, innovative software, extensive ecosystem of valuable partnerships, and over a decade of global experience can help you transform every experience and customer relationship for lasting results. NICE inContact is recognized as a market leader by the leading industry analyst firms. www.niceincontact.com

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com

