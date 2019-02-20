NICE Actimize : Enhances Sales Practices & Suitability Solution with Flexible Client Review Models and Investigative Tools

As regulatory bodies around the world step up enforcement of investment
suitability regulations to ensure firms and advisors are properly
managing investor wealth, NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq:
NICE) business and the leader in Autonomous Financial Crime
Management, has further enhanced its Sales Practices & Suitability
solution with new flexible client review models and investigative tools.
These new models and investigative tools enable firms to align
compliance programs with changing business models to better serve
customer needs, while also driving down costs by automating investment
suitability compliance processes.
Using the NICE
Actimize Sales Practice & Suitability solution’s new flexible
client review capabilities, firms can easily manage client risk across a
household, while meeting business needs and suitability obligations.
Clients benefit from optimized portfolio performance and better
breakpoint discounts; and firms benefit by being able to align
compliance with changing business models so they can manage risk more
effectively and better serve customer needs.
“While assessing client risk holistically at the household level is an
increasingly popular method for managing wealth, it’s not without
challenges,” said Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE.
“Today, most compliance operations struggle to see the complete picture
of a client’s holdings because their legacy technology cannot link,
aggregate and analyze accounts at the household level. Firms also have
to rely on analysts to manually pull and correlate data from different
systems, which is costly, cumbersome, error-prone and risky. Or they
resort to expensive in-house solutions which fall short of the mark. The
newest enhancements to NICE Actimize’s Sales Practices & Suitability
solution address these challenges.”
How does the NICE Actimize Sales Practices & Suitability solution work?
First, financial services organizations determine the ‘house
holding’ structure that best meets their business needs, and then maps
those structures to the client review model. The solution then
automatically finds connected accounts and compiles accurate investment
profiles for households in seconds. Analytics are run at the household
level and alerts are generated when risk thresholds are breached.
NICE Actimize ActOne Automates Investigations
Additionally,
with the native integration of Sales Practices & Suitability used in
combination with NICE Actimize’s ActOne case management platform,
investigation time can be reduced by up to 70 percent. ActOne applies
automation and intelligence to the compliance investigation process.
Robotics automate repetitive, manual investigative tasks, while
policy-driven workflows guide analysts through each action they need to
take. Analysts can also use ActOne to collaborate with team-members,
escalate cases, upload documents and notes, and share detailed findings,
resulting in significantly streamlined investigations.
ActOne provides a unified platform and focal point for compliance
personnel to manage a wide range of alerts and cases related to
regulatory compliance issues and financial crimes. For example, an
analyst can automatically correlate sales practices analytics and
related communications to verify that investor protection guidelines
around risk disclosure were met.
“As wealth management firms change their business models to adapt to new
customer demands, compliance is playing catch up,” added Wooten. “NICE
Actimize’s latest enhancements make this transition easier. Firms can
reduce the cost of compliance through automation, eliminate burdensome
manual processes, meet their obligations to regulators, and better
manage client risk on a more holistic level to encourage lifelong
customer relationships, all while building a robust bullet-proof
suitability compliance program.”
