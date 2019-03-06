NICE : Actimize Leads “Modernizing KYC/AML” Session at ACAMS 24th International AML & Financial Crime Conference

The targeted workshop will outline how advancements in machine learning, automation and AI technologies support a more effective AML program, while reducing cost of compliance

NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business and the leader in Autonomous Financial Crime Management, is conducting an information-packed session highlighting the role that advanced technologies, such as AI and machine learning, play in reducing costs in today’s modern KYC/AML programs. To be delivered at ACAMS 24th Annual International AML & Financial Crime Conference to be held from April 15-17 in Hollywood, Florida, the session is titled, "Modernizing KYC/AML to Tackle the Growing Cost of Compliance.”

Created as an advisory session to assist conference attendees in better understanding how innovative technologies can improve their AML/KYC programs, the session will be led by Ted Sausen, AML Subject Matter Expert, NICE Actimize. Sausen has more than 25 years of experience implementing global enterprise solutions across multiple industries including high tech, financial, transportation, and manufacturing, supporting engineering, finance, supply chain, product safety and regulatory compliance.

The advisory session, open to all registered ACAMS attendees, will address the following issues:

Understanding how to incorporate innovative technologies such as AI, machine learning and advanced automation, with respect to existing KYC/AML programs

Reducing time spent by analysts to secure a complete view of the customer during onboarding and ongoing monitoring

Strengthening the KYC/CDD processes today for the unknown financial products of tomorrow

Extracting the most value when leveraging the cloud and considerations for different-sized institutions

Additionally, on April 15, Deb Geister, Financial Crime consultant to NICE Actimize, will present on, “Fighting Financial Crime & Having a Seat at the Table: The Women’s Leadership Perspective” during the event.

Craig Costigan. CEO, NICE Actimize:

"As financial services organizations adopt new technologies to streamline their AML/KYC compliance programs, we look forward to serving as a trusted advisor, sharing our experiences and insights in automation and anti-money laundering applications with the ACAMS anti-money laundering community. Our commitment to innovation in anti-money laundering continues as we introduce exciting new technologies in automation and machine learning to our portfolio.”

The full ACAMS convention will be held at the Diplomat Resort & Spa in Hollywood, Florida, with the NICE Actimize "Modernizing KYC/AML to Tackle the Growing Cost of Compliance” presentation occurring on April 16 at 1:30 p.m. NICE Actimize will also offer demonstrations of its latest anti-money laundering technology at its Convention Booth 107.

