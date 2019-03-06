NICE : Actimize Leads “Modernizing KYC/AML” Session at ACAMS 24th International AML & Financial Crime Conference

NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business and the leader
in Autonomous Financial Crime Management, is conducting an
information-packed session highlighting the role that advanced
technologies, such as AI and machine learning, play in reducing costs in
today’s modern KYC/AML programs. To be delivered at ACAMS
24th Annual International AML & Financial Crime Conference to
be held from April 15-17 in Hollywood, Florida, the session is titled,
"Modernizing KYC/AML to Tackle the Growing Cost of Compliance.”
Created as an advisory session to assist conference attendees in better
understanding how innovative technologies can improve their AML/KYC
programs, the session will be led by Ted Sausen, AML Subject Matter
Expert, NICE Actimize. Sausen has more than 25 years of experience
implementing global enterprise solutions across multiple industries
including high tech, financial, transportation, and manufacturing,
supporting engineering, finance, supply chain, product safety and
regulatory compliance.
The advisory session, open to all registered ACAMS attendees, will
address the following issues:
-
Understanding how to incorporate innovative technologies such as AI,
machine learning and advanced automation, with respect to existing
KYC/AML programs
-
Reducing time spent by analysts to secure a complete view of the
customer during onboarding and ongoing monitoring
-
Strengthening the KYC/CDD processes today for the unknown financial
products of tomorrow
-
Extracting the most value when leveraging the cloud and considerations
for different-sized institutions
Additionally, on April 15, Deb Geister, Financial Crime consultant to
NICE Actimize, will present on, “Fighting Financial Crime & Having a
Seat at the Table: The Women’s Leadership Perspective” during the event.
Craig Costigan. CEO, NICE Actimize:
"As financial services
organizations adopt new technologies to streamline their AML/KYC
compliance programs, we look forward to serving as a trusted advisor,
sharing our experiences and insights in automation and anti-money
laundering applications with the ACAMS anti-money laundering community.
Our commitment to innovation in anti-money laundering continues as we
introduce exciting new technologies in automation and machine learning
to our portfolio.”
The full ACAMS convention will be held at the Diplomat Resort & Spa
in Hollywood, Florida, with the NICE Actimize "Modernizing KYC/AML to
Tackle the Growing Cost of Compliance” presentation occurring on April
16 at 1:30 p.m. NICE Actimize will also offer demonstrations of its
latest anti-money laundering technology at its Convention Booth 107.
For additional information:
-
For NICE Actimize Anti-Money Laundering solutions, please click
here.
-
For the NICE Actimize X-Sight Financial Crime Risk Management
Platform-As-A-Service, please click
here.
-
For on-demand anti-money laundering and financial crime webinars,
please click
here.
About NICE Actimize
NICE Actimize is the largest and
broadest provider of financial crime, risk and compliance solutions for
regional and global financial institutions, as well as government
regulators. Consistently ranked as number one in the space, NICE
Actimize experts apply innovative technology to protect institutions and
safeguard consumer and investor assets by identifying financial crime,
preventing fraud and providing regulatory compliance. The company
provides real-time, cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money
laundering detection, and trading surveillance solutions that address
such concerns as payment fraud, cybercrime, sanctions monitoring, market
abuse, customer due diligence and insider trading. Find us at www.niceactimize.com,
@NICE_Actimize or Nasdaq: NICE.
About NICE
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading
provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions
that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced
analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations
of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat
fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150
countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using
NICE solutions. www.nice.com.
Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or
registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of
their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release
contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking
statements, including the statements by Mr. Costigan are based on the
current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of NICE
Ltd. (the Company). In some cases, such forward-looking statements can
be identified by terms such as believe, expect, may, will, intend,
project, plan, estimate or similar words. Forward-looking statements are
subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the
actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from
those described herein, including but not limited to the impact of the
global economic environment on the Company’s customer base (particularly
financial services firms) potentially impacting our business and
financial condition; competition; changes in technology and market
requirements; decline in demand for the Company's products; inability to
timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and
applications; difficulties or delays in absorbing and integrating
acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel; loss of
market share; an inability to maintain certain marketing and
distribution arrangements; and the effect of newly enacted or modified
laws, regulation or standards on the Company and our products. For a
more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties
affecting the company, refer to the Company's reports filed from time to
time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the
Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements
contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press
release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise
them, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005309/en/