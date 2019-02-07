NICE Actimize : Receives “Best MiFID II Trading Solution for US Clients” Award From Pageant Media Marking Fifth Consecutive Year of Wins

NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business and the leader in
Autonomous Financial Crime Management, has received its fifth
consecutive year of wins for its leadership in compliance solutions from Fund
Technology and Wall Street Letter, publications of Pageant
Media, receiving this year’s “Best MiFID II Solution for US Clients”
award for its advancements in surveillance solutions that support the
unique requirements of MiFID II regulations. The Markets in Financial
Instruments Directive II (MiFID II) recently marked its one-year
anniversary.
The 2019 Fund Technology and WSL Awards, now in its eighth year,
recognizes the efforts of technology providers, data specialists and
exchanges toward exceptional customer service and innovative product
development across the needs of the wider asset management community.
This year’s panel of judges included leading industry consultants and
analysts.
“It has been a little more than one year since MiFID II was enacted,
further shifting the emphasis from simply detecting and investigating
market abuse, to that of market integrity and removing any opportunity
for non-compliant behavior. We thank Pageant Media’s expert panel of
judges for recognizing NICE Actimize’s commitment to product innovation,
specifically our Holistic Trade Surveillance and Recording
technologies,” said Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize. “We will
continue our commitment to innovation across our financial markets
compliance roadmap to bring further benefits to our customers and
address the complexities of this regulation.”
NICE Actimize’s core product solutions supporting MiFID II compliance
include:
-
NICE
Trading Recording (NTR) and NICE COMPASS Compliance
Assurance: With MiFID II, firms must ensure recording of all
regulated employees, communication channels and devices, including
mobile phones, and be able to easily prove they are being successfully
recorded and retained. NICE Trading Recording with NICE COMPASS
accomplishes this through automated recording check, call extraction,
provisioning and reporting.
-
NICE
Actimize Trade Reconstruction: MiFID II requires that
firms reconstruct and produce when requested a complete trade
timeline, including all trade-related communications and data, from
all the constituent parts of the deal. NICE Actimize Trade
Reconstruction makes this possible in just minutes with the click of a
mouse.
-
NICE
Actimize Holistic Surveillance: MiFID II refers to the Market
Abuse Regulation (MAR) which requires firms to be able to provide
evidence that they can detect behavior that may have relevance in
terms of market abuse and this evidence must be readily available to
regulatory investigation if requested. NICE Actimize Holistic
Surveillance solution accomplishes this by analyzing both market data
and 100% of all conversations across all communication channels
including email, chat, text messages, social media, and even voice. It
accurately pinpoints risky communications and insider threats, while
reducing false positives by more than 50%.
NICE Actimize’s four consecutive compliance solutions awards from
Pageant Media include accolades for “Most Innovative Use of Technology,”
and for “For Best Compliance Solutions” on behalf of its surveillance
and other compliance solutions in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018.
