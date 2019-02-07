NICE Actimize : Receives “Best MiFID II Trading Solution for US Clients” Award From Pageant Media Marking Fifth Consecutive Year of Wins

NICE Actimize solutions address major requirements of MiFID II compliance, including trade reconstruction, voice recording and detection of market abuse

NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business and the leader in Autonomous Financial Crime Management, has received its fifth consecutive year of wins for its leadership in compliance solutions from Fund Technology and Wall Street Letter, publications of Pageant Media, receiving this year’s “Best MiFID II Solution for US Clients” award for its advancements in surveillance solutions that support the unique requirements of MiFID II regulations. The Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II) recently marked its one-year anniversary.

The 2019 Fund Technology and WSL Awards, now in its eighth year, recognizes the efforts of technology providers, data specialists and exchanges toward exceptional customer service and innovative product development across the needs of the wider asset management community. This year’s panel of judges included leading industry consultants and analysts.

“It has been a little more than one year since MiFID II was enacted, further shifting the emphasis from simply detecting and investigating market abuse, to that of market integrity and removing any opportunity for non-compliant behavior. We thank Pageant Media’s expert panel of judges for recognizing NICE Actimize’s commitment to product innovation, specifically our Holistic Trade Surveillance and Recording technologies,” said Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize. “We will continue our commitment to innovation across our financial markets compliance roadmap to bring further benefits to our customers and address the complexities of this regulation.”

NICE Actimize’s core product solutions supporting MiFID II compliance include:

NICE Trading Recording (NTR) and NICE COMPASS Compliance Assurance : With MiFID II, firms must ensure recording of all regulated employees, communication channels and devices, including mobile phones, and be able to easily prove they are being successfully recorded and retained. NICE Trading Recording with NICE COMPASS accomplishes this through automated recording check, call extraction, provisioning and reporting.

: With MiFID II, firms must ensure recording of all regulated employees, communication channels and devices, including mobile phones, and be able to easily prove they are being successfully recorded and retained. NICE Trading Recording with NICE COMPASS accomplishes this through automated recording check, call extraction, provisioning and reporting. NICE Actimize Trade Reconstruction : MiFID II requires that firms reconstruct and produce when requested a complete trade timeline, including all trade-related communications and data, from all the constituent parts of the deal. NICE Actimize Trade Reconstruction makes this possible in just minutes with the click of a mouse.

MiFID II requires that firms reconstruct and produce when requested a complete trade timeline, including all trade-related communications and data, from all the constituent parts of the deal. NICE Actimize Trade Reconstruction makes this possible in just minutes with the click of a mouse. NICE Actimize Holistic Surveillance: MiFID II refers to the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) which requires firms to be able to provide evidence that they can detect behavior that may have relevance in terms of market abuse and this evidence must be readily available to regulatory investigation if requested. NICE Actimize Holistic Surveillance solution accomplishes this by analyzing both market data and 100% of all conversations across all communication channels including email, chat, text messages, social media, and even voice. It accurately pinpoints risky communications and insider threats, while reducing false positives by more than 50%.

NICE Actimize’s four consecutive compliance solutions awards from Pageant Media include accolades for “Most Innovative Use of Technology,” and for “For Best Compliance Solutions” on behalf of its surveillance and other compliance solutions in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018.

