NICE : Actimize Recognized as a Market Leader in Opimas Trade Surveillance Solutions Vendor Report, Citing Voice Communication and Trade Reconstruction Strengths

NICE Actimize, a NICE business (Nasdaq: NICE) and leader in Autonomous
Financial Crime Management, today announced that it has been
recognized as a leader in the Opimas “Shortlisting Trade Surveillance
Solutions” report. Opimas, which profiled 25 trade surveillance
specialist vendors in its report, cited NICE Actimize as a dominant
market force and leader in holistic surveillance, voice communications
and trade reconstruction. The report also said that NICE Actimize has
led the MiFID II-driven charge to provide a holistic service, combining
surveillance and analysis of both cross-asset class trade data and
communication channels while also differentiating itself with its sales
practices and suitability offerings.
The report stated, “Although competitors are beginning to enter the ring
as holistic solutions, NICE Actimize is still the proven end-to-end
solution combining both trade and communications surveillance in one
place.” The vendor report also cited, “NICE Actimize’s communications
surveillance capabilities leverage natural language processing and
behavioral analytics to monitor text and voice communications for
indicators of secrecy, collusion, bragging, etc. It can surveil the
largest list of languages, including: English, Spanish, Hindi,
Portuguese, Russian, Turkish, Polish, French, German, Japanese, Chinese
(Mandarin and Cantonese), and Korean.”
“Surveillance-related challenges have become increasingly complex, and
NICE continues to invest significantly in our leading communications
surveillance and trade reconstruction solutions,” said Chris Wooten,
Executive Vice President, NICE. “It is quite evident that trade
surveillance alone is not really effective against today’s risks if you
are not both analyzing and reviewing what is being said, and matching it
up to what people have actually done with their orders and executions.
Looking at trades from a multi-dimensional perspective reduces false
positives and uncovers hidden risks that might not otherwise be exposed.
We thank Opimas for its extensive research into the surveillance
marketspace and for its depth of research into our offerings that lead
the industry in intelligent automation, voice communication and
behaviorial analytics, among just a few differentiating attributes.”
“Market participants in this category are now firmly centered on
reducing costs by better targeting alerts, broadening surveillance
across siloed channels, and automating investigations,” said Anna
Griem, Research Analyst, Opimas. “Only a handful of the solutions
profiled in this report provide true e-communications and voice
surveillance alongside market surveillance capabilities. NICE Actimize
has led the charge as a provider for holistic surveillance, proving
itself time and time again with its global client base. NICE Actimize,
we noted in the report, is also highly regarded for its trade
reconstruction capabilities.”
The Opimas report summarized its review of NICE Actimize by noting that,
“NICE Actimize’s roadmap looks promising – with its Autonomous
Financial Crime Management platform, featuring continued investment
in holistic surveillance, behavioral analytics and anomaly detection,
machine learning, relationship mapping, delivery of front office
insights, and continued reduction of false positives. NICE Actimize is
well positioned in today’s market, and putting this roadmap into action
should maintain its position of dominance.”
The report outlines several key market drivers in the trade surveillance
area, explaining that The Market Abuse Directive (MAD), the Markets in
Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II), ESMA Guidelines, the Dodd
Frank Act, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Ordinance, and the
Singapore Market Misconduct Regime, cumulatively also require more
market participants than ever before to surveil for market abuse and
insider trading, and appropriately report and handle an incident when it
occurs. Market participants themselves have a number of incentives to
stamp out threatening trading conduct: steep regulatory fines,
reputational damage, and avoiding losses, to name a few.
To download a complimentary copy of the Opimas “Shortlisting Trade
Surveillance Solutions” report, please visit this page here.
About NICE Actimize
NICE Actimize is the largest and
broadest provider of financial crime, risk and compliance solutions for
regional and global financial institutions, as well as government
regulators. Consistently ranked as number one in the space, NICE
Actimize experts apply innovative technology to protect institutions and
safeguard consumers and investors assets by identifying financial crime,
preventing fraud and providing regulatory compliance. The company
provides real-time, cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money
laundering detection, and trading surveillance solutions that address
such concerns as payment fraud, cybercrime, sanctions monitoring, market
abuse, customer due diligence and insider trading. Find us at www.niceactimize.com,
@NICE_Actimize or Nasdaq: NICE.
About NICE
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the worldwide leading
provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions
that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced
analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations
of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat
fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150
countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using
NICE solutions. www.nice.com
Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or
registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of
their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release
contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking
statements, including the statements by Mr. Wooten, are based on the
current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of NICE
Ltd. (the Company). In some cases, such forward-looking statements can
be identified by terms such as believe, expect, may, will, intend,
project, plan, estimate or similar words. Forward-looking statements are
subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the
actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from
those described herein, including but not limited to the impact of the
global economic environment on the Company’s customer base (particularly
financial services firms) potentially impacting our business and
financial condition; competition; changes in technology and market
requirements; decline in demand for the Company's products; inability to
timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and
applications; difficulties or delays in absorbing and integrating
acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel; loss of
market share; an inability to maintain certain marketing and
distribution arrangements; and the effect of newly enacted or modified
laws, regulation or standards on the Company and our products. For a
more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties
affecting the company, refer to the Company's reports filed from time to
time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the
Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements
contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press
release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise
them, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005280/en/