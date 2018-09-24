NICE Actimize : Transforms Indonesia’s Bank Central Asia Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Operations

NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business and the leader in Autonomous
Financial Crime Management, has been chosen by Indonesia’s PT Bank
Central Asia Tbk (BCA) to transform its anti-money laundering
compliance and case management operations. To more effectively meet the
needs of its regulators and support its growing customer base, BCA will
implement NICE Actimize’s recently launched Suspicious
Activity Monitoring (SAM9) solution, as well as Actimize ActOne,
an investigation management system utilizing intelligent automation that
will serve as the financial institution’s next generation alert and case
management platform.
BCA, one of the largest banks in Indonesia, currently processes millions
of transactions every day through its current NICE Actimize financial
crime management system, according to the institution. With the support
of IT solutions provider Anabatic Technologies, BCA chose to upgrade to
NICE Actimize’s next generation financial crime offerings to better
manage the compliance process and its regulatory requirements.
With an increased number of transactions stemming from both new
customers and product lines, combined with thousands of branches, BCA
was looking for an anti-money laundering and case management integration
that could process a higher number of alerts through a significant
reduction in false positives, while increasing efficiency and accuracy
for its investigation team.
"At BCA, we firmly believe that customer satisfaction and loyalty is
driven by offering innovative digital banking services that conducts
transactions in a secure and efficient manner. With compliance and
regulator demands growing, coupled with our institution’s drive to
innovate while reducing costs, BCA chose NICE Actimize’s anti-money
laundering and case management platform as one that supports these
objectives on behalf of our growing institution,” said Arif Singgih,
Executive Vice President - Compliance, BCA.
“As NICE Actimize continues to expand to a growing customer base across
Southeast Asia, we are seeing major adoption for our AI-enabled
anti-money laundering and case management solutions,” said Joe
Friscia, President, NICE Actimize. “When integrated, our AML and
ActOne solutions provide increased accuracy and productivity, improved
return on investment and a clear path to supporting regulator
requirements more effectively.”
NICE Actimize's recently updated Suspicious Activity Monitoring (SAM)
solution, which combines machine learning analytics with robotic process
automation, virtually eliminates costly manual data gathering tasks
thereby increasing team productivity and reducing investigation time for
a single alert by up to 70 percent. The new Suspicious Activity
Monitoring solution introduces NICE Actimize's innovative concept of
Autonomous Financial Crime Management to the anti-money laundering
category for the first time.
About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
BCA is one of the leading
commercial banks in Indonesia with a core focus on transaction banking
business and providing loan facilities and solutions to the corporate,
commercial & SME and consumer segments. At the end of June 2018, BCA had
the privilege of serving 18 million customer accounts, processing
millions of transactions every day through 1,241 branches, 17,565 ATMs
and more than 490 thousand of EDC machines as well as transactions made
over the 24-hour internet and mobile banking systems. www.bca.co.id
About NICE Actimize
NICE Actimize is the largest and
broadest provider of financial crime, risk and compliance solutions for
regional and global financial institutions, as well as government
regulators. Consistently ranked as number one in the space, NICE
Actimize experts apply innovative technology to protect institutions and
safeguard consumers and investors assets by identifying financial crime,
preventing fraud and providing regulatory compliance. The company
provides real-time, cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money
laundering detection, and trading surveillance solutions that address
such concerns as payment fraud, cybercrime, sanctions monitoring, market
abuse, customer due diligence and insider trading. Find us at www.niceactimize.com,
@NICE_Actimize or Nasdaq: NICE.
About NICE
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the worldwide leading
provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions
that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced
analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations
of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat
fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150
countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using
NICE solutions. www.nice.com
