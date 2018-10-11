NICE : Announces 'Don't Compromise on Customer Experience' Webinar Series

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced a new webinar series aimed at
helping organizations create and deliver outstanding customer
experiences time after time. Entitled "Don’t Compromise on Customer
Experience," the new webinar series will include sessions presented by
industry analysts, regional partners and product experts who will share
strategies, insights and real-world examples of how to win in an economy
where experience is king. To
learn more or register for the webinars, please click here
Scheduled to be held in Q4 2018, the series of webinars covers a wide
range of topics including analytics, automation, cloud, robotic
automation and workforce optimization across regions. Some of the key
webinars on the agenda include:
-
October 11, 2018: "Real World Examples of Analytics-Driven Quality
Programs that Deliver on Key Metrics" by Lauren Maschio, Product
Marketing Manager, NICE and Abby Monaco, Sr. Product Marketing
Manager, NICE Nexidia.
-
October 23, 2018: "The Evolution of Scheduling the Contact Center"
will be presented by Paul Chance, Sr. Marketing Manager, NICE.
-
October 25, 2018: Antonia Loizides, Solution Engineer, Salesforce.com,
will discuss "Winning in Today’s Competitive Experience Economy with
Exceptional Customer Experiences.”
-
November 1, 2018: Ian Jacobs, Principal Analyst, Forrester, will share
how to "Kickstart Your Analytics Program for Short Term Gains and
Long-Term Success."
-
November 8: Paul Stockford, Chief Analyst, Saddletree Research will
talk about "Employee Engagement: Industry Trends and Best Practices."
-
November 15, 2018: Andy Traba, Director of Product Management and
Product Marketing, NICE, and Brian Study, Director of Customer
Success, NICE, will offer insights on "The Connection You’ve Been
Missing: How Premier Brands are Winning in the Experience Economy with
Predictive Behavioral Routing."
-
December 12, 2018: Sheila McGee-Smith, President and Principal
Analyst, McGee-Smith Analytics will advise "How Are Omnichannel and
Artificial Intelligence Changing Quality Management?"
Eran Liron, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Corporate
Development, NICE, said, "The importance of customer experiences in
today's economy is clearly visible and its impact is being felt by
businesses worldwide. We believe it is our mission to help our customers
ensure unparalleled experiences without compromises while contributing
positively to their bottom line, and NICE makes this possible via
product and strategy innovation. We're pleased to present this new
webinar series encapsulating insights and practical examples from
experts on how to weave the delivery of uncompromised quality into the
fabric of our customers' businesses."
NICE recently launched a campaign demonstrating the importance of not
compromising on customer experience. The campaign bears the same name as
the webinar series and features Gordon Ramsay, renowned chef,
restauranteur and TV personality who is known for outstanding quality of
service and delivery. To
learn more, please click here.
About NICE
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading
provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions
that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced
analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations
of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat
fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150
countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using
NICE solutions. www.nice.com.
Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or
registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of
their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release
contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking
statements, including the statements by Mr. Liron, are based on the
current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of NICE
Ltd. (the Company). In some cases, such forward-looking statements can
be identified by terms such as believe, expect, may, will, intend,
project, plan, estimate or similar words. Forward-looking statements are
subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the
actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from
those described herein, including but not limited to the impact of the
global economic environment on the Company’s customer base (particularly
financial services firms) potentially impacting our business and
financial condition; competition; changes in technology and market
requirements; decline in demand for the Company's products; inability to
timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and
applications; difficulties or delays in absorbing and integrating
acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel; loss of
market share; an inability to maintain certain marketing and
distribution arrangements; and the effect of newly enacted or modified
laws, regulation or standards on the Company and our products. For a
more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties
affecting the company, refer to the Company's reports filed from time to
time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the
Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements
contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press
release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise
them, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181011005313/en/