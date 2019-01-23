NICE : Announces Global Robotics User Community Providing the Industry's Richest Source for Information and Best Practice Sharing

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced the introduction of the NICE
Robotic Automation Community, a global, communal educational
platform providing vast resources and assets to accelerate the
professional growth of the fast growing Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
industry. The proliferation of RPA across industries is driving an
upsurge in the need for professionals with specialist automation skills,
a trend that is expected to continue. The NICE Robotic Automation
Community helps organizations meet this demand by offering rich and
varied educational resources, allowing employees to grow their
professional automation skills, as well as enabling established
professionals to hone their expertise from peer to peer experiences and
global best practices. At the heart of the new community is NICE's 16
years of RPA experience and a plethora of successful large-scale
deployments which makes it the vendor best equipped to offer the most
comprehensive resources and expertise.
By joining the NICE Robotic Automation Community, entry level employees
as well as experts can learn how to harness the exponential growth the
industry is experiencing and cultivate their skills and careers. Open to
customers, partners, system integrators, as well as domain professionals
across industries and from around the globe, the NICE Robotic Automation
Community offers a variety of materials on one central platform.
Materials include short articles, how to videos, white papers, in-depth
e-learning content for technical employees and consultants, as well as
certification programs. The community includes a forum that encourages
discussions among peers and with NICE experts, enabling the sharing of
best practices, guidelines and experiences that members can learn from
and adopt in their own implementations. NICE's community is integrated
with NICE Dojo, one of the largest global learning networks which
enables users to easily access training assets and choose flexible
learning paths to suit their individual and professional needs.
The new Robotic Automation Community is backed by NICE’s vast knowledge
and long-standing success rate in RPA, spanning 16 years of industry
experience with large-scale and complex enterprise grade
implementations. With over 550 deployments, many in Fortune 100
companies, and 500 000 robots in production, NICE
is best equipped to deliver technical insights, industry leading
best practices and practical guidelines that fuel RPA project success.
In addition, as attended automation leaders, augmented by the launch of NEVA
(NICE Employee Virtual Attendant), a first of its kind virtual attendant
for employees, NICE's community members will have access to leading
insights on NEVA’s cutting edge virtual assistant technology, as well at
the latest cognitive innovations and trends in the industry. NICE RPA
was named a ‘Leader’ and 'Star Performer', and Best-in-Breed for RDA
(Robotic Desktop Automation) in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix™, part of
their RPA Technology Vendor Assessment 2018 report.
Barry Cooper, President, NICE Enterprise Group, said, "As the
most established and experienced RPA vendor in the enterprise market,
NICE is delighted to launch a comprehensive and engaging global
community to drive collaboration and innovation among RPA professionals.
The NICE Robotic Automation Community is the ideal platform to share
in-depth experience and industry knowledge. Our innovative RPA
technology is built to support the most complex process scenarios facing
enterprises today. The RPA market is vibrant and dynamic, and we are
excited to be contributing towards and shaping the industry on a global
scale.”
About NICE
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading
provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions
that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced
analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations
of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat
fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150
countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using
NICE solutions. www.nice.com.
