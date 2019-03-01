NICE : Named Market Share Leader for Contact Center Workforce Optimization in DMG Consulting Report

NICE Holds 40% Market Share, More Than Six Percentage Points Greater Than Nearest Competitor

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has been recognized by DMG Consulting LLC, a leading independent research and consulting firm, as the Contact Center Workforce Optimization (WFO) market share leader for first half 2018 with a 40.0 percent share of the market. NICE Contact Center WFO has a lead over the nearest competitor by more than six percentage points of market share.

“Our continued leadership in the WFO market showcases the strength of our solutions and our focus on driving continuous improvement in Customer Experience,” Barry Cooper, President of the NICE Enterprise Group said. “Our relentless innovation continues to lead to the creation of exciting new products. Our WFO solutions are customizable and adaptable to grow with our customers, allowing accurate planning and increased employee engagement, ensuring success at all levels of the business.”

NICE WFO is a portfolio of tightly integrated solutions, enabling organizations of all sizes to improve their effectiveness and productivity. This is achieved by recognizing performance gaps, delivering targeted coaching, predicting workloads and scheduling staff. NICE WFO uses analytics-based modeling to dynamically personalize contact center processes, such as scheduling, training, coaching, assessments and incentives, based on the individual agents' identity. NICE WFO can be deployed in a cloud environment or on-premise based on the needs of the customer.

“Transformation of the WFO market is expected to heat up, especially due to the digital transformation, RPA and AI. The digital transformation is driving companies worldwide to redesign their front-– and back-office servicing strategies and operations,” Donna Fluss, President, DMG Consulting said. “Companies (and their customers) want solutions that make it easy to conduct business and deliver a personalized, outstanding experience cost effectively.”

The 2018-2019 Workforce Optimization Product and Market Report is DMG Consulting’s fifteenth report on the WFO sector. This report focuses on the contact center WFO market, competitive landscape, product suites, technology and innovation. The report also offers a revenue and market share comparison of first-half 2018 vs first-half 2017 and provides five-year market projections for all thirteen WFO application components.

