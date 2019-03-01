NICE : Named Market Share Leader for Contact Center Workforce Optimization in DMG Consulting Report

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has been recognized
by DMG Consulting LLC, a leading independent research and consulting
firm, as the Contact Center Workforce Optimization (WFO) market share
leader for first half 2018 with a 40.0 percent share of the market. NICE
Contact Center WFO has a lead over the nearest competitor by more than
six percentage points of market share.
“Our continued leadership in the WFO market showcases the strength of
our solutions and our focus on driving continuous improvement in
Customer Experience,” Barry Cooper, President of the NICE Enterprise
Group said. “Our relentless innovation continues to lead to the
creation of exciting new products. Our WFO solutions are customizable
and adaptable to grow with our customers, allowing accurate planning and
increased employee engagement, ensuring success at all levels of the
business.”
NICE
WFO is a portfolio of tightly integrated solutions, enabling
organizations of all sizes to improve their effectiveness and
productivity. This is achieved by recognizing performance gaps,
delivering targeted coaching, predicting workloads and scheduling staff.
NICE WFO uses analytics-based modeling to dynamically personalize
contact center processes, such as scheduling, training, coaching,
assessments and incentives, based on the individual agents' identity.
NICE WFO can be deployed in a cloud environment or on-premise based on
the needs of the customer.
“Transformation of the WFO market is expected to heat up, especially due
to the digital transformation, RPA and AI. The digital transformation is
driving companies worldwide to redesign their front-– and back-office
servicing strategies and operations,” Donna Fluss, President, DMG
Consulting said. “Companies (and their customers) want solutions
that make it easy to conduct business and deliver a personalized,
outstanding experience cost effectively.”
The 2018-2019 Workforce Optimization Product and Market Report is DMG
Consulting’s fifteenth report on the WFO sector. This report focuses on
the contact center WFO market, competitive landscape, product suites,
technology and innovation. The report also offers a revenue and market
share comparison of first-half 2018 vs first-half 2017 and provides
five-year market projections for all thirteen WFO application components.
