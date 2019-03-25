NICE : Quality Central Receives Unified Communications Excellence Award by INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that NICE
Quality Central has been recognized by INTERNET
TELEPHONY magazine for offering a holistic omnichannel quality
solution that unifies quality programs on one application. NICE Quality
Central was presented the 2018 Unified Communications Excellence Award,
which honors companies who have developed exceptional offerings that are
leading the way in this growing industry.
NICE Quality Central unifies fragmented, disconnected quality programs
with different data sources into a single application that automates all
omnichannel quality operations, from evaluation to feedback. It provides
a holistic approach to quality management, ensuring that processes and
agent performances align with business initiatives. With an array of
tools to personalize, automate and adapt different quality processes,
such as coaching, self-assessment, calibration, work assignment, rescore
dispute and more, NICE Quality Central delivers greater employee and
customer satisfaction.
"With service experience becoming the key driver for market
differentiation, organizations must effectively manage quality across
the myriad of channels that customers have become accustomed to. By
providing an integrated view of quality and performance which are
synchronized with business goals, NICE Quality Central sets contact
centers up to win in today's customer experience-driven economy," said
Barry Cooper, President, NICE Enterprise Group.
“Congratulations for winning the 2018 Unified Communications Excellence
Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “NICE Quality Central
represents a true innovator in the UC marketplace, committed to
delivering quality solutions that improve their customers’ businesses,"
he continued.
About NICE
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading
provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions
that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced
analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations
of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat
fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150
countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using
NICE solutions. www.nice.com.
