NICE : Quality Central Receives Unified Communications Excellence Award by INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

NICE recognized for its analytics-based solution, allowing organizations to modernize their quality management process

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that NICE Quality Central has been recognized by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine for offering a holistic omnichannel quality solution that unifies quality programs on one application. NICE Quality Central was presented the 2018 Unified Communications Excellence Award, which honors companies who have developed exceptional offerings that are leading the way in this growing industry.

NICE Quality Central unifies fragmented, disconnected quality programs with different data sources into a single application that automates all omnichannel quality operations, from evaluation to feedback. It provides a holistic approach to quality management, ensuring that processes and agent performances align with business initiatives. With an array of tools to personalize, automate and adapt different quality processes, such as coaching, self-assessment, calibration, work assignment, rescore dispute and more, NICE Quality Central delivers greater employee and customer satisfaction.

"With service experience becoming the key driver for market differentiation, organizations must effectively manage quality across the myriad of channels that customers have become accustomed to. By providing an integrated view of quality and performance which are synchronized with business goals, NICE Quality Central sets contact centers up to win in today's customer experience-driven economy," said Barry Cooper, President, NICE Enterprise Group.

“Congratulations for winning the 2018 Unified Communications Excellence Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “NICE Quality Central represents a true innovator in the UC marketplace, committed to delivering quality solutions that improve their customers’ businesses," he continued.

