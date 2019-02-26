NICE : Revolutionizes IVR Optimization with Advanced Artificial Intelligence

New version of NICE IVRO allows advanced personalization and deep understanding of customer journeys with analytics and artificial intelligence

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced NICE Interactive Voice Response Optimization (IVRO) version 8.0 comprising Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven analytics to boost customer experiences across IVR journeys. NICE IVRO 8.0 is designed to streamline menus and facilitate self-service so customers can easily get the answers they need, while enabling organizations to benefit from savings as a result of lower deflection to contact centers. NICE was cited in The Forrester Wave™: Journey Visioning Platforms, Q4 2018. The report stated that it “lets users drill into journeys (micro and macro) and slice and dice data to visualize moments of truth, pain points, and KPI changes.”

Often one of the least preferred channels by customers, a survey1 shows that 88% of customers who reach an IVR end up needing to talk to a live agent to resolve their issue. Not only does this burden call centers but also leads to a significant hike in operational costs.

Infused with AI-driven advanced analytics capabilities, NICE IVRO 8.0 allows organizations to augment self-service driven containment and resolution within the IVR channel. By offering organizations granular journey visualization of every interaction, identifying disparities and obstructions in menus and processes, as well as delivering insights on how to simplify, optimize and personalize journeys, this new version boosts customer experience while saving operational costs. IVRO 8.0 is even easier to deploy, can be added atop any IVR platform and enables users to easily visualize and analyze IVR flows and isolate opportunities for improvement, rapidly providing impactful results. Click here to listen to a webinar presenting insights on unleashing the potential of your IVR.

The cutting-edge capabilities comprised in NICE IVRO version 8.0 include:

Menu Complexity Score: a weighted metric that measures the level of complexity per IVR menu, based on a combination of the time spent on the menu, the number of times a customer has to repeat it and the volume going through it.

AI-driven menu optimization: an AI-powered feature that determines the optimal structure for IVR menu options within a customer journey and provides reordering recommendations to save customers time and improve self-service.

AI-driven Quick Insights: an AI-powered feature that analyzes the most significant differences between customer segments and journey flows to provide valuable insights into the reasons for containment. Quick Insights predicts the likelihood that certain customer attributes may lead to transfer from IVR to agent, errors in the IVR or self-service flow failure.

Integration between NICE Nexidia Speech Analytics and IVR analytics: enables drilling down to full-featured speech analytics for calls resulting from specific IVR journeys to uncover root causes behind deflection.

Barry Cooper, President, NICE Enterprise Group, said, "In today's competitive marketplace where an omnichannel customer experience is a must have, IVR is no longer an avenue that companies can afford to ignore. What's more, it's vital for these systems to be intuitive, contextual and personalized if they are to deliver the level of service customers expect while lowering operating costs. Customers want the ability to self-serve when interacting with a brand and the IVR channel is an untapped resource to help them accomplish that. NICE IVRO 8.0 exemplifies NICE's uncompromising commitment to innovation, enabling organizations to understand behavior patterns and uncover actionable insights that increase in-channel resolution and ultimately improve customer experience while driving down operational costs.

