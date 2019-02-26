NICE : Revolutionizes IVR Optimization with Advanced Artificial Intelligence

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced NICE
Interactive Voice Response Optimization (IVRO) version 8.0
comprising Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven analytics to boost
customer experiences across IVR journeys. NICE IVRO 8.0 is designed to
streamline menus and facilitate self-service so customers can easily get
the answers they need, while enabling organizations to benefit from
savings as a result of lower deflection to contact centers. NICE
was cited in The Forrester Wave™: Journey Visioning Platforms, Q4 2018.
The report stated that it “lets users drill into journeys (micro and
macro) and slice and dice data to visualize moments of truth, pain
points, and KPI changes.”
Often one of the least preferred channels by customers, a survey1
shows that 88% of customers who reach an IVR end up needing to talk to a
live agent to resolve their issue. Not only does this burden call
centers but also leads to a significant hike in operational costs.
Infused with AI-driven advanced analytics capabilities, NICE IVRO 8.0
allows organizations to augment self-service driven containment and
resolution within the IVR channel. By offering organizations granular
journey visualization of every interaction, identifying disparities and
obstructions in menus and processes, as well as delivering insights on
how to simplify, optimize and personalize journeys, this new version
boosts customer experience while saving operational costs. IVRO 8.0 is
even easier to deploy, can be added atop any IVR platform and enables
users to easily visualize and analyze IVR flows and isolate
opportunities for improvement, rapidly providing impactful results. Click
here to listen to a webinar presenting insights on unleashing the
potential of your IVR.
The cutting-edge capabilities comprised in NICE IVRO version 8.0 include:
-
Menu Complexity Score: a weighted metric that measures the level of
complexity per IVR menu, based on a combination of the time spent on
the menu, the number of times a customer has to repeat it and the
volume going through it.
-
AI-driven menu optimization: an AI-powered feature that determines the
optimal structure for IVR menu options within a customer journey and
provides reordering recommendations to save customers time and improve
self-service.
-
AI-driven Quick Insights: an AI-powered feature that analyzes the most
significant differences between customer segments and journey flows to
provide valuable insights into the reasons for containment. Quick
Insights predicts the likelihood that certain customer attributes may
lead to transfer from IVR to agent, errors in the IVR or self-service
flow failure.
-
Integration between NICE Nexidia Speech Analytics and IVR analytics:
enables drilling down to full-featured speech analytics for calls
resulting from specific IVR journeys to uncover root causes behind
deflection.
Barry Cooper, President, NICE Enterprise Group, said, "In
today's competitive marketplace where an omnichannel customer experience
is a must have, IVR is no longer an avenue that companies can afford to
ignore. What's more, it's vital for these systems to be intuitive,
contextual and personalized if they are to deliver the level of service
customers expect while lowering operating costs. Customers want the
ability to self-serve when interacting with a brand and the IVR channel
is an untapped resource to help them accomplish that. NICE IVRO 8.0
exemplifies NICE's uncompromising commitment to innovation, enabling
organizations to understand behavior patterns and uncover actionable
insights that increase in-channel resolution and ultimately improve
customer experience while driving down operational costs.
1 – CFI Group, 2018
About NICE
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading
provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions
that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced
analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations
of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat
fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150
countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using
NICE solutions. www.nice.com.
Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or
registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of
their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release
contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking
statements, including the statements by Mr. Cooper, are based on the
current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of NICE
Ltd. (the Company). In some cases, such forward-looking statements can
be identified by terms such as believe, expect, may, will, intend,
project, plan, estimate or similar words. Forward-looking statements are
subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the
actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from
those described herein, including but not limited to the impact of the
global economic environment on the Company’s customer base (particularly
financial services firms) potentially impacting our business and
financial condition; competition; changes in technology and market
requirements; decline in demand for the Company's products; inability to
timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and
applications; difficulties or delays in absorbing and integrating
acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel; loss of
market share; an inability to maintain certain marketing and
distribution arrangements; and the effect of newly enacted or modified
laws, regulation or standards on the Company and our products. For a
more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties
affecting the company, refer to the Company's reports filed from time to
time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the
Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements
contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press
release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise
them, except as required by law.
