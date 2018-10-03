NICE : Robotic Automation Improves Speed, Compliance and Accuracy for The Results Companies

Global customer experience outsourcer's success in implementing complex, secure and scalable unattended automation recognized at Interactions 2018

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that The Results Companies, a premier global customer experience provider, has implemented NICE Robotic Automation to achieve full data accuracy, reduce processing time by orders of magnitude, and ensure complete regulatory compliance for several internal procedures. The company’s success in implementing the unattended automation solution was recognized at Interactions 2018, where the company received a CX Excellence Award in the “Rookie of the Year” category.

The Results Companies operate award-winning global contact centers, delivering customer centric solutions that generate uplifting interactions and reliable performance. The Results Companies supports every facet of the customer lifecycle, from customer acquisition to retention as well as back office services. Over the past 10 years, the company has grown into an organization with 27 award-winning contact centers in the United States, Latin America and the Philippines, and a multilingual staff of over 22,000 agents, serving a range of Fortune 100 and 500 companies. To meet its growing need for rapid scalability and sustainability, The Results Companies turned to NICE Robotic Automation for management of their process for onboarding and offboarding employees joining or leaving the company, as well as assigning or reassigning clients.

The complex processes for employee onboarding and offboarding, which took an hour each time using the previous system, are now accomplished within seconds and with 100% data accuracy. Moreover, the NICE robots are not limited by time zone, allowing The Results Companies to continue providing clients the service they need 24/7.

As NICE robots handle onboarding and offboarding automatically, the records of these events are easily and consistently tracked, contributing to better analysis and greater data security. When an employee ceases handling a particular client, NICE Robotic Automation ensures instant and complete offboarding, mitigating possible vulnerabilities until the employee’s access and email permissions are revoked. This enables complete compliance with the client’s business security needs, relevant regulations and the internal protocols of The Results Companies.

Richard Carter, Director of Automation, The Results Companies said: “Along with the streamlined efficiencies and speed, NICE Robotic Automation has allowed us to grow our personnel, helping us find ‘diamonds in the rough’ among our staff. Robotic Automation is essentially the complete package – so you can analyze, optimize and continuously improve. It was also by far the easiest and cleanest install we’ve ever done. In light of the great successes we have seen thus far, we’re preparing to improve employee productivity and free our team to focus on human interactions instead of keystroking and navigating screens by leveraging automation across thousands of desktops. As part of this process, NICE is helping us define our needs and manage the process, in order to ensure consistent and successful user adoption.”

Miki Migdal, President, NICE Enterprise Product Group said “We are very gratified that The Results Companies, a NICE Workforce Management customer, has chosen to expand our six-year-long relationship by adding Robotic Automation. This reflects our commitment to supporting our business process outsourcing customers in every aspect of their enterprises, as they reinvent customer service and free their workforce to focus on customer needs. The Results Companies has demonstrated that many routine processes can be successfully automated, given the right allocation of resources, best practices and business intelligence. That is why we were pleased to recognize them with a CX Excellence Award at Interactions 2018.”

About NICE

About The Results Companies

For more than 10 years, The Results Companies has served as a premier global customer experience provider for Fortune 100 and 500 companies and has uniquely designed, built and operated award-winning contact centers that have set the standard for innovative, customer-focused contact solutions. Results offers a full range of services that include customer service, acquisition, enrollment, retention, membership support services and transaction processing to outbound sales and retention campaigns. Results' success and proven ability to respond to our Partners' growth has enabled the expansion of our global footprint to 22,000 employees in 27 locations in the United States, the Philippines and Latin America. The Results Companies' expertise extends beyond call centers. Results is an expert in people, analytical technologies, brand fulfillment and creating strategic advantages for its Partners.

Forward-Looking Statements

