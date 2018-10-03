NICE : Robotic Automation Improves Speed, Compliance and Accuracy for The Results Companies

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that The Results Companies, a
premier global customer experience provider, has implemented NICE
Robotic Automation to achieve full data accuracy, reduce processing
time by orders of magnitude, and ensure complete regulatory compliance
for several internal procedures. The company’s success in implementing
the unattended automation solution was recognized at Interactions 2018,
where the company received a CX Excellence Award in the “Rookie of the
Year” category.
The Results Companies operate award-winning global contact centers,
delivering customer centric solutions that generate uplifting
interactions and reliable performance. The Results Companies supports
every facet of the customer lifecycle, from customer acquisition to
retention as well as back office services. Over the past 10 years, the
company has grown into an organization with 27 award-winning contact
centers in the United States, Latin America and the Philippines, and a
multilingual staff of over 22,000 agents, serving a range of Fortune 100
and 500 companies. To meet its growing need for rapid scalability and
sustainability, The Results Companies turned to NICE Robotic Automation
for management of their process for onboarding and offboarding employees
joining or leaving the company, as well as assigning or reassigning
clients.
The complex processes for employee onboarding and offboarding, which
took an hour each time using the previous system, are now accomplished
within seconds and with 100% data accuracy. Moreover, the NICE robots
are not limited by time zone, allowing The Results Companies to continue
providing clients the service they need 24/7.
As NICE robots handle onboarding and offboarding automatically, the
records of these events are easily and consistently tracked,
contributing to better analysis and greater data security. When an
employee ceases handling a particular client, NICE Robotic Automation
ensures instant and complete offboarding, mitigating possible
vulnerabilities until the employee’s access and email permissions are
revoked. This enables complete compliance with the client’s business
security needs, relevant regulations and the internal protocols of The
Results Companies.
Richard Carter, Director of Automation, The Results Companies
said: “Along with the streamlined efficiencies and speed, NICE Robotic
Automation has allowed us to grow our personnel, helping us find
‘diamonds in the rough’ among our staff. Robotic Automation is
essentially the complete package – so you can analyze, optimize and
continuously improve. It was also by far the easiest and cleanest
install we’ve ever done. In light of the great successes we have seen
thus far, we’re preparing to improve employee productivity and free our
team to focus on human interactions instead of keystroking and
navigating screens by leveraging automation across thousands of
desktops. As part of this process, NICE is helping us define our needs
and manage the process, in order to ensure consistent and successful
user adoption.”
Miki Migdal, President, NICE Enterprise Product Group said “We
are very gratified that The Results Companies, a NICE Workforce
Management customer, has chosen to expand our six-year-long relationship
by adding Robotic Automation. This reflects our commitment to supporting
our business process outsourcing customers in every aspect of their
enterprises, as they reinvent customer service and free their workforce
to focus on customer needs. The Results Companies has demonstrated that
many routine processes can be successfully automated, given the right
allocation of resources, best practices and business intelligence. That
is why we were pleased to recognize them with a CX Excellence Award at
Interactions 2018.”
About NICE
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading
provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions
that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced
analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations
of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat
fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150
countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using
NICE solutions. www.nice.com.
About The Results Companies
For more than 10 years, The
Results Companies has served as a premier global customer experience
provider for Fortune 100 and 500 companies and has uniquely designed,
built and operated award-winning contact centers that have set the
standard for innovative, customer-focused contact solutions. Results
offers a full range of services that include customer service,
acquisition, enrollment, retention, membership support services and
transaction processing to outbound sales and retention campaigns.
Results' success and proven ability to respond to our Partners' growth
has enabled the expansion of our global footprint to 22,000 employees in
27 locations in the United States, the Philippines and Latin America.
The Results Companies' expertise extends beyond call centers. Results is
an expert in people, analytical technologies, brand fulfillment and
creating strategic advantages for its Partners.
