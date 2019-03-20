NICE inContact : Announces New CXone Packages Integrated with Salesforce

NICE inContact, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business, today
announced NICE
inContact CXone Packages for Salesforce, designed specifically for
Salesforce customers. The new CXone Packages, integrated with Salesforce
Service Cloud, provide a suite of cloud native contact center
applications that empower agents to consistently deliver exceptional
customer experiences and companies to achieve business goals.
CXone Packages for Salesforce add a global carrier-grade voice channel
to digital customer interaction channels, in addition to an intelligent
routing engine. Adding CXone intelligent routing for digital channels
can improve the customer experience through skills-based routing that
combines agent proficiency with customer attributes from Salesforce to
find the best customer service agent for each interaction – allowing
faster resolution of customer requests, fewer transfers between agents,
and options to provide higher levels of service to premium customers.
Agents continue to handle digital channels from within their familiar
Salesforce interface, and now with CXone agents will benefit by
servicing customer requests they have the skills and proficiency to
quickly and successfully resolve. In addition, CXone Packages for
Salesforce extend the Salesforce Lightning Service Console with
integrated workforce management, quality management, interaction
analytics, and customer feedback applications.
CXone Packages for Salesforce let customers select what they need today,
and then grow as their customer expectations and contact center business
needs evolve.
-
Contact Center Core: adds global carrier-grade voice,
self-service IVR, integrated softphone, smart routing for Salesforce
digital channels, and advanced call and screen recording.
-
Contact Center Advanced: adds workforce management,
analytics-powered quality management, gamification, advanced
performance reporting, and executive dashboards.
-
Contact Center Complete: adds speech and text analytics for
customer interactions, and customer feedback survey and analytics
capabilities to continuously improve the customer experience.
“Building customer loyalty and advocacy are a must in today’s
competitive customer experience economy. NICE inContact CXone Packages
for Salesforce give customer service leaders and agents the tools they
need to achieve their KPIs – all in their familiar Salesforce desktop,”
said Paul Jarman, CEO NICE inContact. “NICE inContact is focused on
providing customers with flexible, affordable, and easy to implement
solutions to power exceptional customer and agent experiences.”
Organizations can try a CXone Package for Salesforce risk free. There
are no long-term contracts or termination penalties – customers can
cancel with 30 days’ notice.
For more information on CXone Packages for Salesforce click here.
NICE inContact is a Salesforce Premier ISV Partner with top ratings from
customers on Salesforce AppExchange.
About NICE inContact
NICE inContact is the cloud contact
center software leader with the world’s #1 cloud customer experience
platform. NICE inContact CXone™ combines best-in-class Omnichannel
Routing, Analytics, Workforce Optimization, Automation and Artificial
Intelligence on an Open Cloud Foundation. NICE inContact’s solution
empowers organizations to provide exceptional customer experiences by
acting smarter and responding faster to consumer expectations. NICE
inContact’s DEVone developer program is an extensive partner ecosystem,
providing applications from partner companies on the CXexchange
marketplace that are designed to integrate with CXone. NICE inContact is
recognized as a market leader by the leading industry analyst firms. www.niceincontact.com
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading provider of both cloud
and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations
to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and
unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better
customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard
citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries,
including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE
solutions. www.nice.com
Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or
registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of
their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release
contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking
statements, including the statements by Paul Jarman are based on the
current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of NICE
Ltd. (the Company). In some cases, such forward-looking statements can
be identified by terms such as believe, expect, may, will, intend,
project, plan, estimate or similar words. Forward-looking statements are
subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the
actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from
those described herein, including but not limited to the impact of the
global economic environment on the Company’s customer base (particularly
financial services firms) potentially impacting our business and
financial condition; competition; changes in technology and market
requirements; decline in demand for the Company's products; inability to
timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and
applications; difficulties or delays in absorbing and integrating
acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel; loss of
market share; an inability to maintain certain marketing and
distribution arrangements; and the effect of newly enacted or modified
laws, regulation or standards on the Company and our products. For a
more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties
affecting the company, refer to the Company's reports filed from time to
time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the
Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements
contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press
release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise
them, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005259/en/