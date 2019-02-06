NICE inContact : CXone Wins 2019 BIG Innovation Award

NICE inContact, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business, today
announced that NICE
inContact CXone – the world’s #1 cloud customer experience platform
– has been named a winner in the 2019
BIG Innovation Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group.
This annual business awards program recognizes the organizations,
products and people that are bringing new ideas to life.
In an environment where customer expectations are exceedingly high, NICE
inContact CXone powers meaningful touchpoints between brands and
customers across all channels – digital and voice. CXone is a complete
offering that allows organizations to reliably move to the cloud via
proven, enterprise class software. CXone supports exceptional
experiences for both customers and employees – unifying best-in-class
Omnichannel Routing, Analytics, Workforce Optimization, Automation and
Artificial Intelligence on an Open Cloud Foundation.
“The NICE
inContact CX Transformation Benchmark found that an overwhelming
majority – 81 percent – of consumers are likely to switch to a
competitor after just one bad customer service experience,” said Paul
Jarman, CEO of NICE inContact. “With the stakes so high, prioritizing
that customer relationship and ensuring positive interactions isn’t a
luxury, it’s a requirement for success in the CX economy. CXone was
designed with innovation at its core, so businesses can stay ahead of
evolving customer needs – recognition by the Business Intelligence Group
is powerful validation of this new performance standard.”
The 2019 BIG Innovation Award follows a successful year for NICE
inContact CXone when multiple
leading industry analyst firms recognized NICE inContact and NICE
inContact CXone.
“This year’s winners show just how deep a role innovation plays in
nearly every aspect of business,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating
officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be
honoring NICE inContact as they are leading by example and making real
progress on improving the daily lives of so many.”
Organizations from across the globe submitted their innovations for
consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged
by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their
time and expertise to score submissions.
About NICE inContact
NICE inContact is the cloud contact
center software leader with the world’s #1 cloud customer experience
platform. NICE inContact CXone™ combines best-in-class Omnichannel
Routing, Analytics, Workforce Optimization, Automation and Artificial
Intelligence on an Open Cloud Foundation. NICE inContact’s solution
empowers organizations to provide exceptional customer experiences by
acting smarter and responding faster to consumer expectations. NICE
inContact’s DEVone developer program is an extensive partner ecosystem,
providing applications from partner companies on the CXexchange
marketplace that are designed to integrate with CXone. NICE inContact is
recognized as a market leader by the leading industry analyst firms. www.niceincontact.com
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading provider of both cloud
and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations
to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and
unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better
customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard
citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries,
including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE
solutions. www.nice.com
Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or
registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of
their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release
contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking
statements, including the statements by Paul Jarman are based on the
current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of NICE
Ltd. (the Company). In some cases, such forward-looking statements can
be identified by terms such as believe, expect, may, will, intend,
project, plan, estimate or similar words. Forward-looking statements are
subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the
actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from
those described herein, including but not limited to the impact of the
global economic environment on the Company’s customer base (particularly
financial services firms) potentially impacting our business and
financial condition; competition; changes in technology and market
requirements; decline in demand for the Company's products; inability to
timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and
applications; difficulties or delays in absorbing and integrating
acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel; loss of
market share; an inability to maintain certain marketing and
distribution arrangements; and the effect of newly enacted or modified
laws, regulation or standards on the Company and our products. For a
more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties
affecting the company, refer to the Company's reports filed from time to
time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the
Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements
contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press
release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise
them, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005271/en/