NICE inContact : CXone Wins 2019 BIG Innovation Award

NICE inContact, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business, today announced that NICE inContact CXone – the world’s #1 cloud customer experience platform – has been named a winner in the 2019 BIG Innovation Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group. This annual business awards program recognizes the organizations, products and people that are bringing new ideas to life.

In an environment where customer expectations are exceedingly high, NICE inContact CXone powers meaningful touchpoints between brands and customers across all channels – digital and voice. CXone is a complete offering that allows organizations to reliably move to the cloud via proven, enterprise class software. CXone supports exceptional experiences for both customers and employees – unifying best-in-class Omnichannel Routing, Analytics, Workforce Optimization, Automation and Artificial Intelligence on an Open Cloud Foundation.

“The NICE inContact CX Transformation Benchmark found that an overwhelming majority – 81 percent – of consumers are likely to switch to a competitor after just one bad customer service experience,” said Paul Jarman, CEO of NICE inContact. “With the stakes so high, prioritizing that customer relationship and ensuring positive interactions isn’t a luxury, it’s a requirement for success in the CX economy. CXone was designed with innovation at its core, so businesses can stay ahead of evolving customer needs – recognition by the Business Intelligence Group is powerful validation of this new performance standard.”

The 2019 BIG Innovation Award follows a successful year for NICE inContact CXone when multiple leading industry analyst firms recognized NICE inContact and NICE inContact CXone.

“This year’s winners show just how deep a role innovation plays in nearly every aspect of business,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring NICE inContact as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many.”

Organizations from across the globe submitted their innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About NICE inContact

NICE inContact is the cloud contact center software leader with the world’s #1 cloud customer experience platform. NICE inContact CXone™ combines best-in-class Omnichannel Routing, Analytics, Workforce Optimization, Automation and Artificial Intelligence on an Open Cloud Foundation. NICE inContact’s solution empowers organizations to provide exceptional customer experiences by acting smarter and responding faster to consumer expectations. NICE inContact’s DEVone developer program is an extensive partner ecosystem, providing applications from partner companies on the CXexchange marketplace that are designed to integrate with CXone. NICE inContact is recognized as a market leader by the leading industry analyst firms. www.niceincontact.com

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

