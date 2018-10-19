NICE inContact : Named a Leader for Fourth Consecutive Year in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, North America

NICE inContact, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business, today
announced NICE inContact, provider of CXone, the world’s #1 cloud
customer experience platform, has been named a Leader in the Gartner
Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, North America1
report. NICE inContact achieved the highest overall position for its
ability to execute, and has been named a leader every year since this
Magic Quadrant’s inception.
NICE inContact sells into a broad range of company sizes, has strong
integration of cloud native Workforce Engagement Management (WEM)
functionality, a notable headstart in the AI-enabled contact center
market, and broad CRM and third party integrations.
CXone has over 275,000 agents in the cloud in more than 100 countries.
The Gartner report states, “The CCaaS market is maturing, with
leadership coming from pure-play contact management providers, and a
merging of adjacent market applications.” Only CXone unifies Omnichannel
Routing, Analytics, Workforce Optimization, and Automation & Artificial
Intelligence – providing a seamless customer and agent experience – as
part of one enterprise-grade, cloud native platform.
NICE inContact is part of NICE, the only company named a Leader in both
the Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, North America and
the Magic Quadrant for Workforce Engagement Management2.
“Our NICE inContact dedication to a customer-obsessed business vision
and product strategy, fuels the successful in-market execution of
CXone,” said Paul Jarman, NICE inContact CEO. “CXone – a unified suite
on a flexible and powerful open cloud customer experience platform –
powers immersive and engaging experiences for agents and customers alike
while providing a future-proof platform for innovative organizations
across the globe.”
Broad CRM and Third Party Systems Integrations
The DEVone CXexchange marketplace extends NICE inContact CXone with more
than 100 partner applications built on hundreds of open APIs and
pre-integrated with CXone. Combining CXone with DEVone partner
applications makes it easy for contact centers of all sizes to add
solutions for AI-powered self-service, process automation, mobile and
ecommerce, benchmarking and analytics, CRM Extensions, and other
industry-specific needs.
Gartner’s Magic Quadrant evaluates Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS)
providers within the cloud contact center service solutions industry.
This Magic Quadrant provides the following definition for its leaders:
“Given that the CCaaS market in North America is still maturing, Leaders
are best described as suppliers with a strong multichannel product and
service capability that have already amassed a large installed base of
large and small customers. Leaders also benefit from being able to
support varying levels of deployment complexity, including multichannel
deployments and integration with a variety of third-party systems.”
“NICE inContact is pleased to be recognized as a Leader and to achieve
the highest overall position for ability to execute,” said Paul Jarman.
“We believe this recognition confirms our focus on and commitment to
delivering the world’s most complete, flexible, and unified cloud
customer experience platform in order to help organizations deliver
exceptional customer experiences, every time, to achieve their business
goals.”
NICE inContact CXone is the leading cloud customer experience platform.
Only CXone unifies Omnichannel Routing, Analytics, Workforce
Optimization, and Automation & Artificial Intelligence – providing a
seamless customer and agent experience – as part of one
enterprise-grade, cloud native platform. With its Open Cloud Foundation,
CXone powers rapid innovation via open APIs, leading scalability and
reliability (guaranteed 99.99 percent uptime), and carrier-grade
connectivity (guaranteed voice quality).
To read the full Gartner report click here
About the Magic Quadrant
The Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service evaluates vendors
based on completeness of vision and ability to execute, and includes a
summary of each vendor, as well as an assessment of each vendor's
strengths and weaknesses.
About NICE inContact
NICE inContact is the cloud contact center software leader with the
world’s #1 cloud customer experience platform. NICE inContact CXone™
combines best-in-class Omnichannel Routing, Analytics, Workforce
Optimization, Automation and Artificial Intelligence on an Open Cloud
Foundation. NICE inContact’s solution empowers organizations to provide
exceptional customer experiences by acting smarter and responding faster
to consumer expectations. NICE inContact’s DEVone developer program is
an extensive partner ecosystem, providing applications from partner
companies on the CXexchange marketplace that are designed to integrate
with CXone. NICE inContact is recognized as a market leader by multiple
independent research firms including Forrester, Ovum, IDC, Frost &
Sullivan, DMG, and Ventana. www.niceincontact.com
NICE inContact is part of NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), the world’s
leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software
solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on
advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps
organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure
compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000
organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the
Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com
