NICE inContact : Receives Highest Scores in Four of Five Use Cases in Gartner Report

NICE inContact, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business, provider of CXone, the world’s #1 cloud customer experience platform, today announced that it received the highest product scores across four of five use cases in Gartner’s “Critical Capabilities for Contact Center as a Service” research report. NICE inContact received the highest scores in both geographic use cases, North America and Western Europe, and two application use cases, customer engagement and agile contact center, for CXone. Gartner's report evaluates 11 unique critical capabilities within each use case.

NICE inContact CXone has over 275,000 agents in the cloud in more than 100 countries on both global instances and a global Voice as a Service infrastructure.

“Companies across the globe rely on NICE inContact CXone to power engaging agent and customers experiences, and win in the experience economy,” said Paul Jarman, NICE inContact CEO. “We believe this recognition of our critical capabilities applied to real-world use cases demonstrates our customer-obsessed business vision and product strategy that is dedicated to helping customers achieve their business goals with CXone.”

This Critical Capabilities report states, “There is an increasing propensity for contact center decision makers to consider, and often select, CCaaS offerings as a replacement for less-functional, premises-based solutions”, and its recommendations include, “Application leaders for customer service responsible for planning, selecting and deploying contact center applications should anticipate delivering a stronger customer experience by focusing on CCaaS offers that combine multichannel contact center with workforce engagement management and a tight integration to the target CRM customer engagement center software application.”

Gartner previously recognized NICE inContact as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, North America. NICE inContact was positioned the highest overall for ability to execute.

NICE inContact CXone is the leading cloud customer experience platform. Only CXone unifies Omnichannel Routing, Analytics, Workforce Optimization, and Automation & Artificial Intelligence – providing a seamless customer and agent experience – as part of one enterprise-grade, cloud native platform. With its Open Cloud Foundation, CXone powers rapid innovation via open APIs, leading scalability and reliability (guaranteed 99.99 percent uptime), and carrier-grade connectivity (guaranteed voice quality).

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About NICE inContact

NICE inContact is the cloud contact center software leader with the world’s #1 cloud customer experience platform. NICE inContact CXone™ combines best-in-class Omnichannel Routing, Analytics, Workforce Optimization, Automation and Artificial Intelligence on an Open Cloud Foundation. NICE inContact’s solution empowers organizations to provide exceptional customer experiences by acting smarter and responding faster to consumer expectations. NICE inContact’s DEVone developer program is an extensive partner ecosystem, providing applications from partner companies on the CXexchange marketplace that are designed to integrate with CXone. www.niceincontact.com

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com

