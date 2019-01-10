NICE inContact : Receives Highest Scores in Four of Five Use Cases in Gartner Report

NICE inContact, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business, provider
of CXone, the world’s #1 cloud customer experience platform, today
announced that it received the highest product scores across four of
five use cases in Gartner’s
“Critical Capabilities for Contact Center as a Service” research
report. NICE inContact received the highest scores in both geographic
use cases, North America and Western Europe, and two application use
cases, customer engagement and agile contact center, for CXone.
Gartner's report evaluates 11 unique critical capabilities within each
use case.
NICE inContact CXone has over 275,000 agents in the cloud in more than
100 countries on both global instances and a global Voice as a Service
infrastructure.
“Companies across the globe rely on NICE inContact CXone to power
engaging agent and customers experiences, and win in the experience
economy,” said Paul Jarman, NICE inContact CEO. “We believe this
recognition of our critical capabilities applied to real-world use cases
demonstrates our customer-obsessed business vision and product strategy
that is dedicated to helping customers achieve their business goals with
CXone.”
This Critical Capabilities report states, “There is an increasing
propensity for contact center decision makers to consider, and often
select, CCaaS offerings as a replacement for less-functional,
premises-based solutions”, and its recommendations include, “Application
leaders for customer service responsible for planning, selecting and
deploying contact center applications should anticipate delivering a
stronger customer experience by focusing on CCaaS offers that combine
multichannel contact center with workforce engagement management and a
tight integration to the target CRM customer engagement center software
application.”
Gartner previously recognized NICE inContact as a Leader
in its Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, North
America. NICE inContact was positioned the highest overall for ability
to execute.
NICE inContact CXone is the leading cloud customer experience platform.
Only CXone unifies Omnichannel Routing, Analytics, Workforce
Optimization, and Automation & Artificial Intelligence – providing a
seamless customer and agent experience – as part of one
enterprise-grade, cloud native platform. With its Open Cloud Foundation,
CXone powers rapid innovation via open APIs, leading scalability and
reliability (guaranteed 99.99 percent uptime), and carrier-grade
connectivity (guaranteed voice quality).
To read a complimentary copy of the full Gartner report click here.
Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Contact Center as a Service, Steve
Blood, Drew Kraus, Simon Harrison, 17 October 2018.
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, North
America, Drew Kraus, Steve Blood, Daniel O’Connell, Simon Harrison, 17
October 2018.
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Workforce Engagement Management, Jim
Davies, Simon Harrison, Drew Kraus, 6 February 2018.
Required Disclaimer:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor,
product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not
advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest
ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of
the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be
construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties,
expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any
warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About NICE inContact
NICE inContact is the cloud contact
center software leader with the world’s #1 cloud customer experience
platform. NICE inContact CXone™ combines best-in-class Omnichannel
Routing, Analytics, Workforce Optimization, Automation and Artificial
Intelligence on an Open Cloud Foundation. NICE inContact’s solution
empowers organizations to provide exceptional customer experiences by
acting smarter and responding faster to consumer expectations. NICE
inContact’s DEVone developer program is an extensive partner ecosystem,
providing applications from partner companies on the CXexchange
marketplace that are designed to integrate with CXone. www.niceincontact.com
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading provider of both cloud
and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations
to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and
unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better
customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard
citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries,
including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE
solutions. www.nice.com
Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or
registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of
their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release
contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking
statements, including the statements by Paul Jarman are based on the
current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of NICE
Ltd. (the Company). In some cases, such forward-looking statements can
be identified by terms such as believe, expect, may, will, intend,
project, plan, estimate or similar words. Forward-looking statements are
subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the
actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from
those described herein, including but not limited to the impact of the
global economic environment on the Company’s customer base (particularly
financial services firms) potentially impacting our business and
financial condition; competition; changes in technology and market
requirements; decline in demand for the Company's products; inability to
timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and
applications; difficulties or delays in absorbing and integrating
acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel; loss of
market share; an inability to maintain certain marketing and
distribution arrangements; and the effect of newly enacted or modified
laws, regulation or standards on the Company and our products. For a
more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties
affecting the company, refer to the Company's reports filed from time to
time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the
Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements
contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press
release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise
them, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005232/en/