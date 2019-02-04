NICE : to Present the Future of Contact Centers at CCW 2019

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it will be returning to
Call Center World (CCW) to showcase how it can help organizations
address and overcome today’s biggest contact center challenges. NICE
will display its unified portfolio of holistic solutions for driving
customer experience improvements in Hall 4, Stand A4/B3. The company
will also present a seminar as part of the CCW education program and
host a happy hour at the event. Known as Germany’s biggest contact
center event, CCW 2019 will be held from February 18-21, 2019 at the
Estrel Congress Center in Berlin.
Recognized by Forrester Research as a leader
in Customer Journey Analytics, NICE will be showcasing the
importance of interaction analytics in improving customer experience, as
well as how it can help businesses combat the rise of identity theft and
fraud. In addition, NICE will demonstrate its ability to support
companies in meeting today’s regulatory requirements across industries.
As part of the CCW education program, Dr. Uwe Lay, Presales Engineer at
NICE will present a seminar entitled “How you can achieve
organizational change and a better customer experience with interaction
analytics.” The seminar will focus on why companies should be
putting interaction analytics at the center of their actions and how
they can remain competitive in today’s customer-centric world. Dr. Lay
will also discuss the importance of analyzing digital channels to
understand the customer journey as a whole.
Solutions to be showcased at the event include:
-
Analytics:
Accurate, efficient and flexible technology that turns customer
interactions into valuable insights. Innovative customer interaction
analytics solutions help businesses unlock the untapped value of
unstructured data to understand what customers are saying, what
they're asking for and their pain points, thereby increasing
operational efficiency and driving up customer experience.
-
Cloud:
CXone is a fully-integrated and open cloud contact center platform
combining Omnichannel Routing with the foremost technologies in
Workforce Optimization, Analytics, Automation and Artificial
Intelligence. It empowers organizations to provide an exceptional
customer experience by acting smarter and responding faster to
ever-changing consumer expectations.
-
Robotic
Process Automation (RPA): Delivering unique value to process
optimization, RPA enables businesses to hand manual, time-consuming
tasks to a robotic workforce that is fast, accurate and easily
scalable. This frees employees up to focus on high-value activities,
resulting in increased employee and customer satisfaction, improved
productivity, rapid ROI and better resource utilization.
-
Workforce
Optimization (WFO): A suite of tightly integrated solutions that
enable organizations to improve agent productivity, identify
performance gaps, deliver targeted coaching, and effectively forecast
workloads and schedule staff. An integral part of the solution suite
is Adaptive WFO technology, which uses analytics-based modeling to
dynamically personalize contact center processes, such as scheduling,
coaching, training, evaluations, and motivational incentives, at an
individual agent level.
-
Real
Time Authentication (RTA): With identity theft and account
takeover costing billions of dollars, organizations must do everything
they can to verify consumers' identities and protect them from fraud.
NICE RTA provides end-to-end authentication and fraud prevention for
contact centers, incorporating voice biometrics and phone number
validation to prevent fraud and improve security, with zero customer
friction.
-
Recording
and compliance: From PCI-DSS to GDPR, MIFID II and FSA,
organizations today must comply with a multitude of regulations. NICE
AIR & Engage provides a certified solution for compliance recording to
satisfy regulatory requirements while providing high flexibility,
scalability and availability. In addition, the Compliance Center
ensures that organizations are compliant by design, bringing together
proactive compliance assurance capabilities and dedicated policy and
retention management under a single umbrella.
Check out the NICE speaking session - Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at
15:30 in Hall 2, Messeforum. This will be followed by a happy hour,
where CCW attendees can join NICE experts for a drink and discussions at
the NICE booth in Hall 4, Stand A4/B3 from 17:00 onwards.
About NICE
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading
provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions
that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced
analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations
of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat
fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150
countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using
NICE solutions. www.nice.com.
