Nice : General Motors Deploys NICE Performance Management to Improve Employee Collaboration While Putting Customers First Across 65 Contact Centers Managing 30 Million Interactions

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that General Motors (GM) is
implementing NICE
Performance Management (NPM) version 7.0 to empower its contact
center workforce in meeting the company's key business goals, including
ensuring excellent customer satisfaction. Serving customers and dealers,
GM’s contact center operations account for over 30 million interactions
in 70 lines of business across 65 contact centers. GM's move to version
7.0 comes on the heels of seven successful years and 100 percent
adoption of NPM version 6.3 at contact centers in its OnStar subsidiary.
At the heart of GM's decision to deploy NICE Performance Management
version 7.0 is the company’s vision and strategy of becoming best in
class and putting the customer first by boosting employee engagement and
inspiring ownership for effectively meeting shared company goals. NPM
7.0 transforms the contact center organization to become insights driven
rather than solely data driven by delivering targeted and actionable
insights in addition to performance reports. The NICE solution also
provides a pre-designed sequence of steps for supervisors and agents to
guide them in their performance improvement activities focusing on
services and sales. These components together with the completely new
graphical user interface in NPM ensure an enhanced user experience,
driving up user adoption as well as increasing engagement amongst
employees, and translating it into superior customer satisfaction.
Tom Kanable, Business Intelligence Support Lead, General Motors,
said, "Inspiring our employees and giving them the right tools is
critical to achieving the objectives we set for ourselves including
putting our customers front and center. Engaged employees foster
excellence in everything they do and focus on customer satisfaction,
which are core values for GM. NPM 7.0 provides us with the tools for
initiating personalized performance improvement activities within the
solution, as a direct step from the personalized insights it delivers.
In fact, it has already begun delivering an excellent user experience
which is advancing NPM user adoption and employee satisfaction."
NICE Performance Management (NPM) is purpose-built to drive continuous
improvement amongst today’s workforce across all levels within the
organization and enables GM to tap into the following key capabilities:
-
Advanced Reporting – enabling agents and employees at all levels to
identify and display correlations across multiple data sources. The
Advanced Reporting engine includes options for intuitive
out-of-the-box visualizations of analytic data such as heat maps,
bubble graphs and more. Integrated with the ETL engine, Advanced
Reporting also delivers near real-time reporting, meeting
proliferating analytics and granular data reporting needs.
-
Advanced Coaching Toolset – delivering flexible and personalized
coaching programs that significantly reduce supervisor coaching
preparation time. The toolset focuses on coaching conversations and
follow-up tasks for both supervisors and agents, ensuring closed-loop
coaching documentation and enabling coaching impact measurement. As a
result, supervisor and agent coaching time is optimized and the
coaching impact increases measurably.
-
Agent Self-Correction – empowering agents to self-correct by providing
personalized dashboards with detailed interaction records (e.g. call
recordings), including the ability to easily and independently review
their own customer interactions in the context of personalized KPI
data and reports. This aims to ensure accuracy of agents’
post-interaction documentation and encourages proactive
self-correction and mentoring requests to supervisors.
Barry Cooper, President of the NICE Enterprise Product Group, said,
"We're pleased to collaborate with GM by offering solutions that make
employees true partners in the success of the company while helping GM
put their customers first. Experiences drive choices in today's economy,
both for employees and for customers. At NICE, we understand the depth
of impact that front line employees have on customer experience. NPM
version 7.0, with its personalized performance insights, advanced
coaching and self-service analytics, offers a personalized user
experience and empowers each employee to take ownership of their
performance thus driving up engagement."
