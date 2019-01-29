Nice : General Motors Deploys NICE Performance Management to Improve Employee Collaboration While Putting Customers First Across 65 Contact Centers Managing 30 Million Interactions

NICE Performance Management version 7.0 selected to support GM’s ‘Best in Class’ strategy and improve performance and employee engagement

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that General Motors (GM) is implementing NICE Performance Management (NPM) version 7.0 to empower its contact center workforce in meeting the company's key business goals, including ensuring excellent customer satisfaction. Serving customers and dealers, GM’s contact center operations account for over 30 million interactions in 70 lines of business across 65 contact centers. GM's move to version 7.0 comes on the heels of seven successful years and 100 percent adoption of NPM version 6.3 at contact centers in its OnStar subsidiary.

At the heart of GM's decision to deploy NICE Performance Management version 7.0 is the company’s vision and strategy of becoming best in class and putting the customer first by boosting employee engagement and inspiring ownership for effectively meeting shared company goals. NPM 7.0 transforms the contact center organization to become insights driven rather than solely data driven by delivering targeted and actionable insights in addition to performance reports. The NICE solution also provides a pre-designed sequence of steps for supervisors and agents to guide them in their performance improvement activities focusing on services and sales. These components together with the completely new graphical user interface in NPM ensure an enhanced user experience, driving up user adoption as well as increasing engagement amongst employees, and translating it into superior customer satisfaction.

Tom Kanable, Business Intelligence Support Lead, General Motors, said, "Inspiring our employees and giving them the right tools is critical to achieving the objectives we set for ourselves including putting our customers front and center. Engaged employees foster excellence in everything they do and focus on customer satisfaction, which are core values for GM. NPM 7.0 provides us with the tools for initiating personalized performance improvement activities within the solution, as a direct step from the personalized insights it delivers. In fact, it has already begun delivering an excellent user experience which is advancing NPM user adoption and employee satisfaction."

NICE Performance Management (NPM) is purpose-built to drive continuous improvement amongst today’s workforce across all levels within the organization and enables GM to tap into the following key capabilities:

Advanced Reporting – enabling agents and employees at all levels to identify and display correlations across multiple data sources. The Advanced Reporting engine includes options for intuitive out-of-the-box visualizations of analytic data such as heat maps, bubble graphs and more. Integrated with the ETL engine, Advanced Reporting also delivers near real-time reporting, meeting proliferating analytics and granular data reporting needs.

Advanced Coaching Toolset – delivering flexible and personalized coaching programs that significantly reduce supervisor coaching preparation time. The toolset focuses on coaching conversations and follow-up tasks for both supervisors and agents, ensuring closed-loop coaching documentation and enabling coaching impact measurement. As a result, supervisor and agent coaching time is optimized and the coaching impact increases measurably.

Agent Self-Correction – empowering agents to self-correct by providing personalized dashboards with detailed interaction records (e.g. call recordings), including the ability to easily and independently review their own customer interactions in the context of personalized KPI data and reports. This aims to ensure accuracy of agents’ post-interaction documentation and encourages proactive self-correction and mentoring requests to supervisors.

Barry Cooper, President of the NICE Enterprise Product Group, said, "We're pleased to collaborate with GM by offering solutions that make employees true partners in the success of the company while helping GM put their customers first. Experiences drive choices in today's economy, both for employees and for customers. At NICE, we understand the depth of impact that front line employees have on customer experience. NPM version 7.0, with its personalized performance insights, advanced coaching and self-service analytics, offers a personalized user experience and empowers each employee to take ownership of their performance thus driving up engagement."

