Nice : NewDay Drives Customer Service Leadership with NICE Satmetrix NPX Voice of the Customer Solutions

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that NewDay will continue to
rely on NICE software to power its voice of the customer program. NewDay
signed a three-year contract to leverage NICE
Satmetrix NPX as the software at the core of its multi-faceted
program to drive customer experience excellence.
A leading consumer credit provider serving two specialist sectors of the
UK credit market (near-prime and co-brand), NewDay selected NICE
following a successful and sophisticated customer feedback program
created using its NICE platform that resulted in successes such as
increases in Net Promoter Score of more than 12 points. For this
achievement, NICE recently presented NewDay with a Customer Experience
Excellence award at Interactions EMEA held in June 2018 in the UK.
Francesca Rea, Director of Customer Services and Service Delivery,
NewDay, said, "Customer service is a matter we take very seriously.
In NICE, we have a partner that understands this need and is dedicated
to helping us achieve it. We have been able to leverage our NICE
solution to collect a wide range of customer experience metrics and
insights, and we are proud of our improvements in NPS and other scores.
We are excited to build on our successes, and trust that the NICE
Satmetrix solution will fuel the expansion of our capabilities to
collect, analyze and act on customer feedback."
NewDay has taken a meticulous approach to expanding its collection and
analysis of customer feedback, and to embedding a focus on customer
feedback in the organization. For example, it has expanded customer
service channels and built listening posts to collect feedback on a
range of customer touchpoints. NewDay introduced a “Net Easy”
measurement to track customer effort and began using NPS as part of
associate KPIs and recognition programs. As NewDay’s program continues
to develop, NICE Satmetrix NPX will continue to play a key role in their
planned improvements for customer insight collection and analysis.
In addition, NewDay created a Customer Issues Resolution program that
combines verbatim feedback extracted from their NPS survey, indirect
customer feedback collected during the complaints process, online
customer feedback and employee input (Voice of People) to identify and
prioritize resolution for crucial issues. The NICE solution has also
allowed NewDay to extend the benefit of feedback-based clarity to its
co-brand partners who have used the insights to improve their own
processes. NewDay has also been improving services by mapping issues
across a customer journey to identify any pain points experienced by
customers and speedily address them.
The NICE Satmetrix NPX offering is expected to provide wider insights
into areas for process improvement to NewDay. Expected areas of benefit
include their digital self-service and mobile application as well as
increased visibility on agent performance, which will help NewDay meet
its goal of achieving the top position for customer service.
John O'Hara, President, EMEA, NICE said, "We're proud to be
working with NewDay and to be their support for delivering superior
service to their consumers. In an experience-led marketplace such as we
see today, our solutions are geared towards giving our customers the
comprehensive insights needed to stay ahead of the game, and deliver
unparalleled service that consumers anticipate throughout their journey."
About NewDay
NewDay is a leading UK consumer credit provider
serving two specialist sectors of the UK credit market, Near-Prime and
Co-Brands. As at 31 December 2017, NewDay had approximately 5.3 million
customers. Of these, 4.2m customers hold co-branded credit and store
cards offered in partnership with a number of the UK’s established
retailers including Amazon.co.uk, Arcadia Group, Debenhams, House of
Fraser, Laura Ashley, and TUI UK & Ireland. 1.2m customers hold
Own-Brand credit cards, operating across the aqua, marbles and opus
brands. NewDay utilises its extensive customer knowledge of the
Near-Prime and Co-Brand sectors to develop products and services that
evolve in line with customer’s needs and promote long-term customer
relationships.
About NICE
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading
provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions
that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced
analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations
of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat
fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150
countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using
NICE solutions. www.nice.com.
Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or
registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of
their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.
Net Promoter Score, Net Promoter, and NPS are trademarks of NICE
Systems, Inc., Bain and Company, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term
is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such
forward-looking statements, including the statements by Mr. O'Hara, are
based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the
management of NICE Ltd. (the Company). In some cases, such
forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as believe,
expect, may, will, intend, project, plan, estimate or similar words.
Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and
uncertainties that could cause the actual results or performance of the
Company to differ materially from those described herein, including but
not limited to the impact of the global economic environment on the
Company’s customer base (particularly financial services firms)
potentially impacting our business and financial condition; competition;
changes in technology and market requirements; decline in demand for the
Company's products; inability to timely develop and introduce new
technologies, products and applications; difficulties or delays in
absorbing and integrating acquired operations, products, technologies
and personnel; loss of market share; an inability to maintain certain
marketing and distribution arrangements; and the effect of newly enacted
or modified laws, regulation or standards on the Company and our
products. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and
uncertainties affecting the company, refer to the Company's reports
filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission,
including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking
statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of
this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update
or revise them, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005377/en/