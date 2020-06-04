Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nicholas Financial, Inc.    NICK   CA65373J2092

NICHOLAS FINANCIAL, INC.

(NICK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nicholas Financial : Reports 4th Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 08:46am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Irina Nashtatik

NASDAQ: NICK

Nicholas Financial, Inc.

Interim CFO

Web site: www.nicholasfinancial.com

Corporate Headquarters

Ph # (727)-726-0763

2454 McMullen-Booth Rd.

Building C, Suite 501

Clearwater, FL 33759

Nicholas Financial Reports

4th Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

  • Income (loss) year-over-year before income taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased by 109.2% compared to prior year fourth quarter
  • Originations year-over-year on new Contracts purchased and bulk portfolio purchases of approximately $19.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased by 86.3% compared to prior year fourth quarter
  • Originations year-over-year on Direct Loans for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased by 150.3% compared to prior year fourth quarter
  • Accounts 60+ days delinquent decreased to 2.9%, excluding Chapter 13 bankruptcy accounts, compared to 3.3% as of the prior year fourth quarter
  • Gross Portfolio Yield for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased to 27.9% compared to 26.9% during the prior year fourth quarter
  • The Company obtained a loan in the amount of approximately $3.2 million from Fifth Third Bank in connection with the U.S. Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program

June 4, 2020 - Clearwater, Florida - Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: NICK) announced net income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 of $2.3 million as compared to net loss of $4.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Diluted net income per share was $0.29 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to net loss per share of $0.60 for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Revenue decreased 9.2% to $14.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to $16.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The Company reported income before income taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2020 of $0.6 million as compared to a loss before income taxes of $6.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $1.7 million during the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to $1.2 million during the three months ended March 31, 2019.

In response to the global impacts of COVID-19 on U.S. companies and citizens, the government enacted the CARES Act on March 27, 2020. The CARES Act included several tax relief options for companies, which resulted in the following provisions available to the Company.

  • The Company has elected to carryback its 2018 net operating losses of $9.7 million to 2013, thus generating an anticipated refund of $3.4 million and an income tax benefit of $1.3 million. The tax benefit is the result of the federal income tax rate differential between the current statutory rate of 21% and the 35% rate applicable to 2013.
  • The Company plans to carryback its 2019 net operating losses of $2.9 million to 2014, thus generating an anticipated refund of $1.0 million and an income tax benefit of $0.4 million. The tax benefit is the result of the federal income tax rate differential between the current statutory rate of 21% and the 35% rate applicable to 2014.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company had significant cash movements of approximately $19.9 million for the bulk portfolio purchases and approximately $7.4 million from the Credit Facility, which increased outstanding debt. The Company did not have any significant capital expenditures.

Net income for the year ended March 31, 2020 was $3.5 million as compared to net loss of $3.6 million for the year ended March 31, 2019. Diluted net income per share was $0.45 for the year ended March 31, 2020 as compared to net loss per share of $0.46 for the year ended March 31, 2019. Revenue decreased 12.9% to $62.1 million for the year ended March 31, 2020 as compared to $71.3 million for the year ended March 31, 2019. The Company reported income before income taxes for the year ended March 31, 2020 of $2.2 million as compared to loss before income taxes of 4.6 million for the year ended March 31, 2019. The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $1.2 million for the year ended March 31, 2020 as compared to $0.9 million for the year ended March 31, 2019.

## More ##

"We are very pleased to return to profitability in Fiscal Year 2020, after posting negative earnings in each of the previous two years," commented Doug Marohn, President and CEO of Nicholas Financial. "Although the uncertainty related to the Covid- 19 pandemic and its impact on the economy is a very real factor, we believe the pieces are now in place to build upon those modest profits through market scale, new product offerings and other strategic initiatives."

"As we navigate through the market conditions facing us today and impacting both our borrowing customers and our retail dealer partners, we are also focused on maintaining the underwriting and servicing discipline that allowed us to be profitable once again," Marohn continued. "Our four-prong approach to growing our company is more important now than ever. We are dedicated to growing market share in our existing markets, we are expanding our Direct Loan program wherever we have a branch location, we are committed to expanding our branch network in Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Utah, Wisconsin, and other locations, and we remain open to portfolio acquisitions as they present themselves."

On May 27, 2020, the Company obtained a loan in the amount of $3,243,900 from Fifth Third Bank in connection with the U.S. Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program (the "PPP Loan"). Pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program, all or a portion of the PPP Loan may be forgiven if the Company uses the proceeds of the PPP Loan for its payroll costs and other expenses in accordance with the requirements of the Paycheck Protection Program. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the PPP Loan for payroll costs and other covered expenses and intends to seek full forgiveness of the PPP Loan as soon as permitted under the Paycheck Protection Program.

"The Company is very fortunate to have the benefit of the Paycheck Protection Program at this critical time," Doug Marohn added. "With these additional funds, we are able to bring back 100% of our employees who were furloughed in April, release the hiring freeze implemented in March and ensure all of our existing branch offices will remain open and operational for the foreseeable future."

If the PPP Loan is not fully forgiven, the Company will remain liable for the full and punctual payment of the outstanding principal balance plus accrued and unpaid interest. The PPP Loan accrues interest at a rate per annum equal to 1.00% and an initial payment of accrued and unpaid interest is due on December 27, 2020. The outstanding principal balance plus accrued and unpaid interest is due on May 27, 2022. The PPP Loan is unsecured. The PPP Loan may be prepaid at any time prior to maturity with no prepayment penalties. The Promissory Note contains events of default and other provisions customary for a loan of this type.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release include forward-lookingstatements, including expectations regarding the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, its ability to obtain the expected financial and tax benefits from the CARES Act, and its ability to obtain loan forgiveness under its PPP loan, that involve risks and uncertainties, including risk relating to competition and our ability to increase and maintain yield and profitability at desirable levels, as well as risks relating to general economic conditions, including in connection with the current COVID-19pandemic, access to bank financing, our ability to expand the geographical scope of, and otherwise continue growing, our Direct Loan operations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-Kfor the year ended March 31, 2019. When used in this document, the words "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "will", "may", "plan," "believe", "intend" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-lookingstatements. Such statements are based on the beliefs of Company management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or expect. All forward-lookingstatements and cautionary statements included in this document are made as of the date hereof based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-lookingstatement or cautionary statement.

## More ##

Key Performance Indicators on Contracts Purchased

(Purchases in thousands)

Number of

Average

Fiscal Year

Contracts

Principal Amount

Amount

Average

/Quarter

Purchased

Purchased#

Financed*^

APR*

2020

7,647

$

76,696

$

10,035

23.4

%

4

1,991

19,658

9,873

23.5

%

3

1,753

17,880

10,200

23.3

%

2

2,011

20,104

9,997

23.5

%

1

1,892

19,054

10,071

23.4

%

2019

7,684

$

77,499

$

10,086

23.5

%

4

2,151

21,233

9,871

23.5

%

3

1,625

16,476

10,139

23.5

%

2

1,761

17,845

10,133

23.5

%

1

2,147

21,945

10,221

23.7

%

2018

9,767

$

109,575

$

11,219

22.4

%

4

2,814

29,254

10,396

23.3

%

3

2,365

27,378

11,577

21.7

%

2

2,239

25,782

11,515

22.0

%

1

2,349

27,161

11,563

22.3

%

Average

Average

Discount%*

Term*

7.9

%

47

7.9

%

46

7.6

%

47

7.9

%

46

8.3

%

47

8.2

%

47

8.0

%

46

8.1

%

47

8.4

%

47

8.3

%

48

7.4

%

54

7.9

%

50

6.9

%

54

7.3

%

55

7.6

%

55

Key Performance Indicators on Direct Loans Originated

(Originations in thousands)

Number of

Principal

Fiscal Year

Loans

Amount

Average Amount

Average

Average

/Quarter

Originated

Originated

Financed*^

APR*

Term*

2020

3,142

12,638

4,017

28.2

%

25

4

720

3,104

4,310

28.6

%

25

3

1,137

4,490

3,949

28.4

%

24

2

739

2,988

4,043

27.4

%

25

1

546

2,056

3,765

28.2

%

24

2019

1,918

$

7,741

$

4,036

26.4

%

25

4

236

1,240

4,654

27.3

%

24

3

738

2,999

4,063

25.9

%

25

2

495

1,805

3,646

26.5

%

25

1

449

1,697

3,779

25.7

%

28

2018

2,036

$

7,642

$

3,754

25.2

%

29

4

380

1,445

3,752

25.0

%

29

3

622

2,218

3,566

25.2

%

28

2

501

1,953

3,897

25.1

%

29

1

533

2,026

3,801

25.4

%

30

*Each average included in the tables is calculated as a simple average.

^Average amount financed is calculated as a single loan amount.

#Bulk portfolio purchase excluded for period-over-period comparability.

Nicholas Financial, Inc. is a publicly-traded specialty consumer finance company, operating branch locations in both Southeastern and Midwestern U.S. states. The Company has approximately 7.8 million shares of voting common stock outstanding. For an index of Nicholas Financial, Inc.'s news releases or to obtain a specific release, visit our web site at www.nicholasfinancial.com.

## More ##

Nicholas Financial, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited, Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

March 31,

March 31,

Revenue:

2020

2019

2020

2019

Interest and fee income on finance receivables

$

14,896

$

16,397

$

62,095

$

71,300

Expenses:

Operating expenses

8,583

8,934

34,432

33,548

Provision for credit losses

3,919

11,165

16,901

32,836

Interest expense

1,843

2,275

8,515

9,504

Total expenses

14,345

22,374

59,848

75,888

Income (loss) before income taxes

551

(5,977)

2,247

(4,588)

Income tax benefit

(1,744)

(1,232)

(1,219)

(940)

Net income (loss)

$

2,295

$

(4,745)

$

3,466

$

(3,648)

Earnings (loss) per share:

Basic

$

0.29

$

(0.60)

$

0.45

$

(0.46)

Diluted

$

0.29

$

(0.60)

$

0.45

$

(0.46)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, In Thousands)

March 31,

March 31,

2020

2019

Cash and restricted cash

$

24,684

$

37,642

Finance receivables, net

199,781

202,042

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets

1,864

-

Other assets

11,755

12,736

Total assets

$

238,084

$

252,420

Credit facility

$

124,255

$

142,619

Operating Lease Liabilities

1,883

-

Other liabilities

4,367

4,916

Total liabilities

130,505

147,535

Shareholders' equity

107,579

104,885

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

238,084

$

252,420

Book value per share

$

13.78

$

13.26

## More ##

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

March 31,

March 31,

(In thousands)

(In thousands)

Portfolio Summary

2020

2019

2020

2019

Average finance receivables (1)

$

213,666

$

Average indebtedness (2)

$

121,733

$

Interest and fee income on finance receivables

$

$

14,896

Interest expense

1,843

Net interest and fee income on finance receivables

$

13,053

$

243,462

$

226,541

$

270,106

114,532

$

132,552

$

136,386

16,397

$

62,095

$

71,300

2,275

$

8,515

$

9,504

14,122

$

53,580

$

61,796

Portfolio yield (3)

Interest expense as a percentage of average finance receivables

Provision for credit losses as a percentage of average finance receivables

Net portfolio yield (3)

Operating expenses as a percentage of average finance receivables

Pre-tax yield as a percentage of average finance receivables (4)

27.89%

3.45

%

7.34

%

17.10

%

16.07 %

1.03 %

26.94

%

27.41

%

26.40

%

3.74

%

3.76

%

3.52

%

18.34

%

7.46

%

12.16

%

4.86

%

16.19

%

10.72

%

14.68

%

15.20

%

12.42

%

(9.82) %

0.99

%

(1.70) %

Net charge-off percentage (5)

11.29

%

Allowance percentage (6)

5.22

%

23.00

%

10.01

%

13.39

%

6.97

%

4.93

%

6.28

%

Note: All three-month and twelve-month statement of income performance indicators expressed as percentages have been annualized.

  1. Average finance receivables represent the average of finance receivables throughout the period.
  2. Average indebtedness represents the average outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility.
  3. Portfolio yield represents interest and fee income on finance receivables as a percentage of average finance receivables. Net portfolio yield represents (a) interest and fee income on finance receivables minus (b) interest expense minus
    (c) the provision for credit losses, as a percentage of average finance receivables.
  4. Pre-taxyield represents net portfolio yield minus operating expenses, as a percentage of average finance receivables.
  5. Net charge-off percentage represents net charge-offs(charge-offs less recoveries) divided by average finance receivables, outstanding during the period.
  6. Allowance percentage represents the allowance for credit losses divided by average finance receivables outstanding during the period.

## More ##

The following tables present certain information regarding the delinquency rates experienced by the Company with respect to automobile finance installment contracts ("Contracts") and direct consumer loans ("Direct Loans"), excluding any Chapter 13 bankruptcy accounts:

(In thousands, except percentages)

Contracts

Balance

Outstanding

30 - 59 days

60 - 89 days

90 - 119 days

120+

Total

March 31, 2020

$

207,247

$

14,977

$

4,290

$

1,893

$

19

$

21,179

7.23

%

2.07

%

0.91

%

0.01

%

10.22 %

March 31, 2019

$

220,995

$

14,897

$

5,155

$

2,288

$

10

$

22,350

6.74

%

2.33

%

1.04

%

0.00

%

10.11 %

Direct Loans

Balance

Outstanding

30 - 59 days

60 - 89 days

90 - 119 days

120+

Total

March 31, 2020

$

11,844

$

344

$

136

$

59

$

-

$

539

2.90

%

1.15

%

0.50

%

0.00

%

4.55 %

March 31, 2019

$

7,999

$

197

$

79

$

31

$

-

$

307

2.46

%

0.99

%

0.39

%

0.00

%

3.84 %

As of March 2019, the Company changed its charge-off policy from 181 days past due to 121 days past due, which aligned with industry standards and the sub-prime nature of the customers. In the event of repossession, the charge-off will occur after standard collection practices by the Company, as determined by the residency state of a customer. Based on these actions, improved servicing, and stricter underwriting policies, management has been able to minimize the increases in the delinquency rates.

The following table presents selected information on Contracts purchased and Direct Loans originated by the Company:

Purchases/Originations Average APR

Average discount Average term (months)

Average amount financed Number of contracts

Purchases/Originations Average APR

Average discount Average term (months)

Average amount financed Number of contracts

Contracts#

Direct Loans

Three months ended

Three months ended

March 31,

March 31,

(Purchases in thousands)

(Originations in thousands)

2020

2019

2020

2019

$

19,658

$

21,233

$

3,104

$

1,240

23.5

%

23.5

%

28.6

%

27.3

%

7.9

%

8.0

%

N/A

N/A

46

46

25

24

$

9,873

$

9,871

$

4,310

$

4,654

1,991

2,151

720

236

Contracts#

Direct Loans

Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended

March 31,

March 31,

(Purchases in thousands)

(Originations in thousands)

2020

2019

2020

2019

$

76,696

$

77,499

$

12,638

$

7,741

23.4

%

23.5

%

28.2

%

26.4

%

7.9

%

8.2

%

N/A

N/A

47

47

25

25

$

10,035

$

10,086

$

4,017

$

4,036

7,647

7,684

3,142

1,918

#Bulk portfolio purchases excluded for period-over-period comparability.

## More ##

The following table presents selected information on the entire Contract and Direct Loan portfolios of the Company:

Contracts

Direct Loans

As of

As of

March 31,

March 31,

Portfolio

2020

2019

2020

2019

Average APR

22.6

%

22.7

%

27.3

%

26.0

%

Average discount

7.58

%

7.47

%

N/A

N/A

Average term (months)

52

53

26

27

Number of active contracts

26,894

27,106

3,481

2,489

## End ##

Disclaimer

Nicholas Financial Inc. published this content on 04 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2020 12:45:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NICHOLAS FINANCIAL, INC.
08:46aNICHOLAS FINANCIAL : Reports 4th Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results
PU
08:31aNicholas Financial Reports 4th Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results
GL
02/20Nicholas Financial, Inc. to Acquire Approximately $19 Million of Platinum Aut..
GL
02/06Nicholas Financial Reports 3rd Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
GL
01/31NICHOLAS FINANCIA : Nicholas Financial
PU
01/31Nicholas Financial Announces Partnership with DealerCenter
GL
2019Nicholas Financial Reports 2nd Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
GL
2019Nicholas Financial Reports 1st Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
GL
2019Nicholas Financial Announces Acquisition of Metrolina Credit Company
GL
2019Nicholas Financial Enters into a New $175 Million Senior Secured Credit Facil..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 35,4 M - -
Net income 2019 -3,65 M - -
Net Debt 2019 107 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -19,4x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 44,3 M 44,3 M -
EV / Sales 2018 6,46x
EV / Sales 2019 5,04x
Nbr of Employees 279
Free-Float 56,7%
Chart NICHOLAS FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nicholas Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NICHOLAS FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas W. Marohn President, Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
Jeffrey C. Royal Chairman
Irina Nashtatik Chief Financial Officer
Robin Hastings Independent Director
Adam Kenneth Peterson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NICHOLAS FINANCIAL, INC.0.00%44
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.-33.80%7 549
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION-5.83%7 419
AAVAS FINANCIERS LIMITED-45.24%1 128
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND)-26.44%1 111
MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED-32.21%477
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group