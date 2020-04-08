Nichols : AGM

Nichols plc

(the 'Company' or 'Group')

Annual General Meeting and COVID-19

Nichols plc, the diversified soft drinks Group, provides the following update concerning arrangements for its Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The Company considers the safety and wellbeing of both its Shareholders and employees to be of paramount importance and with this in mind, the Company's revised plans for its AGM are set out below. These arrangements have been made to comply with the current measures regarding restrictions on travel, limited gatherings and the 'stay at home' instructions introduced by the UK Government.

As previously advised, the AGM will take place at 11am on 29 April 2020 at Nichols plc, Laurel House, Woodlands Park, Ashton Road, Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside, WA12 0HH.

The AGM will be a closedmeeting and Shareholders will notbe permitted to attend in person. Please do not travel to the meeting, as you will not be permitted to enter the building.

The Company will ensure that all legal requirements of the meeting, in accordance with its Articles of Association, are satisfied through the presence (in person or by proxy) of the minimum number of three Shareholders (meaning the physical attendance in person of two shareholders, likely being two Board members and one other shareholder by proxy). The format of the meeting will be purely functional and the Company's advisors will not be present. The AGM will comprise only the formal votes for each resolution (other than Resolution 2, which has been withdrawn) set out in the Notice of Meeting. There will be no business update or Q&A.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to exercise their proxy vote online on the matters of business by either registering their vote through our registrars portal - www.signalshares.com (instructions as advised in the General Notes to the Notice of Meeting) or for CREST members through the CREST electronic proxy appointment service. A hard copy proxy form is available upon request from Link Asset Services at enquiries@linkgroup.co.uk or by telephone on 0371 664 0300. (Lines are open between 08:30 - 17:30, Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales.)

Full details of how to complete the proxy form and return it are contained in the Notice of Meeting. You are strongly advised to appoint the chairman of the meeting as your proxy to ensure your vote is counted.

The latest time for proxies to be lodged is 11am on 27 April 2020.

All resolutions will be put to a vote on a poll, rather than on a show of hands. This will result in a more accurate reflection of the views of Shareholders and ensure that your proxy votes are recognised.

Any questions Shareholders have concerning the business to be conducted at the meeting may be directed via email to: AGM2020@nicholsplc.co.uk stating your name and Investor Code(as printed on your Share Certificate or obtained by contacting the Registrar). We will collate the questions we receive and will select a representative sample which will be answered on the Company's website after the AGM.

The results of the poll votes on the proposed resolutions will be published on the Company's website as soon as possible after the conclusion of the AGM.

The Board will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments as well as any further UK Government advice and will issue a further statement if this requires any amendment to the arrangements advised above.

Contacts

Marnie Millard, Group Chief Executive Officer Andrew Milne, Group Chief Operating Officer David Rattigan, Group Chief Financial Officer Nichols plc Telephone: 0192 522 2222 Website: www.nicholsplc.co.uk Alex Brennan / Hattie Dreyfus Steve Pearce / Rachel Hayes Hudson Sandler N+1 Singer(Nominated Adviser) Telephone: 0207 796 4133 Telephone: 0207 496 3000 Email: nichols@hudsonsandler.com Website: www.n1singer.com

Notes to Editors:

Nichols plc is an international soft drinks business with sales in over 85 countries, selling products in both the Still and Carbonate categories. The Group is home to the iconic Vimto brand which is popular in the UK and around the world, particularly in the Middle East and Africa. Other brands in its portfolio include Feel Good, Starslush, ICEE, Levi Roots and Sunkist.