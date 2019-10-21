Nichols : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

21 October 2019

Nichols plc

(the 'Company' or 'Group')

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Nichols plc, the soft drinks Group, announces that Mr David Rattigan has been appointed to the Board of the Company as Chief Financial Officer with effect from 24 February 2020. He will take over the role from Tim Croston who, as previously disclosed, intends to step down from the Board by 30 June 2020 after 15 years with the Group.

David Rattigan, ACMA, has significant experience working in senior financial positions in the consumer sector, both in public and private companies. David is currently interim CFO of McBride plc following five years as Group Financial Controller. Former positions include various roles at John Lewis Partnership, Director of Financial Control at Premier Foods plc, Director of Business Services at Sodexo UK & Ireland Limited and Senior Financial Controller of United Biscuits.

John Nichols, Chairman, commented:

'I am delighted to announce David's appointment as Chief Financial officer and look forward to welcoming him to the Company in the new year. Tim Croston, our outgoing CFO, will work closely with David to ensure a smooth transition of his responsibilities until his departure in June. I would like to reiterate our thanks to Tim for his significant contribution over 15 years with the Group.'

The following disclosures are required regarding David Rattigan's appointment pursuant to Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies ('AIM Rules'):

Full name: David Thomas Rattigan

Age: 50

Current directorships:

· McBride Holdings Limited

· Robert McBride Limited

· McBride CE Holdings Limited

· McBride Business Services Limited

· McBrides Limited

· McBride UK Limited

· Breckland Mouldings Limited

· Darcy Limited

· Detergent Information Limited

· Longthorne Laboratories Limited

· Savident Limited

· RMG (Droylsden) Limited

· Robert McBride Household Limited

· Milstock Limited

· Robert McBride (Properties) Limited

· Robert McBride (Bradford) Limited

· Robert McBride (Aerosols) Limited

· Camille Simon Holdings Limited

· G. Garnett Estates Limited

· Globol Properties (UK) Limited

· International Consumer Products Limited

· Camille Simon Limited

· Darcy Bolton limited

· Culmstock Limited

· Darcy Bolton Property Limited

· G.Garnett & Sons,Limited

· H. H. Limited

· Homepride Limited

· Hugo Personal Care Limited

· McBride Aircare Limited

· Newlane Cosmetics Company Limited (Vietnam)

· McBride spol s.r.o

Previous directorships in the last 5 years:

· David Rattigan Consulting Services Limited. This company was dissolved via voluntary strike off on 30 June 2015. There was no deficiency to creditors.

· Robert McBride Homecare Limited. This company was a dormant company which was liquidated and dissolved on 7 November 2018. There was no deficiency to creditors.

Save as set out above, there is no further information to be disclosed in respect of Mr David Rattigan under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules.

Notes to Editors:

Nichols plc is an international soft drinks business with sales in over 85 countries, selling products in both the Still and Carbonate categories. The Group is home to the iconic Vimto brand which is popular in the UK and around the world, particularly in the Middle East and Africa. Other brands in its portfolio include Feel Good, Starslush, ICEE, Levi Roots and Sunkist.