Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  LME Nickel Cash       

LME NICKEL CASH
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

China's Jinchuan confident it can fill Indonesia nickel ore void

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 05:29am EST

YICHANG, China (Reuters) - China's top nickel producer Jinchuan Group will feel some impact from Indonesia's ban on ore exports from 2020, but will be able to plug the supply gap, partly by using its own mines, a company executive said on Tuesday.

Indonesia, the largest nickel ore producing country, has left its biggest customers in China - mostly manufacturers of primary nickel - fearing a raw material shortage after bringing forward a ban on ore exports to Jan. 1, 2020.

China's imports of nickel ore and concentrate from Indonesia in September rose to the highest monthly volume since at least 2016 at around 2.5 million tonnes, about 35% of its total imports of the commodity, official data showed.

"Indonesia should have some impact," Jack Zhou, general manager of Jinchuan Group Nickel Salts Co, told Reuters on the sidelines of the China International Nickel and Cobalt Industry Forum in Yichang.

"But we at Jinchuan will be able to make up the deficit (from) our own ore assets and mines in Qinghai. We can use all of that," he said.

Qinghai is a province in northwestern China that borders Jinchuan's home province of Gansu.

Jinchuan will produce around 180,000 tonnes of nickel this year, more than last year, said Zhou, who was unsure of the percentage increase over 2018.

He said Jinchuan was also pursuing a project in Indonesia to make nickel pig iron, a raw material for stainless steel.

The initial capacity will be 10,000 tonnes a year, measuring by nickel content, said Zhou, although a launch date has not been determined.

(Reporting by Tom Daly in YICHANG, China; Editing by Tom Hogue)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.12% 1504.925 Delayed Quote.17.98%
LME NICKEL CASH -0.93% 16595 End-of-day quote.58.96%
NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION -2.14% 71.65 Delayed Quote.20.54%
SILVER 0.27% 18.064 Delayed Quote.17.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LME NICKEL CASH
05:29aChina's Jinchuan confident it can fill Indonesia nickel ore void
RE
11/01Trading firm Traxys agrees cobalt marketing deal with Nornickel - sources
RE
10/28Indonesian nickel miners to stop ore exports immediately
RE
10/24Ore miners in Indonesia will need to optimise land use - ministry
RE
10/24BASF's next battery chemical investment likely in Germany - CEO in Manager Ma..
RE
10/23Papua New Guinea watchdog confirms MCC Ramu nickel mine closed
RE
10/23METALLURGICAL OF CHINA : Papua New Guinea shuts Chinese Ramu nickel mine after s..
RE
10/23Eramet's nickel plant in Indonesia to start ahead of schedule in first half o..
RE
10/17Iron ore tumbles as demand worries fuel four-day sell-off
RE
10/16Materials Up Slightly As Traders Hedge On Brexit Negotiations -- Materials Ro..
DJ
More news
Chart LME NICKEL CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Nickel Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LME NICKEL CASH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group