LME Nickel Cash       

LME NICKEL CASH
Indonesia still reviewing whether to resume nickel ore exports

11/07/2019 | 06:31am EST

Indonesia's investment board chief said on Thursday he would hold a meeting with nickel companies next week to discuss whether to resume shipments of nickel ore that were halted to investigate violations of exports rules.

Indonesia, the world's largest nickel ore exporter, temporarily stopped ore shipments on Oct. 28 following reports that monthly exports had surged nearly three-fold after the government announced it was bringing forward an export ban by two years to January 2020.

The exports also reportedly include large amounts of high-grade ores, which are not allowed to be shipped under the rules.

"We will have a meeting with nickel companies on Monday. The decision will be made there," investment board chief Bahlil Lahadalia told reporters after attending a meeting with Maritime and Investment Coordinating Minister Luhut Pandjaitan, who oversees the mining sector.

Another official had said on Wednesday that Indonesia may decide at today's meeting whether to resume exports.

Bambang Gatot Ariyono, director general of Minerals and Coal at the mining ministry, said after Thursday's meeting that the review was still ongoing and no decision had been reached.

Ariyono said the government was investigating 30 companies to decide whether they had broken export rules or not.

At least 20 nickel ore vessels were being held in ports due to the halt in exports, said Meidy Katrin Lengkey, secretary general of Indonesia's nickel miners association (APNI).

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Ed Davies, Edmund Blair and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

