Nickel mining indefinitely suspended in southern Philippines - official

The government of Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has suspended operations of all four mining companies in its jurisdiction, said Environment, Natural Resources and Energy Minister Abdulraof Abdul Macacua.

"The suspension order was due to the ongoing review of mining policy in BARMM," Macacua said in an e-mail reply to Reuters' queries about the status of mining in the region's Tawi-Tawi province.

The Philippines was the world's second-largest nickel ore producer in 2018 after Indonesia, with both Southeast Asian nations as the top two suppliers to biggest buyer China.

Latest available industry data showed that 2,337 wet metric tonnes of high-grade ore, or nearly 90% of the 2,658 high-grade material the Philippines exported to China in the first half of 2018 came from Tawi-Tawi.

