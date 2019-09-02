Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.  >  Nickel Asia Corp    NIKL   PHY6350R1069

NICKEL ASIA CORP

(NIKL)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hard for Philippines to cover Indonesia nickel ore supply outage - Nickel Asia CFO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 03:34am EDT

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines' top nickel ore miner, Nickel Asia Corp, said on Monday the country will find it difficult to cover a supply outage resulting from an Indonesian ban on nickel ore exports, even if local miners try to boost their output.

Nickel Asia, which accounts for about half of the Philippines' nickel ore output, expects to book windfall gains from the supply disruption that will keep nickel prices high, senior vice president and CFO Emmanuel Samson told Reuters.

The supply cut will be "huge", he said. "How do you cover that? The Philippines will have a difficult time covering that."

Indonesia and the Philippines are China's biggest suppliers of nickel ore, used in stainless steel and batteries.

Indonesia will effectively stop nickel ore exports from Jan. 1, 2020, Bambang Gatot Ariyono, the mining ministry's director general for coal and minerals, confirmed on Monday, as the country moves ahead with efforts to process more of its resources at home.

(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LME NICKEL CASH 9.27% 17860 End-of-day quote.71.07%
NICKEL ASIA CORP End-of-day quote.
SAMSON HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.78% 0.35 End-of-day quote.-35.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NICKEL ASIA CORP
03:34aHard for Philippines to cover Indonesia nickel ore supply outage - Nickel Asi..
RE
08/06NICKEL ASIA : earnings dip to P1.07 B in H1
AQ
04/05NICKEL ASIA : First onsite mining engineering degree program opens in Dinagat
AQ
04/04NICKEL ASIA : First onsite mining engineering degree program opens in Dinagat
AQ
03/19Top Philippine nickel miner says 2019 ore sales steady, exports to China to f..
RE
02/27NICKEL ASIA : More than 500 patients benefit from NAC medical-surgical mission
AQ
02/22NICKEL ASIA : 20th annual medical-surgical mission benefits over 500 patients
AQ
2018NICKEL ASIA : units bag presidential award for mining
AQ
2018NICKEL ASIA : net income up 30% in 9 months
AQ
2018Exclusive - After crackdown, Philippines plans fresh mining curbs
RE
More news
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2019 16 929 M
EBIT 2019 5 532 M
Net income 2019 3 263 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,07%
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 2,21x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,34x
Capitalization 37 456 M
Chart NICKEL ASIA CORP
Duration : Period :
Nickel Asia Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,31  PHP
Last Close Price 2,74  PHP
Spread / Highest target 31,8%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerard H. Brimo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Martin Antonio G. Zamora President, Executive Director & SVP-Marketing
Jose B. Anievas Senior VP, Chief Operating & Risk Officer
Emmanuel L. Samson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rolando R. Cruz Vice President-Project Development & Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NICKEL ASIA CORP719
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO (ADR)29.26%38 375
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%38 375
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP2.70%24 429
SOUTHERN PERU COPPER CORPORATION - SUCURSAL DEL PERU10.17%24 429
HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD-22.25%12 791
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group