Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Philippines Stock Exchange  >  Nickel Asia Corporation    NIKL   PHY6350R1069

NICKEL ASIA CORPORATION

(NIKL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nickel Asia : Philippines' Nickel Asia first-quarter ore shipments slightly down amid coronavirus disruptions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 12:19am EDT

Nickel Asia Corp, the Philippines' biggest nickel ore miner and exporter, said on Friday its first-quarter ore shipments fell 3.8% from a year earlier to 2.78 million wet metric tonnes due to coronavirus-led disruptions.

Revenue in the March quarter, however, rose 11% to 2.21 billion pesos ($43.8 million) on higher ore prices, it said in a statement.

Nickel Asia said its Taganito and Hinatuan mines in the Surigao del Norte province have re-started operations this month, albeit gradually, following almost one month of voluntary suspension in line with coronavirus-containment measures.

"We remain cautious for the rest of the year owing to the uncertainties prevailing in markets globally," said Nickel Asia President and CEO Martin Antonio Zamora.

The Philippines is a major ore supplier to Chinese producers of nickel pig iron, a key ingredient for stainless steel.

($1 = 50.44 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Aditya Soni)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NICKEL ASIA CORPORATION -1.28% 1.54 End-of-day quote.-2.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NICKEL ASIA CORPORATION
12:19aNICKEL ASIA : Philippines' Nickel Asia first-quarter ore shipments slightly down..
RE
04/08NICKEL ASIA : Philippines' top nickel miners halt operations to contain coronavi..
RE
03/14NICKEL ASIA : profit falls 9% to P3.8 billion
AQ
02/05Philippines keeps ports open to all ships despite virus fears
RE
2019NICKEL ASIA : income drops 40% on lower market prices
AQ
2019Hard for Philippines to cover Indonesia nickel ore supply outage - Nickel Asi..
RE
2019NICKEL ASIA : earnings dip to P1.07 B in H1
AQ
2019Top Philippine nickel miner says 2019 ore sales steady, exports to China to f..
RE
2018Exclusive - After crackdown, Philippines plans fresh mining curbs
RE
2017Philippine miners say closures to hit 1.2 million people, vow to fight back
RE
More news
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2019 17 786 M
EBIT 2019 6 281 M
Net income 2019 3 026 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,28%
P/E ratio 2019 6,97x
P/E ratio 2020 2,62x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,20x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,23x
Capitalization 21 267 M
Chart NICKEL ASIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nickel Asia Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NICKEL ASIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,92  PHP
Last Close Price 1,54  PHP
Spread / Highest target 192%
Spread / Average Target 155%
Spread / Lowest Target 117%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Antonio G. Zamora President, CEO & Executive Director
Gerard H. Brimo Chairman
Jose B. Anievas Senior VP, Chief Operating & Risk Officer
Emmanuel L. Samson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rolando R. Cruz Vice President-Project Development & Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NICKEL ASIA CORPORATION-2.53%420
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-12.14%42 473
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-22.53%25 063
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-31.63%12 472
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-0.80%10 345
ANTOFAGASTA PLC-13.31%9 678
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group