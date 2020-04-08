Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Philippines Stock Exchange  >  Nickel Asia Corporation    NIKL   PHY6350R1069

NICKEL ASIA CORPORATION

(NIKL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nickel Asia : Philippines' top nickel miners halt operations to contain coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/08/2020 | 01:49am EDT

The Philippines' top nickel ore producers, Nickel Asia Corp and Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc, are suspending mining and export operations in a southern province to comply with coronavirus-containment measures.

The moves came just two days after announcing they were resuming operations because an earlier local suspension order had been lifted.

In separate statements, the miners said they heeded an appeal from the Surigao del Norte government to halt operations, which was made after the province was placed in "enhanced community quarantine".

The provincial government is enforcing starting this week restrictions on movement similar to those being implemented in the Philippines' main island of Luzon, where the bulk of the country's more than 3,700 coronavirus cases is concentrated.

Surigao del Norte hosts the country's biggest nickel mines, which supply ore to Chinese nickel pig iron producers and smelters elsewhere.

Nickel Asia, the country's largest ore miner and exporter, said the operations of its two units in Surigao del Norte, Taganito Mining Corp (TMC) and Hinatuan Mining Corp (HMC), are suspended until April 30.

TMC will, however, continue to transport its existing limonite stockpiles to Taganito HPAL Nickel Corp's mineral processing plant, partly owned by Nickel Asia, located adjacent to the mine site during the suspension period, it said.

"While the temporary suspension of operations will adversely affect TMC's and HMC's ore exports for the month of April, upon resumption of their operations every effort to recover will be made ... by making necessary adjustment to their respective operations," Nickel Asia said.

Nickel Asia's two other mining units, Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corp in Palawan province and Cagdianao Mining Corp in Dinagat Islands, remain operational, it said.

Global Ferronickel, the country's no. 2 ore producer with just one mine, did not say when it plans to resume operations.

By Enrico Dela Cruz
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NICKEL ASIA CORPORATION -1.29% 1.53 End-of-day quote.-3.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NICKEL ASIA CORPORATION
01:49aNICKEL ASIA : Philippines' top nickel miners halt operations to contain coronavi..
RE
03/14NICKEL ASIA : profit falls 9% to P3.8 billion
AQ
02/05Philippines keeps ports open to all ships despite virus fears
RE
2019NICKEL ASIA : income drops 40% on lower market prices
AQ
2019Hard for Philippines to cover Indonesia nickel ore supply outage - Nickel Asi..
RE
2019NICKEL ASIA : earnings dip to P1.07 B in H1
AQ
2019Top Philippine nickel miner says 2019 ore sales steady, exports to China to f..
RE
2018Exclusive - After crackdown, Philippines plans fresh mining curbs
RE
2017Philippine miners say closures to hit 1.2 million people, vow to fight back
RE
More news
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2019 17 786 M
EBIT 2019 6 281 M
Net income 2019 3 026 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,15%
P/E ratio 2019 7,19x
P/E ratio 2020 3,16x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,22x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,25x
Capitalization 21 676 M
Chart NICKEL ASIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nickel Asia Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,92  PHP
Last Close Price 1,59  PHP
Spread / Highest target 183%
Spread / Average Target 147%
Spread / Lowest Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Antonio G. Zamora President, CEO & Executive Director
Gerard H. Brimo Chairman
Jose B. Anievas Senior VP, Chief Operating & Risk Officer
Emmanuel L. Samson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rolando R. Cruz Vice President-Project Development & Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NICKEL ASIA CORPORATION-3.16%429
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-14.80%39 435
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-30.46%21 769
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-42.15%9 794
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-0.88%9 757
ANTOFAGASTA PLC-15.29%9 488
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group