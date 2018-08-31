Nickel Resources Internatnl Hldgs : Announcements and Notices - Update on the Status of the Fulfilments of the Resumption Conditions

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Nickel Resources International Holdings Company Limited 鎳資源國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2889)

UPDATE ON THE STATUS OF THE FULFILMENTS

OF THE RESUMPTION CONDITIONS

References are made to the announcements of Nickel Resources International Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") dated 13 December 2017, 15 January 2018, 14 February 2018, 14 March 2018, 10 April 2018, 10 May 2018, 11 June 2018, 11 July 2018 and 31 July 2018 (the "Announcements") in relation to, among other things, the Resumption Proposal and the transactions and arrangements contemplated thereunder. Capitalised terms used herein have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements unless defined otherwise.

The Company has been working closely with its professional advisers to, among other things, (i) prepare the written submission for the Review Hearing; (ii) prepare the interim results of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2018, which has been published on 30 August 2018; and (iii) explore different avenues to further enhance the business operation of the Company.

Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company to inform the shareholders and potential investor of the Company as and when appropriate.

At the request of the Company, trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange has been suspended since 9:00 a.m. on 1 April 2015. The trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange will continue to be suspended until further notice.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in Shares or other relevant securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Nickel Resources International Holdings Company Limited

Dong Shutong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 31 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Dong Shutong (Chairman), Mr. Dong Chengzhe, Mr. Wang Ping, Mr. Song Wenzhou and Mr. Yang Fei; the non-executive Director is Mr. Yang Tianjun; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Bai Baohua, Mr. Wong Chi Keung and Mr. Fahmi Idris.

All Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement contained in this announcement misleading.

