Nickel Resources Internatnl Hldgs : Cancellation of listing

香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司

(香港交易及結算所有限公司全資附屬公司)

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)

ANNOUNCEMENT

In relation to the matter of

Nickel Resources International Holdings Company Limited (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2889)

Cancellation of listing

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the Exchange) announces that with effect from

9:00 am on 14 February 2020, the listing of the shares of Nickel Resources International Holdings Company Limited (the Company) will be cancelled in accordance with the delisting procedures under Practice Note 17 to the Listing Rules (the Delisting Procedures).

The Exchange announces that the listing of the Company's shares will be cancelled with effect from 9:00 am on 14 February 2020 in accordance with the Delisting Procedures. Practice Note 17 to the Listing Rules formalises the procedures to be adopted to delist long-suspended companies.

Trading in the Company's shares has been suspended since 1 April 2015.

The Company was put into the third delisting stage under Practice Note 17 to the Listing Rules on 13 January 2017. Before expiry of the third delisting stage on 24 July 2017, the Company submitted a resumption proposal. On 24 August 2017, the Listing Committee considered the resumption proposal not viable and therefore decided to cancel the Company's listing.

On 5 September 2017, the Company sought a review by the Listing (Review) Committee on the delisting decision. On 12 December 2017, the Listing (Review) Committee decided to set aside the cancellation of the Company's listing status and allowed the Company to implement the resumption proposal subject to its compliance with certain conditions, details of which are set out in the Company's announcement dated 13 December 2017.

…/2