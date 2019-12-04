Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Nickel Resources Internatnl Hldgs Co Ltd    2889   KYG6516W1069

NICKEL RESOURCES INTERNATNL HLDGS CO LTD

(2889)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nickel Resources Internatnl Hldgs : UPDATE ON THE STATUS OF THE FULFILMENTS OF THE RESUMPTION CONDITIONS AND UPDATE ON THE WINDING UP PETITION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 06:44am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Nickel Resources International Holdings Company Limited

鎳資源國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2889)

UPDATE ON THE STATUS OF THE FULFILMENTS

OF THE RESUMPTION CONDITIONS

AND

UPDATE ON THE WINDING UP PETITION

References are made to the announcements (the "Announcements") of Nickel Resources International Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") dated 13 December 2017, 15 January 2018, 14 February 2018, 14 March 2018, 10 April 2018, 10 May 2018, 11 June 2018, 4 July 2018, 11 July 2018, 31 July 2018, 31 August 2018, 2 October 2018, 16 October 2018, 26 October 2018, 2 November 2018, 29 November 2018, 31 December 2018, 31 January 2019, 28 February 2019, 29 March 2019, 30 April 2019, 4 June 2019, 3 July 2019, 2 August 2019, 4 September 2019, 9 October 2019, 31 October 2019 and 27 November 2019 in relation to, among other things, the Resumption Proposal and the Petition. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements unless otherwise specified.

UPDATE ON THE STATUS OF THE FULFILMENTS OF THE RESUMPTION CONDITIONS

The judicial review

Since the receipt of the further directions on 11 September 2019 from the High Court in respect of the Hearing, the Company has been actively discussing with its legal advisers and continues finalising a viable proposal, which is anticipated to be provided to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (being the putative respondent) to agree directions on the way forward in relation to the Hearing. Therefore, the Hearing date has yet to be fixed and is subject to, among other things, the diaries of the High Court and the legal advisers.

UPDATE ON THE WINDING UP PETITION

As disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 27 November 2019, the Petition was scheduled to be heard before the High Court today. At the Hearing, the High Court Master has scheduled the Petition to be heard before the Judge of the High Court on Monday, 9 December 2019.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange has been suspended since 9:00 a.m. on 1 April 2015. The trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange will continue to be suspended until further notice.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in Shares or other relevant securities of the Company.

By order of the Board of

Nickel Resources International Holdings Company Limited

Dong Shutong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 4 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Dong Shutong (Chairman), Mr. Dong Chengzhe, Mr. Wang Ping, Mr. Song Wenzhou and Mr. Yang Fei; the non-executive Director is Mr. Yang Tianjun; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Bai Baohua, Mr. Wong Chi Keung and Mr. Fahmi Idris.

All Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement contained in this announcement misleading.

2

Disclaimer

Nickel Resources International Holdings Company Limited published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 11:43:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NICKEL RESOURCES INTERNATN
06:44aNICKEL RESOURCES INTERNATNL HLDGS : Update on the status of the fulfilments of t..
PU
11/27NICKEL RESOURCES INTERNATNL HLDGS : Adjournment of the winding up petition
PU
10/31NICKEL RESOURCES INTERNATNL HLDGS : (i) update on the status of the fulfilments ..
PU
10/09NICKEL RESOURCES INTERNATNL HLDGS : Update on the status of the fulfilments of t..
PU
09/04NICKEL RESOURCES INTERNATNL HLDGS : Update on the status of the fulfilments of t..
PU
08/19NICKEL RESOURCES INTERNATNL HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - Winding Up Petit..
PU
08/02NICKEL RESOURCES INTERNATNL HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - (i) Update on th..
PU
07/03NICKEL RESOURCES INTERNATNL HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - Update on the St..
PU
07/02NICKEL RESOURCES INTERNATNL HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announ..
PU
06/21NICKEL RESOURCES INTERNATNL HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - Decision of the ..
PU
More news
Chart NICKEL RESOURCES INTERNATNL HLDGS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nickel Resources Internatnl Hldgs Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Bo Pang Chief Executive Officer
Shu Tong Dong Chairman
Cheng Zhe Dong Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Bao Hua Bai Independent Non-Executive Director
Wen Zhou Song Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NICKEL RESOURCES INTERNATNL HLDGS CO LTD-1.64%0
NUCOR6.70%16 762
ARCELORMITTAL-18.58%16 577
POSCO--.--%15 546
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-13.87%13 537
THYSSENKRUPP AG-25.70%7 684
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group