Nickel Resources Internatnl Hldgs : UPDATE ON THE STATUS OF THE FULFILMENTS OF THE RESUMPTION CONDITIONS AND UPDATE ON THE WINDING UP PETITION

Nickel Resources International Holdings Company Limited

鎳資源國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2889)

UPDATE ON THE STATUS OF THE FULFILMENTS

OF THE RESUMPTION CONDITIONS

AND

UPDATE ON THE WINDING UP PETITION

References are made to the announcements (the "Announcements") of Nickel Resources International Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") dated 13 December 2017, 15 January 2018, 14 February 2018, 14 March 2018, 10 April 2018, 10 May 2018, 11 June 2018, 4 July 2018, 11 July 2018, 31 July 2018, 31 August 2018, 2 October 2018, 16 October 2018, 26 October 2018, 2 November 2018, 29 November 2018, 31 December 2018, 31 January 2019, 28 February 2019, 29 March 2019, 30 April 2019, 4 June 2019, 3 July 2019, 2 August 2019, 4 September 2019, 9 October 2019, 31 October 2019 and 27 November 2019 in relation to, among other things, the Resumption Proposal and the Petition. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements unless otherwise specified.

UPDATE ON THE STATUS OF THE FULFILMENTS OF THE RESUMPTION CONDITIONS

The judicial review

Since the receipt of the further directions on 11 September 2019 from the High Court in respect of the Hearing, the Company has been actively discussing with its legal advisers and continues finalising a viable proposal, which is anticipated to be provided to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (being the putative respondent) to agree directions on the way forward in relation to the Hearing. Therefore, the Hearing date has yet to be fixed and is subject to, among other things, the diaries of the High Court and the legal advisers.

UPDATE ON THE WINDING UP PETITION

As disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 27 November 2019, the Petition was scheduled to be heard before the High Court today. At the Hearing, the High Court Master has scheduled the Petition to be heard before the Judge of the High Court on Monday, 9 December 2019.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange has been suspended since 9:00 a.m. on 1 April 2015. The trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange will continue to be suspended until further notice.